تروفی های Shadow of the Colossus مشخص شد

The Horned Boy Acquire all Trophies Platinum

Speed King Obtain All Time Attack Items Together as One Set Gold

Intrepid Mortal Max Out Wander’s Health and Stamina Bars Gold

Speed Demon Complete Hard Mode Under 5:41:28 Gold

Grounded Scaler Defeat Colossus 8 Before it can Turn Back Over Gold

Resist the Wrist Defeat Colossus 3 Without Breaking His Wristguard Gold

Reach the Gate Cross the Bridge to the Entrance of the Forbidden Lands Silver

Last Man Standing Complete a Single Playthrough Without Dying Once Silver

Bearer of the Curse Complete the Game on any Difficulty Silver

Dormin’s Rage Use Dormin’s Breath Attack Silver

Seeking Salvation Pray at All Shrines Silver

Trick Rider Perform All Stunts with Agro Silver

Fruit of the Garden Taste the Poisoned Fruit Silver

Sword of Her Majesty Defeat any Colossus with Queen Sword Bronze

Paint the Target Use the Sword to Focus on a Vital Point Bronze

Fruit of the Land Eat a Piece of Fruit Bronze

Skilled Warrior Defeat a Colossus with a Downward Jump Stab Bronze

The Past that Defines Thee Defeat any Colossi While in Reminiscence Mode Bronze

Five-Lined Skink Collect a silver Lizard Tail Bronze

Animals of the Land Interact with a dove, Hawk, Fish, and Turtle Bronze

Boon of the Nomad Find Barrel in Hidden Cave Bronze

Trick Arrow Skills Shoot a Lizard with a Special Arrow Bronze

Valley of the Wanderer Defeat the 1st Colossus Bronze

The Mammoth Defeat the 2nd Colossus Bronze

Wake of the Knight Defeat the 3rd Colossus Bronze

Land of the Gravestones Defeat the 4th Colossus Bronze

Riding the Wind Defeat the 5th Colossus Bronze

Tomb of the Giant Defeat the 6th Colossus Bronze

Waves of Lightning Defeat the 7th Colossus Bronze

Scaler of the Colosseum Defeat the 8th Colossus Bronze

Lurker of the Cave Defeat the 9th Colossus Bronze

Mystery in the Sand Defeat the 10th Colossus Bronze

Guardian and the Pit Defeat the 11th Colossus Bronze

Thunder of the Lake Defeat the 12th Colossus Bronze

Signs amidst the Storm Defeat the 13th Colossus Bronze

Shield of the Colossus Defeat the 14th Colossus Bronze

Valley of the Fallen Defeat the 15th Colossus Bronze