اخباراخبار دنیای بازی

اسامی برندگان مراسم ۲۰۱۸ D.I.C.E. Awards اعلام شد

1 1 1 1 1 (0 امتیاز)

بامداد امروز مراسم D.I.C.E. Awards سال ۲۰۱۸ برگزار و اسامی برندگان آن نیز اعلام شد. با مشاهده لیست کامل برندگان همراه وب‌سایت گیمفا باشید: آکادمی علوم و هنرهای تعاملی بامداد امروز میزبان بیست و یکمین دوره مراسم D.I.C.E. Awards بود. نامزدهای بخش بازی سال شامل: Super Mario Odyssey، Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds، Horizon Zero Dawn، Cuphead و The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the […]

اسامی برندگان مراسم ۲۰۱۸ D.I.C.E. Awards اعلام شد

بامداد امروز مراسم D.I.C.E. Awards سال ۲۰۱۸ برگزار و اسامی برندگان آن نیز اعلام شد. با مشاهده لیست کامل برندگان همراه وب‌سایت گیمفا باشید:

آکادمی علوم و هنرهای تعاملی بامداد امروز میزبان بیست و یکمین دوره مراسم D.I.C.E. Awards بود. نامزدهای بخش بازی سال شامل: Super Mario Odyssey، Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds، Horizon Zero Dawn، Cuphead و The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild بودند، که در نهایت عنوان The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild توانست این جایزه را از آن خود کند. در ادامه و بدون هیچ معطلی می‌توانید لیست کامل برندگان را مشاهده نمائید:

بهترین دستاورد در بخش انیمیشن:

  • Cuphead
  • For Honor
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

بهترین دستاورد در بخش طراحی هنری:

  • Cuphead
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Little Nightmares
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

بهترین دستاورد در بخش شخصیت‌ها:

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Bayek
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – Senua
  • Horizon Zero Dawn – Aloy
  • Star Wars Battlefront II – Iden Versio
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Chloe Fraiser

بهترین دستاورد در بخش موسیقی اصلی:

  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Cuphead
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • RiME
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

بهترین دستاورد در بخش طراحی صوتی:

  • Destiny 2
  • Injustice 2
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

بهترین دستاورد در بخش داستانی:

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Night in the Woods
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

بهترین دستاورد در بخش گرافیک فنی:

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

بهترین عنوان اکشن سال:

  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Cuphead
  • Destiny 2
  • Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

بهترین بازی ماجراجویی سال:

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

بهترین عنوان خانوادگی سال:

  • DropMix
  • GNOG
  • Just Dance 2018
  • SingStar Celebration
  • Snipperclips

بهترین بازی مبارزه‌ای سال:

  • ARMS
  • Injustice 2
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  • Nidhogg 2
  • Tekken 7

بهترین عنوان مسابقه‌ای/ اتومبیل‌رانی سال:

  • DiRT 4
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Project CARS 2

بهترین بازی نقش‌آفرینی سال:

  • Divinity: Original Sin 2
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • NieR:Automata
  • Persona 5
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera

بهترین بازی ورزشی سال:

  • Everybody’s Golf
  • FIFA 18
  • Golf Clash
  • Madden NFL 18
  • MLB The Show 17

بهترین بازی شبیه‌ساز/استراتژی سال:

  • Endless Space 2
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Total War: Warhammer II
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

بهترین دستاورد در بخش فنی عناوین واقعیت مجازی:

  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • Robo Recall
  • Star Trek Bridge Crew
  • The Invisible Hours
  • Wilson’s Heart

بهترین بازی واقعیت مجازی سال:

  • Lone Echo/Echo Arena
  • Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin
  • Robo Recall
  • Space Pirate Trainer
  • Wilson’s Heart

جایزه ویژه D.I.C.E. Sprite:

  • Everything
  • Gorogoa
  • Night in the Woods
  • Pyre
  • Snipperclips

بهترین بازی سال کنسول‌های دستی:

  • Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King
  • Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
  • Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia
  • Metroid: Samus Returns
  • Monster Hunter Stories

بهترین بازی موبایل سال:

  • Cat Quest
  • Fire Emblem Heroes
  • Gorogoa
  • Monument Valley 2
  • Splitter Critters

بهترین دستاورد در بخش بازی‌های آنلاین:

  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

بهترین دستاورد در بخش طراحی بازی:

  • Gorogoa
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

بهترین دستاورد در بخش کارگردانی بازی:

  • Gorogoa
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

بهترین بازی سال:

  • Cuphead
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

همچنین در این مراسم از آقای جنیو تاکدا (Genyo Takeda)، مدیر اسبق شرکت نینتندو تقدیر و جایزه‌ای تحت عنوان “یک عمر دستاورد” به ایشان اهدا شد. تمامی جوایز بنابر آرای اعضای آکادمی علوم و هنرهای تعاملی انتخاب شده‌اند. 

منبع متن: gamefa

جمعه, 04 اسفند 1396
اکبری
بازدید: 19
