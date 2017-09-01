اسامی برندگان مراسم ۲۰۱۸ D.I.C.E. Awards اعلام شد

بامداد امروز مراسم D.I.C.E. Awards سال ۲۰۱۸ برگزار و اسامی برندگان آن نیز اعلام شد. با مشاهده لیست کامل برندگان همراه وبسایت گیمفا باشید: آکادمی علوم و هنرهای تعاملی بامداد امروز میزبان بیست و یکمین دوره مراسم D.I.C.E. Awards بود. نامزدهای بخش بازی سال شامل: Super Mario Odyssey، Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds، Horizon Zero Dawn، Cuphead و The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the […]
آکادمی علوم و هنرهای تعاملی بامداد امروز میزبان بیست و یکمین دوره مراسم D.I.C.E. Awards بود. نامزدهای بخش بازی سال شامل: Super Mario Odyssey، Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds، Horizon Zero Dawn، Cuphead و The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild بودند، که در نهایت عنوان The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild توانست این جایزه را از آن خود کند. در ادامه و بدون هیچ معطلی میتوانید لیست کامل برندگان را مشاهده نمائید:
بهترین دستاورد در بخش انیمیشن:
- Cuphead
- For Honor
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
بهترین دستاورد در بخش طراحی هنری:
- Cuphead
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Little Nightmares
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
بهترین دستاورد در بخش شخصیتها:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua
- Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy
- Star Wars Battlefront II – Iden Versio
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser
بهترین دستاورد در بخش موسیقی اصلی:
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Cuphead
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- RiME
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
بهترین دستاورد در بخش طراحی صوتی:
- Destiny 2
- Injustice 2
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
بهترین دستاورد در بخش داستانی:
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Night in the Woods
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
بهترین دستاورد در بخش گرافیک فنی:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
بهترین عنوان اکشن سال:
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Cuphead
- Destiny 2
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
بهترین بازی ماجراجویی سال:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
بهترین عنوان خانوادگی سال:
- DropMix
- GNOG
- Just Dance 2018
- SingStar Celebration
- Snipperclips
بهترین بازی مبارزهای سال:
- ARMS
- Injustice 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Nidhogg 2
- Tekken 7
بهترین عنوان مسابقهای/ اتومبیلرانی سال:
- DiRT 4
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Project CARS 2
بهترین بازی نقشآفرینی سال:
- Divinity: Original Sin 2
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- NieR:Automata
- Persona 5
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
بهترین بازی ورزشی سال:
- Everybody’s Golf
- FIFA 18
- Golf Clash
- Madden NFL 18
- MLB The Show 17
بهترین بازی شبیهساز/استراتژی سال:
- Endless Space 2
- Halo Wars 2
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Total War: Warhammer II
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
بهترین دستاورد در بخش فنی عناوین واقعیت مجازی:
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Robo Recall
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- The Invisible Hours
- Wilson’s Heart
بهترین بازی واقعیت مجازی سال:
- Lone Echo/Echo Arena
- Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
- Robo Recall
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Wilson’s Heart
جایزه ویژه D.I.C.E. Sprite:
- Everything
- Gorogoa
- Night in the Woods
- Pyre
- Snipperclips
بهترین بازی سال کنسولهای دستی:
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- Monster Hunter Stories
بهترین بازی موبایل سال:
- Cat Quest
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Gorogoa
- Monument Valley 2
- Splitter Critters
بهترین دستاورد در بخش بازیهای آنلاین:
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
بهترین دستاورد در بخش طراحی بازی:
- Gorogoa
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
بهترین دستاورد در بخش کارگردانی بازی:
- Gorogoa
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- What Remains of Edith Finch
بهترین بازی سال:
- Cuphead
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
همچنین در این مراسم از آقای جنیو تاکدا (Genyo Takeda)، مدیر اسبق شرکت نینتندو تقدیر و جایزهای تحت عنوان “یک عمر دستاورد” به ایشان اهدا شد. تمامی جوایز بنابر آرای اعضای آکادمی علوم و هنرهای تعاملی انتخاب شدهاند.
منبع متن: gamefa