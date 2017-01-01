سامانه ارسال پیامک

به همراه ارسال ویژه پیام صوتی به تمامی شماره های همراه و ثابت سراسر کشور

برخی از امکانات سامانه پیامکی پیام رسان:
– بدون هزینه اولیه؛ تنها هزینه پیامک ها را پرداخت می نمائید!
– برگشت اعتبار پیامک های ارسال نشده
– اختصاص شماره رایگان جهت ارسال
– دریافت رایگان پیامک
– دیتابیس معتبر ارسال پیامک به مشاغل سراسر کشور به تفکیک شهر و جنسیت
– ارسال بر اساس پیش شماره،کد پستی،سن و جنسیت،دکل مخابراتی،شهر و منطقه
– نظر سنجی پیامکی،مسابقات پیامکی،خدمات برنامه نویسان،ارسال دوره ایی و...

عضویت

اخباراخبار دنیای بازی

لیست پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های دانلود شده از طریق فروشگاه Playstation در دسامبر 2017

1 1 1 1 1 (0 امتیاز)

لیست پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های دانلود شده از طریق فروشگاه Playstation در دسامبر 2017

شرکت Sony باگذشت نزدیک به دو هفته از آغاز سال میلادی جدید اقدام به انتشار لیست پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های دانلود شده از طریق فروشگاه Playstation در دسامبر 2017 کرده است.

به گزارش پردیس‌گیم و به نقل از Dualshockers، وب‌سایت Playstation از پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های دیجیتالی در دو منطقه ایالات متحده و اروپا رونمایی کرده است و در همان نگاه نخست می‌توان شاهد صدرنشینی عناوینی بود که در انتهای سال منتشر شده‌اند؛ در این بین می‌توان به Call of Duty: WWII و Star Wars: Battlefront II اشاره داشت که هرکدام به ترتیب جایگاه اول پرفروش‌ترین‌های ایالات متحده و اروپا را بدست آورده‌اند.

در PSVR نیز عناوینی که کمتر انتظار می‌رفت به میل طرفداران باشد همانند Job Simulator و Gang Beasts موفق به کسب فروشی بالا شده‌اند. 

شما کاربران پردیس‌گیم در زیر می‌توانید شاهد لیست کامل پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های دانلود شده از طریق فروشگاه Playstation در دو منطقه ایالات متحده و اروپا باشید.

پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های PS Store در ماه دسامبر 2017 (ویژه ایالات متحده)

پرفروش‌ترین‌های PS4
1 Call of Duty: WWII
2 Gang Beasts
3 Star Wars Battlefront II
4 Grand Theft Auto V
5 Madden NFL 18
6 EA Sports FIFA 18
7 Need for Speed Payback
8 Rocket League
9 Human Fall Flat
10 NBA 2K18

 

پرفروش‌ترین بسته‌های الحاقی PS4
1 Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris
2 Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
3 Ark: Aberration
4 Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
5 Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
6 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass
7 Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
8 Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
9 Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass

 

پرفروش‌ترین‌های PSVR
1 Job Simulator
2 PlayStation VR Worlds
3 Superhot VR
4 Accounting+
5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
6 Driveclub VR
7 Doom VFR
8 Arizona Sunshine
9 Weeping Doll
10 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

 

پرفروش‌ترین‌های PS Vita
1 Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition
2 Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition
3 Minecraft: PS Vita Edition
4 Undertale
5 God of War: Collection
6 Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection
7 Papers, Please
8 Jak and Daxter Collection
9 VA-11 HALL-A
10 Monster Monpiece

 

پرفروش‌ترین تِم‌های PS4
1 Legacy Dashboard Theme
2 BioShock: The Collection Theme
3 Blue-eyed Wolf Theme
4 Christmas Village Dynamic Theme
5 Assassin’s Creed Origins – Dynamic Theme
6 Friday the 13th: The Game Theme
7 Dragon King Encounter HiQ Dynamic Theme
8 Gamers Don’t Die Dynamic Theme
9 Undertale Dynamic Theme (Ruins)
10 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise Theme

 

پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های کلاسیک
1 Destroy All Humans! 2
2 Destroy All Humans!
3 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
4 Bully
5 Star Ocean Till The End Of Time
6 Red Faction II
7 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
8 Psychonauts
9 The Warriors
10 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Call of Duty: WWII

پرفروش‌ترین بازی‌های PS Store در ماه دسامبر 2017 (ویژه اروپا)

پرفروش‌ترین‌های PS4
 
Star Wars Battlefront 2 
FIFA 18 
Call of Duty: WWII
GTA V 
Need For Speed: Payback 
Gang Beasts
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Rocket League 
Wolfenstein: The New Order 
The Last Of Us Remastered 
Horizon Zero Dawn
Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy 
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
The Sims 4
EA Sports UFC 2
Knowledge is Power 
Gran Turismo Sport
Minecraft 
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
ARK: Survival Evolved
 
پرفروش‌ترین‌های PS VR

Superhot
Job Simulator 
Doom VFR
Rollercoaster Legends
Batman Arkham VR 
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 
Arizona Sunshine
Robinson: The Journey 
Everest VR 
Accounting+ 
 
پرفروش‌ترین‌ بسته‌های الحاقی

Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
Destiny 2 – Curse of Osiris
ARK: Survival Evolved – Aberration
Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass 
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass 
Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds 
Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass
Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack

پرفروش‌ترین‌ بازی‌های PS Vita

Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
Need for Speed Most Wanted
Minecraft
Borderlands 2 
Uncharted: Golden Abyss
XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus 
Persona 4: Dancing All Night
Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens 
Persona 4 Golden
Adventures of Mana 
 
نظر شما در مورد آمار پرفروش‌ترین‌های آخرین ماه سال 2017 میلادی چیست؟ دیدگاه خود را با ما در میان بگذارید.

منبع متن: pardisgame

جمعه, 22 دی 1396
اکبری
بازدید: 23

حل مشکلات کامپیوتر
توجه: برای هرگونه سوال درباره این مطلب یا موارد دیگر در زمینه کامپیوتر و نرم افزار و برنامه‌های کامپیوتر، می‌توانید با "بهترین کمک" تماس حاصل نمایید.

تماس از سراسر کشور: 9099072048 (بدون پیش شماره و از تلفن ثابت)
تماس از استان تهران: 9092305976 (بدون پیش شماره و از تلفن ثابت)

سامانه ارسال پیامک

به همراه ارسال ویژه پیام صوتی به تمامی شماره های همراه و ثابت سراسر کشور

برخی از امکانات سامانه پیامکی پیام رسان:
– بدون هزینه اولیه؛ تنها هزینه پیامک ها را پرداخت می نمائید!
– برگشت اعتبار پیامک های ارسال نشده
– اختصاص شماره رایگان جهت ارسال
– دریافت رایگان پیامک
– دیتابیس معتبر ارسال پیامک به مشاغل سراسر کشور به تفکیک شهر و جنسیت
– ارسال بر اساس پیش شماره،کد پستی،سن و جنسیت،دکل مخابراتی،شهر و منطقه
– نظر سنجی پیامکی،مسابقات پیامکی،خدمات برنامه نویسان،ارسال دوره ایی و...

عضویت

نوشتن دیدگاه

تصویر امنیتی
تصویر امنیتی جدید