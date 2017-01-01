با تخفیفات Flash Sale جدید PlayStation همراه باشید

بازهم یک تخفیف Flash Sale دیگر آغاز شده و شما میتوانید عناوین کنسولهای PS4، PS3 و PS Vita را با یک قیمت مناسب خریداری کنید. Flash Saleها تخفیفات بزرگی هستند که مدت کمی دارند. پس زود باشید و وقت را تلف نکنید. شما از طریق این لینک میتوانید تخفیفات کنسول PS3 و در این لینک تخفیفات PS Vita را مشاهده کنید. در زیر لیست عناوین تخفیف خوردهی PS4 آمده است:
- Destroy All Humans! (PS2 Classic)- $6.99
- The Disney Afternoon Collection- $5.99
- DiRT 4- $14.99
- Human Fall Flat- $5.99
- F1 2017- $14.99
- The Long Dark- $11.99
- DiRT Rally- $7.99
- Rogue Stormers/Giana Sisters Bundle- $6.24
- Slain: Back From Hell- $3.74
- Batman: Arkham Knight- $7.99
- Batman: Return To Arkham- $9.99
- Zombi- $4.99
- De Blob- $7.99
- Just Cause 3- $5.99
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition- $29.99
- Jak and Daxter Bundle- $19.99
- Forgotten Anne- $17.99
- Lara Croft Go- $2.49
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Standard Edition- $15.99
- Psychonauts- $2.99
- DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle- $9.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2- $17.99
- I Am Bread- $3.89
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle- $14.99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass- $11.99
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $19.99
- Overlord: Fellowship of Evil- $5.87
- Resident Evil 7- $7.99
- Resident Evil 6- $7.99
- Rogue Stormers- $4.99
- Bastion- $3.74
- Hasbro Family Fun Pack: Conquest Edition- $15.99
- Jak 3- $7.49
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy- $7.49
- Jeopardy!- $7.99
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series- $7.99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass- $11.99
- Streets of Red: Devil’s Dare Deluxe- $3.59
- Surgeon Simulator: A&E Anniversary Edition- $3.89
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization- $14.99
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II- $5.99
- Warhammer: Vermintide The Ultimate Edition- $24.99
- Wheel of Fortune- $7.99
- America’s Greatest Game Shows: Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune- $13.99
- Back To the Future The Game: 30th Anniversary Edition- $5.99
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers- $7.99
- Chaos On Deponia- $7.99
- Child of Light: Ultimate Edition- $6.74
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony- $29.99
- Dead Rising 2- $5.99
- Dead Rising 2: Off the Record- $5.99
- Dead Rising Triple Pack- $17.84
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Hacker’s Memory- $29.99
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition- $26.99
- God Eater 2: Rage Burst- $14.99
- Gundam Versus- $29.99
- Hitman GO: Definitive Edition- $2.39
- Jak II- $7.49
- Jak X: Combat Racing- $7.49
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris- $3.99
- Lego The Hobbit- $4.99
- Life Is Strange: The Complete Season- $3.99
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition- $29.99
- Metal Gear Survive- $19.99
- Nex Machina- $5.99
- One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition- $21.12
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3- $14.99
- Oxenfree- $4.99
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier- $7.99
- Rabbids Invasion: Gold Edition- $13.99
- Rayman Legends- $9.99
- Resident Evil- $7.99
- Resident Evil 0- $7.99
- Resident Evil: Origins Deluxe Edition- $15.99
- Resident Evil: Revelations- $7.99
- Resident Evil: Revelations 1 + 2 Bundle- $15.99
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 Deluxe Bundle- $11.99
- Shadow Complex Remastered- $4.94
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song- $14.99
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment- $4.99
- Tesla vs. Lovecraft- $5.99
- The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition- $4.79
- The Jackbox Party Quadpack- $29.99
- Torment: Tides of Numenera- $14.99
- Toy Soldiers: War Chest- $5.99
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3- $9.99
- Accel World VS Sword Art Online- $29.99
- Dead Rising- $5.99
- Devil May Cry 4: Demon Hunter Bundle- $8.99
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode- $24.99
- Just Cause 3: Deluxe Edition- $11.24
- Megadimension Neptunia VII- $8.99
- Oddworld: New n’ Tasty- $4.99
- One Piece: Burning Blood- $14.99
- Resident Evil 5- $7.99
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration- $17.99
- Saint Saiya: Soldiers’ Soul- $14.99
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter- $14.99
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle- $21.99
- Tales of Zestiria- $14.99
- Toy Soldier: War Chest Hall of Fame Edition- $11.99
- UbiArt Bundle (Child of Light, Rayman Legends, Valiant Hearts)- $15.99
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War- $4.49
منبع متن: pardisgame