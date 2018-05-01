امروز شرکت سونی (Sony) لیست کامل بازیهای موجود در سرویس PlayStation Now را اعلام کرد. در ادامه میتوانید این لیست را مشاهده کنید. سرویس PlayStation Now در سال ۱۳۹۲ (۲۰۱۴ میلادی) و در رویداد Consumer Electronics Show 2014 توسط شرکت سونی برای پلتفرمهای پلیاستیشن ۴، پلیاستیشن ۳ و کنسول دستی پلیاستیشن ویتا معرفی شد. متاسفانه در سال ۱۳۹۵ […]
سرویس PlayStation Now در سال ۱۳۹۲ (۲۰۱۴ میلادی) و در رویداد Consumer Electronics Show 2014 توسط شرکت سونی برای پلتفرمهای پلیاستیشن ۴، پلیاستیشن ۳ و کنسول دستی پلیاستیشن ویتا معرفی شد. متاسفانه در سال ۱۳۹۵ (۲۰۱۷ میلادی) سونی اعلام کرد که دارندگان کنسولهای نسل هفتمی این شرکت و کنسول دستی پلیاستیشن ویتا نمیتوانند از این سرویس استفاده کنند. در ابتدا این سرویس کار خود را با ۴ بازی شروع کرد اما طی چند سالی که از شروع به کار شدن این سرویس میگذرد، بازیهای بسیاری به آن اضافه شدهاند.
اگر از بازیهای موجود در این سرویس اطلاع ندارید و قصد خرید اشتراک آن را دارید، پیشنهاد میکنیم لیست کامل بازیهای سرویس PlayStation Now را در ادامه مشاهده نمایید. در این لیست شاهد بازیهای محبوب و پرطرفداری هستیم؛ در این میان میتوان به بازی شرکت راکستار یعنی Red Dead Redemption، بازیهای استودیو ناتی داگ یعنی The Last of Us و سه نسخه اول Uncharted و همچنین نسخههای ۴، ۵ و ۶ سری Resident Evil از شرکت کپکام اشاره کرد.
دارندگان کنسول پلیاستیشن ۴ و کاربران رایانههای شخصی توجه داشته باشید که با خرید اشتراک یک ماهه با قیمت ۲۰ دلار میتوانید به آرشیو کاملِ بازیهای موجود در این سرویس دسترسی داشته باشید. علاقهمندانی که برای اولین بار از این سرویس استفاده میکنند از ۷ روز اشتراک رایگان برخوردار خواهند شد.
* جدید = بهتازگی به سرویس PlayStation Now اضافه شده است
لیست کامل بازیهای سرویس PlayStation Now (تا تاریخ مه ۲۰۱۸ میلادی) به ترتیب حروف الفبای انگلیسی
A
- ABZU
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Adam’s Venture: Origins (جدید)
- ADR1FT
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault (جدید)
- Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
- Air Conflicts – Secret Wars
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits (جدید)
- Air Conflicts: Vietnam
- AKIBA’S BEAT
- Akiba’s Trip: Undead and Undressed
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- Alienation
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- All Zombies Must Die
- Alone in the Dark: Inferno
- Alpha Protocol
- Altered Beast
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna Extended Edition
- Anomaly 2
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- APB Reloaded
- Ape Escape 2
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Aragami
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!
- ArcaniA – The Complete Tale
- Armageddon Riders
- Assetto Corsa
- Asura’s Wrath
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2
- Atelier Ayesha
- Atelier Escha & Logy
- Atelier Rorona Plus
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
- Azkend 2
B
- Back to Bed
- Back to the Future: Episode 1 – It’s About Time
- Backgammon Blitz
- Baseball Riot
- Batman: Arkam Asylum
- Batman: Arkham City
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battleborn
- Battle Fantasia
- BATTLE OF TILES EX
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- Bellator MMA Onslaught
- Bentley’s Hackpack
- BEYOND: Two Souls with Advanced Experiments DLC
- Big Sky: Infinity
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed
- Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
- Bioshock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Bladestorm: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
- BlazeRush
- Blood Bowl 2
- Blood Knights
- BloodRayne: Betryal
- Blue Estate
- Bodycount
- Bolt
- Bomberman Ultra
- Bombing Busters
- Borderlands: Ultimate Edition
- Borderlands 2
- Borderlands The Pre-sequel
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brave
- Brick Breaker
- Brink
- Broken Age
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Burn Zombie Burn: The Diarrhea Bundle
C
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One-Pack
- Cars 2: The Video Game
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Cars: Mater-National Championship
- Castlevania Harmony of Despair
- Catherine
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Chime Super Deluxe
- Choplifter HD
- Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
- Class of Heroes 2G
- Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink
- Comet Crash Bionic Bundle
- Comix Zone
- Contrast
- Costume Quest 2
- Counter Spy
- Crash Commando
- Crazy Taxi
- Crimsonland
- Critter Crunch
- Cuboid Ultimate Bundle
D
- Damnation
- Dark Cloud 2
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Dark Sector
- Dark Souls 2
- Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Void
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- de Blob 2
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Dead Island Retro Revenge
- Dead Island Riptide
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
- Dead to Rights: Retribution
- Deadlight Director’s Cut
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deadliest Warrior: The Game
- Deception: Nightmare Princess IV
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Defense Grid 2
- Derrick the Deathfin
- detuned
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- DiRT Rally
- Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
- Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Dishonored
- Disney Universe
- Disney’s Epic Mickey 2
- Divekick
- Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition
- Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time
- Dogfight 1942
- Doki-Doki Universe
- Don Bradman Cricket 14
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dragon Fin Soup
- Dragon’s Lair
- Dragon’s Lair II: Time Warp
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dungeons 2
- Dynamite Fishing World Games
- Dynasty Warriors 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce
E
- Earth Defense Force 2025
- Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- !Eat Them
- echochrome
- El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elefunk
- Enemy Front
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- Entwined
- Escape Dead Island
- Escape Plan
- Eternal Sonata
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- Everyday Shooter
- Evolve
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
- Extreme Exorcism
F
- (حالت Campaign)
- F1 2014
- F1 2015
- F1 2016
- F1 RACE STARS
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout New Vegas
- Farming Simulator
- Farming Simulator 15
- Fat Princess
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Fighting Vipers
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Firefighters: The Simulation (جدید)
- fLOW
- Flower
- Fluster Cluck
- Forestry 2017 – The Simulation
- Frogger Returns
- Fuel Overdose
G
- G-Force
- Galaga Legions DX
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Game of Thrones Ep 1 & Ep 2 Bundle
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Go! Puzzle
- God of War HD
- God of War II
- God Of War 3 Remastered
- God of War: Ascension
- God of War: Chains of Olympus
- God of War: Ghosts of Sparta
- Golden Axe
- Goosebumps: The Game
- GO! Sports Ski
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Grand Kingdom
- Gravity Crash
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Grid 2
- Grid Autosport
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Guacamelee!
- Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator
- Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN
H
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Handball 16
- Hardware Rivals
- Heavenly Sword
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear
- Heavy Rain – with The Taxidermist DLC
- Helldivers
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
- Hoard
- Hohokum
- Homefront
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Hot Shots Tennis
- How to Survive
- Hunted: The Demon’s Forge
- Hunter’s Trophy 2: America
- Hunter’s Trophy 2 : Australia
- Hustle Kings
I
- ibb & obb
- ICO
- Industry Giant 2
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS: Festival Of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Ironcast
J
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf
- Journey
- Judge Dee – The City God Case
- Jumpjet Rex
- Jurassic Park: The Game
K
- Karateka
- Katamari Forever
- Killzone 2
- Killzone 3
- Killzone HD
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- King Oddball
- Kinetica (جدید)
- Knack
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
L
- Last Tinker: City of Colors
- Le Tour de France – Season 2014
- Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West
- Legasista
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- Lemmings
- Leo’s Fortune
- Limbo
- Linger in Shadows
- !LocoRoco Cocoreccho
- Lone Survivor: The Director’s Cut
- Lords of the Fallen
- Lost Planet 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Lost Planet: Extreme Edition
- Lovely Planet
- LUMINES Supernova
M
- Machinarium
- Mafia II
- Magic Orbz
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mantis Burn Racing
- !Mamorukun Curse
- Mars: War Logs
- Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign
- Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mercury HG
- Metal Slug 3
- Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition
- Mighty No. 9
- Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition
- Mortal Kombat
- Moto GP 13
- Motorcycle Club
- Motorstorm RC Complete Edition
- MotorStorm: Apocalypse
- MouseCraft
- MX vs. ATV Alive
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
- MX vs. ATV: Untamed
- Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
N
- Narco Terror
- NBA 2K14
- NBA 2K16
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- Nidhogg
- Nights Into Dreams
- Ninja Gaiden 3
- Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Nitro+ Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Nom Nom Galaxy
- NOVA-111
- Numblast
O
- Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD
- Of Orcs and Men™
- Okabu
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli 2
- Omega Quintet
- One Upon Light
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- Order Up!!
- Overlord 2
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
- Overlord: Raising Hell
- Okage: Shadow King (جدید)
P
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX
- Payday 2
- Painkiller: Hell & Damnation
- Papo & Yo
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 1
- Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 2
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension
- PID (نسخه Peculiar Destination)
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- Pixel Piracy
- PixelJunk Eden
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- PixelJunk Shooter
- PixelJunk Shooter 2
- PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
- PixelJunk Sidescroller
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Poker Night 2
- Poncho
- Port Royale 3: Gold
- Professional Farmer 2017
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Pure Chess
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Puzzle Agent
Q
- Q*Bert: Rebooted
- Quantum Theory
R
- R-Type Dimensions
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (فقط حالت چند نفره)
- Rage
- Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
- Raiden IV Overkill
- Rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Realms of Ancient War
- Record of Agarest War
- Record of Agarest War 2
- Record of Agarest War Zero
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction Battlegrounds
- Red Faction: Guerilla
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles: One Against All
- Red Johson’s Chronicles
- Renegade Ops
- Republique
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 6
- Resident Evil Code Veronica X HD
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Complete Season
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD
- Resistance 3
- Resogun
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retrograde
- Revenge of Shinobi
- Ricochet HD
- Rio
- Rise of the Argonauts
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Complete Edition
- Rocket Knight
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rogue Stormers
- Rogue Warrior
- Rotastic
- Rugby 15
- Rugby World Cup 2015
- Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny
S
- Sacred 3: Gold Edition
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row The Third
- Saints Row IV
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
- Samurai Showdown
- Samurai Warriors 4
- Savage Moon
- Seasons After Fall (جدید)
- Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo (جدید)
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadwen
- Shatter
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Siegecraft Commander
- Silent Hill HD Collection
- Sine Mora EX
- Siren
- Siren: Blood Curse Episodes 1-12
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Dive: Proximity Flight
- Sky Fighter
- Slender: The Arrival
- Sly Cooper Collection
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite III
- Sniper Elite V2
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition (جدید)
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- SOMA
- Sonic Adventure
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic CD
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic the Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
- Sonic Unleashed
- Sound Shapes
- Space Ace
- Space Hulk
- Sparkle 2
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spec Ops: The Line
- Spelunker HD
- Spelunky
- Split Second
- StarDrone
- Starhawk
- Star Raiders
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2
- Starwhal
- Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark
- Stick it to the Man
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure
- Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition
- Strider
- Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Super Dungeon Bros
- Super Hang-On
- Super Mega Baseball
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Stacker Party
- Super Stardust HD
- Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Swarm
- Syberia
- Syberia II
T
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Table Top Racing (جدید)
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Tales from the Borderlands: Episodes 1 & 2
- Tales Of Monkey Island
- Tales of Zestiria
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Technomancer
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Tennis in the Face
- Terraria
- Tetraminos
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- THE BACONING
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Bug Butcher
- The Darkness
- The Darkness 2
- The Deer God
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Edition
- The Final Station
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The House of the Dead 3
- The House of the Dead 4
- The House of the Dead Overkill Extended Cut
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Blade 2
- The Last Guy
- The Last of Us
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief
- The Swapper
- The Swindle
- The UnderGarden
- The Unfinished Swan
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Walking Dead: Season Two: Episodes 1 & 2
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wolf Among Us
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Titan Attacks
- Tiny Brains
- Tokyo Jungle
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak Edition
- Toy Home
- Toy Story Mania
- Tour de France 2015
- Tour de France 2016
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toybox Turbos
- Trash Panic
- Trine
- Trinity: Souls of Zill O’ll
- TRON: Evolution
- Tropico 5
- Truck Racer
- Twisted Metal
U
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
- Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception – Game of the Year Edition
- Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late
- Until Dawn
- Urban Trial FreeStyle
V
- Velocibox
- Velocity Ultra
- Vessel
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown
- Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign
W
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warhawk
- Warlords
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- Warriors Orochi 3
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Way of the Samurai 3
- Way of the Samurai 4
- Wet
- When Vikings Attack
- Whispering Willows
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Wild Arms 3 (جدید)
- WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 5: FIA World Rally Championship (جدید)
- WWE 2K16
X
- XBLAZE Code: Embryo
- XCOM: Enemy Within
Y
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Yakuza 4
- Yakuza 5
Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2: Zen Pinball Classics
- Zeno Clash II
- Ziggurat
- Zombie Vikings
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge
- Zotrix
آخرین تغییرات:
عناوینی که ماه ژوئن ۲۰۱۸ به این سرویس اضافه شدهاند:
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Firefighters: The Simulation
- Kinetica
- Okage: Shadow King
- Seasons After Fall
- Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
- Table Top Racing
- Wild Arms 3
- WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship
کلام آخر
مطمئنا PlayStation Now برای دارندگان پلتفرم پلیاستیشن ۴ و کاربران رایانههای شخصی یک سرویس عالی برای تجربه طیف وسیعی از بازیهای کوچک گرفته تا عناوین بسیار بزرگ و محبوب است. شما با پرداخت ۲۰ دلار به مدت ۳۰ روز به آرشیو بازیهایی دست پیدا خواهید کرد که اگر خارج از این سرویس بخواهید اقدام به تجربه آنها کنید، باید صدها دلار هزینه کنید.
منبع متن: gamefa