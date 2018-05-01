امروز شرکت سونی (Sony) لیست کامل بازی‌های موجود در سرویس PlayStation Now را اعلام کرد. در ادامه می‌توانید این لیست را مشاهده کنید. سرویس PlayStation Now در سال ۱۳۹۲ (۲۰۱۴ میلادی) و در رویداد Consumer Electronics Show 2014 توسط شرکت سونی برای پلتفرم‌های پلی‌استیشن ۴، پلی‌استیشن ۳ و کنسول دستی پلی‌استیشن ویتا معرفی شد. متاسفانه در سال ۱۳۹۵ […]

امروز شرکت سونی (Sony) لیست کامل بازی‌های موجود در سرویس PlayStation Now را اعلام کرد. در ادامه می‌توانید این لیست را مشاهده کنید.

سرویس PlayStation Now در سال ۱۳۹۲ (۲۰۱۴ میلادی) و در رویداد Consumer Electronics Show 2014 توسط شرکت سونی برای پلتفرم‌های پلی‌استیشن ۴، پلی‌استیشن ۳ و کنسول دستی پلی‌استیشن ویتا معرفی شد. متاسفانه در سال ۱۳۹۵ (۲۰۱۷ میلادی) سونی اعلام کرد که دارندگان کنسول‌های نسل هفتمی این شرکت و کنسول دستی پلی‌استیشن ویتا نمی‌توانند از این سرویس استفاده کنند. در ابتدا این سرویس کار خود را با ۴ بازی شروع کرد اما طی چند سالی که از شروع به کار شدن این سرویس می‌گذرد، بازی‌های بسیاری به آن اضافه شده‌اند.

اگر از بازی‌های موجود در این سرویس اطلاع ندارید و قصد خرید اشتراک آن را دارید، پیشنهاد می‌کنیم لیست کامل بازی‌های سرویس PlayStation Now را در ادامه مشاهده نمایید. در این لیست شاهد بازی‌‌های محبوب و پرطرفداری هستیم؛ در این میان می‌توان به بازی شرکت راکستار یعنی Red Dead Redemption، بازی‌های استودیو ناتی داگ یعنی The Last of Us و سه نسخه اول Uncharted و همچنین نسخه‌های ۴، ۵ و ۶ سری Resident Evil از شرکت کپکام اشاره کرد.

دارندگان کنسول پلی‌استیشن ۴ و کاربران رایانه‌های شخصی توجه داشته باشید که با خرید اشتراک یک ماهه با قیمت ۲۰ دلار می‌توانید به آرشیو کاملِ بازی‌های موجود در این سرویس دسترسی داشته باشید. علاقه‌مندانی که برای اولین بار از این سرویس استفاده می‌کنند از ۷ روز اشتراک رایگان برخوردار خواهند شد.

* جدید = به‌تازگی به سرویس PlayStation Now اضافه شده است

لیست کامل بازی‌های سرویس PlayStation Now (تا تاریخ مه ۲۰۱۸ میلادی) به ترتیب حروف الفبای انگلیسی

A

ABZU

Active Soccer 2 DX

Adam’s Venture: Origins (جدید)

ADR1FT

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault (جدید)

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Air Conflicts – Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (جدید)

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

AKIBA’S BEAT

Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

Alienation

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Alpha Protocol

Altered Beast

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna Extended Edition

Anomaly 2

Anomaly Warzone Earth

APB Reloaded

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!

Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Aragami

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!

ArcaniA – The Complete Tale

Armageddon Riders

Assetto Corsa

Asura’s Wrath

Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2

Atelier Ayesha

Atelier Escha & Logy

Atelier Rorona Plus

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Azkend 2

B

Back to Bed

Back to the Future: Episode 1 – It’s About Time

Backgammon Blitz

Baseball Riot

Batman: Arkam Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battleborn

Battle Fantasia

BATTLE OF TILES EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Bentley’s Hackpack

BEYOND: Two Souls with Advanced Experiments DLC

Big Sky: Infinity

Bionic Commando: Rearmed

Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2

Bioshock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Bladestorm: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend

BlazeRush

Blood Bowl 2

Blood Knights

BloodRayne: Betryal

Blue Estate

Bodycount

Bolt

Bomberman Ultra

Bombing Busters

Borderlands: Ultimate Edition

Borderlands 2

Borderlands The Pre-sequel

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brave

Brick Breaker

Brink

Broken Age

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Burn Zombie Burn: The Diarrhea Bundle

C

Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One-Pack

Cars 2: The Video Game

Cars Race-O-Rama

Cars: Mater-National Championship

Castlevania Harmony of Despair

Catherine

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Chime Super Deluxe

Choplifter HD

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus

Class of Heroes 2G

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink

Comet Crash Bionic Bundle

Comix Zone

Contrast

Costume Quest 2

Counter Spy

Crash Commando

Crazy Taxi

Crimsonland

Critter Crunch

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

D

Damnation

Dark Cloud 2

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Dark Sector

Dark Souls 2

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Void

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

de Blob 2

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island Riptide

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Dead to Rights: Retribution

Deadlight Director’s Cut

Death Track: Resurrection

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deception: Nightmare Princess IV

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Defense Grid 2

Derrick the Deathfin

detuned

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DiRT Rally

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Dishonored

Disney Universe

Disney’s Epic Mickey 2

Divekick

Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Doki-Doki Universe

Don Bradman Cricket 14

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon’s Lair

Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp

Duke Nukem Forever

Dungeons 2

Dynamite Fishing World Games

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce

E

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

!Eat Them

echochrome

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron

Electronic Super Joy

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Entwined

Escape Dead Island

Escape Plan

Eternal Sonata

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Everyday Shooter

Evolve

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Extreme Exorcism

F

(حالت Campaign)

F1 2014

F1 2015

F1 2016

F1 RACE STARS

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout New Vegas

Farming Simulator

Farming Simulator 15

Fat Princess

Fat Princess Adventures

Fighting Vipers

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Firefighters: The Simulation (جدید)

fLOW

Flower

Fluster Cluck

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

G

G-Force

Galaga Legions DX

Gal*Gun: Double Peace

Game of Thrones Ep 1 & Ep 2 Bundle

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Go! Puzzle

God of War HD

God of War II

God Of War 3 Remastered

God of War: Ascension

God of War: Chains of Olympus

God of War: Ghosts of Sparta

Golden Axe

Goosebumps: The Game

GO! Sports Ski

Grand Ages: Medieval

Grand Kingdom

Gravity Crash

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Grid 2

Grid Autosport

Grim Fandango Remastered

Guacamelee!

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator

Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN

H

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Handball 16

Hardware Rivals

Heavenly Sword

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

Heavy Rain – with The Taxidermist DLC

Helldivers

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

Hoard

Hohokum

Homefront

Homefront: The Revolution

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hot Shots Tennis

How to Survive

Hunted: The Demon’s Forge

Hunter’s Trophy 2: America

Hunter’s Trophy 2 : Australia

Hustle Kings

I

ibb & obb

ICO

Industry Giant 2

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS: Festival Of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Ironcast

J

Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf

Journey

Judge Dee – The City God Case

Jumpjet Rex

Jurassic Park: The Game

K

Karateka

Katamari Forever

Killzone 2

Killzone 3

Killzone HD

Killzone Shadow Fall

King Oddball

Kinetica (جدید)

Knack

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

L

Last Tinker: City of Colors

Le Tour de France – Season 2014

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Legasista

Legend of Kay Anniversary

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars

Lemmings

Leo’s Fortune

Limbo

Linger in Shadows

!LocoRoco Cocoreccho

Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut

Lords of the Fallen

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Planet: Extreme Edition

Lovely Planet

LUMINES Supernova

M

Machinarium

Mafia II

Magic Orbz

Magrunner: Dark Pulse

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom

Mantis Burn Racing

!Mamorukun Curse

Mars: War Logs

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mercury HG

Metal Slug 3

Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition

Mighty No. 9

Monkey Island: Special Edition

Monkey Island 2: Special Edition

Mortal Kombat

Moto GP 13

Motorcycle Club

Motorstorm RC Complete Edition

MotorStorm: Apocalypse

MouseCraft

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Reflex

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

MX vs. ATV: Untamed

Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics

N

Narco Terror

NBA 2K14

NBA 2K16

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Nidhogg

Nights Into Dreams

Ninja Gaiden 3

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Nitro+ Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Nom Nom Galaxy

NOVA-111

Numblast

O

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD

Of Orcs and Men™

Okabu

OlliOlli

OlliOlli 2

Omega Quintet

One Upon Light

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Order Up!!

Overlord 2

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil

Overlord: Raising Hell

Okage: Shadow King (جدید)

P

PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX

Payday 2

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation

Papo & Yo

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 1

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 2

Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension

PID (نسخه Peculiar Destination)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Pixel Piracy

PixelJunk Eden

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

PixelJunk Shooter

PixelJunk Shooter 2

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate

PixelJunk Sidescroller

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Poker Night 2

Poncho

Port Royale 3: Gold

Professional Farmer 2017

Proteus

Puppeteer

Pure Chess

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Puzzle Agent

Q

Q*Bert: Rebooted

Quantum Theory

R

R-Type Dimensions

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (فقط حالت چند نفره)

Rage

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV Overkill

Rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Realms of Ancient War

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Guerilla

Red Johnson’s Chronicles: One Against All

Red Johson’s Chronicles

Renegade Ops

Republique

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code Veronica X HD

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Complete Season

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD

Resistance 3

Resogun

Retro City Rampage DX

Retrograde

Revenge of Shinobi

Ricochet HD

Rio

Rise of the Argonauts

Risen 3: Titan Lords – Complete Edition

Rocket Knight

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Stormers

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

Rugby 15

Rugby World Cup 2015

Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny

S

Sacred 3: Gold Edition

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Saints Row The Third

Saints Row IV

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

Samurai Showdown

Samurai Warriors 4

Savage Moon

Seasons After Fall (جدید)

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo (جدید)

SEGA Bass Fishing

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadwen

Shatter

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siegecraft Commander

Silent Hill HD Collection

Sine Mora EX

Siren

Siren: Blood Curse Episodes 1-12

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Dive: Proximity Flight

Sky Fighter

Slender: The Arrival

Sly Cooper Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite III

Sniper Elite V2

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition (جدید)

Sniper: Ghost Warrior

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

SOMA

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

Sonic Unleashed

Sound Shapes

Space Ace

Space Hulk

Sparkle 2

Sparkle Unleashed

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunker HD

Spelunky

Split Second

StarDrone

Starhawk

Star Raiders

Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2

Starwhal

Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark

Stick it to the Man

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure

Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition

Strider

Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People

Styx: Master of Shadows

Super Dungeon Bros

Super Hang-On

Super Mega Baseball

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Stacker Party

Super Stardust HD

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Swarm

Syberia

Syberia II

T

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Table Top Racing (جدید)

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tales from the Borderlands: Episodes 1 & 2

Tales Of Monkey Island

Tales of Zestiria

Tearaway Unfolded

Technomancer

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Tennis in the Face

Terraria

Tetraminos

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

THE BACONING

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Bug Butcher

The Darkness

The Darkness 2

The Deer God

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Edition

The Final Station

The Guided Fate Paradox

The House of the Dead 3

The House of the Dead 4

The House of the Dead Overkill Extended Cut

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Blade 2

The Last Guy

The Last of Us

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief

The Swapper

The Swindle

The UnderGarden

The Unfinished Swan

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Walking Dead: Season Two: Episodes 1 & 2

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wolf Among Us

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Titan Attacks

Tiny Brains

Tokyo Jungle

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak Edition

Toy Home

Toy Story Mania

Tour de France 2015

Tour de France 2016

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toybox Turbos

Trash Panic

Trine

Trinity: Souls of Zill O’ll

TRON: Evolution

Tropico 5

Truck Racer

Twisted Metal

U

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception – Game of the Year Edition

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late

Until Dawn

Urban Trial FreeStyle

V

Velocibox

Velocity Ultra

Vessel

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

W

Wakeboarding HD

Warhawk

Warlords

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Warriors Orochi 3

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Way of the Samurai 3

Way of the Samurai 4

Wet

When Vikings Attack

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

Wild Arms 3 (جدید)

WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 5: FIA World Rally Championship (جدید)

WWE 2K16

X

XBLAZE Code: Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

Y

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Z

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics

Zeno Clash II

Ziggurat

Zombie Vikings

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

Zotrix

آخرین تغییرات:

عناوینی که ماه ژوئن ۲۰۱۸ به این سرویس اضافه شده‌اند:

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Firefighters: The Simulation

Kinetica

Okage: Shadow King

Seasons After Fall

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition

Table Top Racing

Wild Arms 3

WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship

کلام آخر

مطمئنا PlayStation Now برای دارندگان پلتفرم پلی‌استیشن ۴ و کاربران رایانه‌های شخصی یک سرویس عالی برای تجربه طیف وسیعی از بازی‌های کوچک گرفته تا عناوین بسیار بزرگ و محبوب است. شما با پرداخت ۲۰ دلار به مدت ۳۰ روز به آرشیو بازی‌هایی دست پیدا خواهید کرد که اگر خارج از این سرویس بخواهید اقدام به تجربه آن‌ها کنید، باید صدها دلار هزینه کنید.

منبع متن: gamefa