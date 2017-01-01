شرکت Sony باگذشت نزدیک به دو هفته از آغاز سال میلادی جدید اقدام به انتشار لیست پرفروشترین بازیهای دانلود شده از طریق فروشگاه Playstation در دسامبر 2017 کرده است.
به گزارش پردیسگیم و به نقل از Dualshockers، وبسایت Playstation از پرفروشترین بازیهای دیجیتالی در دو منطقه ایالات متحده و اروپا رونمایی کرده است و در همان نگاه نخست میتوان شاهد صدرنشینی عناوینی بود که در انتهای سال منتشر شدهاند؛ در این بین میتوان به Call of Duty: WWII و Star Wars: Battlefront II اشاره داشت که هرکدام به ترتیب جایگاه اول پرفروشترینهای ایالات متحده و اروپا را بدست آوردهاند.
در PSVR نیز عناوینی که کمتر انتظار میرفت به میل طرفداران باشد همانند Job Simulator و Gang Beasts موفق به کسب فروشی بالا شدهاند.
شما کاربران پردیسگیم در زیر میتوانید شاهد لیست کامل پرفروشترین بازیهای دانلود شده از طریق فروشگاه Playstation در دو منطقه ایالات متحده و اروپا باشید.
پرفروشترین بازیهای PS Store در ماه دسامبر 2017 (ویژه ایالات متحده)
|پرفروشترینهای PS4
|1
|Call of Duty: WWII
|2
|Gang Beasts
|3
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|Madden NFL 18
|6
|EA Sports FIFA 18
|7
|Need for Speed Payback
|8
|Rocket League
|9
|Human Fall Flat
|10
|NBA 2K18
|پرفروشترین بستههای الحاقی PS4
|1
|Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris
|2
|Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
|3
|Ark: Aberration
|4
|Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
|5
|Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
|6
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass
|7
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|8
|Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
|9
|Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
|10
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
|پرفروشترینهای PSVR
|1
|Job Simulator
|2
|PlayStation VR Worlds
|3
|Superhot VR
|4
|Accounting+
|5
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|6
|Driveclub VR
|7
|Doom VFR
|8
|Arizona Sunshine
|9
|Weeping Doll
|10
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|پرفروشترینهای PS Vita
|1
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition
|2
|Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition
|3
|Minecraft: PS Vita Edition
|4
|Undertale
|5
|God of War: Collection
|6
|Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection
|7
|Papers, Please
|8
|Jak and Daxter Collection
|9
|VA-11 HALL-A
|10
|Monster Monpiece
|پرفروشترین تِمهای PS4
|1
|Legacy Dashboard Theme
|2
|BioShock: The Collection Theme
|3
|Blue-eyed Wolf Theme
|4
|Christmas Village Dynamic Theme
|5
|Assassin’s Creed Origins – Dynamic Theme
|6
|Friday the 13th: The Game Theme
|7
|Dragon King Encounter HiQ Dynamic Theme
|8
|Gamers Don’t Die Dynamic Theme
|9
|Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins)
|10
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise Theme
|پرفروشترین بازیهای کلاسیک
|1
|Destroy All Humans! 2
|2
|Destroy All Humans!
|3
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
|4
|Bully
|5
|Star Ocean Till The End Of Time
|6
|Red Faction II
|7
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
|8
|Psychonauts
|9
|The Warriors
|10
|Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
پرفروشترین بازیهای PS Store در ماه دسامبر 2017 (ویژه اروپا)
FIFA 18
Call of Duty: WWII
GTA V
Need For Speed: Payback
Gang Beasts
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Rocket League
Wolfenstein: The New Order
The Last Of Us Remastered
Horizon Zero Dawn
Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
The Sims 4
EA Sports UFC 2
Knowledge is Power
Gran Turismo Sport
Minecraft
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
ARK: Survival Evolved
Job Simulator
Doom VFR
Rollercoaster Legends
Batman Arkham VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
Arizona Sunshine
Robinson: The Journey
Everest VR
Accounting+
Destiny 2 – Curse of Osiris
ARK: Survival Evolved – Aberration
Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass
Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
Need for Speed Most Wanted
Minecraft
Borderlands 2
Uncharted: Golden Abyss
XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus
Persona 4: Dancing All Night
Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Persona 4 Golden
Adventures of Mana
منبع متن: pardisgame