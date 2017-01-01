شرکت Sony باگذشت نزدیک به دو هفته از آغاز سال میلادی جدید اقدام به انتشار لیست پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های دانلود شده از طریق فروشگاه Playstation در دسامبر 2017 کرده است.

به گزارش پردیس‌گیم و به نقل از Dualshockers، وب‌سایت Playstation از پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های دیجیتالی در دو منطقه ایالات متحده و اروپا رونمایی کرده است و در همان نگاه نخست می‌توان شاهد صدرنشینی عناوینی بود که در انتهای سال منتشر شده‌اند؛ در این بین می‌توان به Call of Duty: WWII و Star Wars: Battlefront II اشاره داشت که هرکدام به ترتیب جایگاه اول پرفروش‌ترین‌های ایالات متحده و اروپا را بدست آورده‌اند.

در PSVR نیز عناوینی که کمتر انتظار می‌رفت به میل طرفداران باشد همانند Job Simulator و Gang Beasts موفق به کسب فروشی بالا شده‌اند.

شما کاربران پردیس‌گیم در زیر می‌توانید شاهد لیست کامل پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های دانلود شده از طریق فروشگاه Playstation در دو منطقه ایالات متحده و اروپا باشید.

پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های PS Store در ماه دسامبر 2017 (ویژه ایالات متحده)

پرفروش‌ترین‌های PS4 1 Call of Duty: WWII 2 Gang Beasts 3 Star Wars Battlefront II 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Madden NFL 18 6 EA Sports FIFA 18 7 Need for Speed Payback 8 Rocket League 9 Human Fall Flat 10 NBA 2K18

پرفروش‌ترین بسته‌های الحاقی PS4 1 Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris 2 Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass 3 Ark: Aberration 4 Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass 5 Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds 6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass 7 Battlefield 1 Premium Pass 8 Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 9 Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack 10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass

پرفروش‌ترین‌های PSVR 1 Job Simulator 2 PlayStation VR Worlds 3 Superhot VR 4 Accounting+ 5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 6 Driveclub VR 7 Doom VFR 8 Arizona Sunshine 9 Weeping Doll 10 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul





پرفروش‌ترین‌های PS Vita 1 Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition 2 Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition 3 Minecraft: PS Vita Edition 4 Undertale 5 God of War: Collection 6 Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection 7 Papers, Please 8 Jak and Daxter Collection 9 VA-11 HALL-A 10 Monster Monpiece

پرفروش‌ترین تِم‌های PS4 1 Legacy Dashboard Theme 2 BioShock: The Collection Theme 3 Blue-eyed Wolf Theme 4 Christmas Village Dynamic Theme 5 Assassin’s Creed Origins – Dynamic Theme 6 Friday the 13th: The Game Theme 7 Dragon King Encounter HiQ Dynamic Theme 8 Gamers Don’t Die Dynamic Theme 9 Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins) 10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise Theme





پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های کلاسیک 1 Destroy All Humans! 2 2 Destroy All Humans! 3 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas 4 Bully 5 Star Ocean Till The End Of Time 6 Red Faction II 7 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy 8 Psychonauts 9 The Warriors 10 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City





پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های PS Store در ماه دسامبر 2017 (ویژه اروپا)

پرفروش‌ترین‌های PS4

Star Wars Battlefront 2

FIFA 18

Call of Duty: WWII

GTA V

Need For Speed: Payback

Gang Beasts

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Rocket League

Wolfenstein: The New Order

The Last Of Us Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn

Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

The Sims 4

EA Sports UFC 2

Knowledge is Power

Gran Turismo Sport

Minecraft

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

ARK: Survival Evolved

پرفروش‌ترین‌های PS VR

Superhot

Job Simulator

Doom VFR

Rollercoaster Legends

Batman Arkham VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Arizona Sunshine

Robinson: The Journey

Everest VR

Accounting+ پرفروش‌ترین‌ بسته‌های الحاقی

Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack

Destiny 2 – Curse of Osiris

ARK: Survival Evolved – Aberration

Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass

Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds

Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass

Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass

Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack



پرفروش‌ترین‌ بازی‌های PS Vita

Assassin’s Creed III Liberation

Need for Speed Most Wanted

Minecraft

Borderlands 2

Uncharted: Golden Abyss

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus

Persona 4: Dancing All Night

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Persona 4 Golden

Adventures of Mana نظر شما در مورد آمار پرفروش‌ترین‌های آخرین ماه سال 2017 میلادی چیست؟ دیدگاه خود را با ما در میان بگذارید.

