اسامی برندگان مراسم ۲۰۱۸ D.I.C.E. Awards اعلام شد

بامداد امروز مراسم D.I.C.E. Awards سال ۲۰۱۸ برگزار و اسامی برندگان آن نیز اعلام شد. با مشاهده لیست کامل برندگان همراه وب‌سایت گیمفا باشید:

آکادمی علوم و هنرهای تعاملی بامداد امروز میزبان بیست و یکمین دوره مراسم D.I.C.E. Awards بود. نامزدهای بخش بازی سال شامل: Super Mario Odyssey، Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds، Horizon Zero Dawn، Cuphead و The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild بودند، که در نهایت عنوان The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild توانست این جایزه را از آن خود کند. در ادامه و بدون هیچ معطلی می‌توانید لیست کامل برندگان را مشاهده نمائید:

بهترین دستاورد در بخش انیمیشن:

Cuphead

For Honor

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

بهترین دستاورد در بخش طراحی هنری:

Cuphead

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Little Nightmares

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

بهترین دستاورد در بخش شخصیت‌ها:

Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua

Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy

Star Wars Battlefront II – Iden Versio

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser

بهترین دستاورد در بخش موسیقی اصلی:

Call of Duty: WWII

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

RiME

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

بهترین دستاورد در بخش طراحی صوتی:

Destiny 2

Injustice 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Super Mario Odyssey

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

بهترین دستاورد در بخش داستانی:

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

بهترین دستاورد در بخش گرافیک فنی:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

بهترین عنوان اکشن سال:

Call of Duty: WWII

Cuphead

Destiny 2

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

بهترین بازی ماجراجویی سال:

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

بهترین عنوان خانوادگی سال:

DropMix

GNOG

Just Dance 2018

SingStar Celebration

Snipperclips

بهترین بازی مبارزه‌ای سال:

ARMS

Injustice 2

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Nidhogg 2

Tekken 7

بهترین عنوان مسابقه‌ای/ اتومبیل‌رانی سال:

DiRT 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Gran Turismo Sport

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Project CARS 2

بهترین بازی نقش‌آفرینی سال:

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

NieR:Automata

Persona 5

Torment: Tides of Numenera

بهترین بازی ورزشی سال:

Everybody’s Golf

FIFA 18

Golf Clash

Madden NFL 18

MLB The Show 17

بهترین بازی شبیه‌ساز/استراتژی سال:

Endless Space 2

Halo Wars 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Total War: Warhammer II

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

بهترین دستاورد در بخش فنی عناوین واقعیت مجازی:

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Robo Recall

Star Trek Bridge Crew

The Invisible Hours

Wilson’s Heart

بهترین بازی واقعیت مجازی سال:

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Robo Recall

Space Pirate Trainer

Wilson’s Heart

جایزه ویژه D.I.C.E. Sprite:

Everything

Gorogoa

Night in the Woods

Pyre

Snipperclips

بهترین بازی سال کنسول‌های دستی:

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories

بهترین بازی موبایل سال:

Cat Quest

Fire Emblem Heroes

Gorogoa

Monument Valley 2

Splitter Critters

بهترین دستاورد در بخش بازی‌های آنلاین:

Call of Duty: WWII

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

بهترین دستاورد در بخش طراحی بازی:

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

بهترین دستاورد در بخش کارگردانی بازی:

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

What Remains of Edith Finch

بهترین بازی سال:

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

همچنین در این مراسم از آقای جنیو تاکدا (Genyo Takeda)، مدیر اسبق شرکت نینتندو تقدیر و جایزه‌ای تحت عنوان “یک عمر دستاورد” به ایشان اهدا شد. تمامی جوایز بنابر آرای اعضای آکادمی علوم و هنرهای تعاملی انتخاب شده‌اند.

