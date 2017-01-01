با تخفیفات Flash Sale جدید PlayStation همراه باشید

بازهم یک تخفیف Flash Sale دیگر آغاز شده و شما می‌توانید عناوین کنسول‌های PS4، PS3 و PS Vita را با یک قیمت مناسب خریداری کنید. Flash Saleها تخفیفات بزرگی هستند که مدت کمی دارند. پس زود باشید و وقت را تلف نکنید. شما از طریق این لینک می‌توانید تخفیفات کنسول PS3 و در این لینک تخفیفات PS Vita را مشاهده کنید. در زیر لیست عناوین تخفیف خورده‌ی PS4 آمده است:

  • Destroy All Humans! (PS2 Classic)- $6.99
  • The Disney Afternoon Collection- $5.99
  • DiRT 4- $14.99
  • Human Fall Flat- $5.99
  • F1 2017- $14.99
  • The Long Dark- $11.99
  • DiRT Rally- $7.99
  • Rogue Stormers/Giana Sisters Bundle- $6.24
  • Slain: Back From Hell- $3.74
  • Batman: Arkham Knight- $7.99
  • Batman: Return To Arkham- $9.99
  • Zombi- $4.99
  • De Blob- $7.99
  • Just Cause 3- $5.99
  • Injustice 2: Legendary Edition- $29.99
  • Jak and Daxter Bundle- $19.99
  • Forgotten Anne- $17.99
  • Lara Croft Go- $2.49
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Standard Edition- $15.99
  • Psychonauts- $2.99
  • DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle- $9.99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2- $17.99
  • I Am Bread- $3.89
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle- $14.99
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass- $11.99
  • Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $19.99
  • Overlord: Fellowship of Evil- $5.87
  • Resident Evil 7- $7.99
  • Resident Evil 6- $7.99
  • Rogue Stormers- $4.99
  • Bastion- $3.74
  • Hasbro Family Fun Pack: Conquest Edition- $15.99
  • Jak 3- $7.49
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy- $7.49
  • Jeopardy!- $7.99
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series- $7.99
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass- $11.99
  • Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe- $3.59
  • Surgeon Simulator: A&E Anniversary Edition- $3.89
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization- $14.99
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II- $5.99
  • Warhammer: Vermintide The Ultimate Edition- $24.99
  • Wheel of Fortune- $7.99
  • America’s Greatest Game Shows: Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune- $13.99
  • Back To the Future The Game: 30th Anniversary Edition- $5.99
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers- $7.99
  • Chaos On Deponia- $7.99
  • Child of Light: Ultimate Edition- $6.74
  • Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony- $29.99
  • Dead Rising 2- $5.99
  • Dead Rising 2: Off the Record- $5.99
  • Dead Rising Triple Pack- $17.84
  • Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory- $29.99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition- $26.99
  • God Eater 2: Rage Burst- $14.99
  • Gundam Versus- $29.99
  • Hitman GO: Definitive Edition- $2.39
  • Jak II- $7.49
  • Jak X: Combat Racing- $7.49
  • Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $3.99
  • Lego The Hobbit- $4.99
  • Life Is Strange: The Complete Season- $3.99
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition- $29.99
  • Metal Gear Survive- $19.99
  • Nex Machina- $5.99
  • One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition- $21.12
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3- $14.99
  • Oxenfree- $4.99
  • Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier- $7.99
  • Rabbids Invasion: Gold Edition- $13.99
  • Rayman Legends- $9.99
  • Resident Evil- $7.99
  • Resident Evil 0- $7.99
  • Resident Evil: Origins Deluxe Edition- $15.99
  • Resident Evil: Revelations- $7.99
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 1 + 2 Bundle- $15.99
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Bundle- $11.99
  • Shadow Complex Remastered- $4.94
  • Sword Art Online: Lost Song- $14.99
  • Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment- $4.99
  • Tesla vs. Lovecraft- $5.99
  • The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition- $4.79
  • The Jackbox Party Quadpack- $29.99
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera- $14.99
  • Toy Soldiers: War Chest- $5.99
  • Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3- $9.99
  • Accel World VS Sword Art Online- $29.99
  • Dead Rising- $5.99
  • Devil May Cry 4: Demon Hunter Bundle- $8.99
  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode- $24.99
  • Just Cause 3: Deluxe Edition- $11.24
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII- $8.99
  • Oddworld: New n’ Tasty- $4.99
  • One Piece: Burning Blood- $14.99
  • Resident Evil 5- $7.99
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration- $17.99
  • Saint Saiya: Soldiers’ Soul- $14.99
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter- $14.99
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle- $21.99
  • Tales of Zestiria- $14.99
  • Toy Soldier: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition- $11.99
  • UbiArt Bundle (Child of Light, Rayman Legends, Valiant Hearts)- $15.99
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War- $4.49

