لیست تروفی های Resident Evil 2 Remake مشخص شدند

تا انتشار بازی بسیار مورد انتظار Capcom زمان کمی باقی مانده است و اکنون می توانیم لیست تروفی های بازی را مشاهده کنیم.

به گزارش پردیس گیم، لیست تروفی های بازی برای PS4 توسط وبسایت PSN Profiles منتشر شده است که شما در زیر می توانید آنها را مشاهده کنید. البته به احتمال خیلی زیاد لیست تروفی ها برای Xbox One هم به همین صورت خواهد بود.

لازم به ذکر است که اگر می خواهید از اسپویل شدن بازی جلوگیری کنید از خواندن این لیست خودداری کنید.

ابتدا از از تروفی های معمولی شروع می کنیم و سپس به تروفی های مخفی می رسیم:

Raccoon City Native – Obtain all trophies – Platinum

A Hero Emerges – Complete Leon’s story – Silver

A Heroine Emerges – Complete Claire’s story – Silver

Hip to Add Squares – Increase your inventory slots – Bronze

Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Gun – Defeat an enemy with a knife – Bronze

That’ll Hold ‘Em – Use Wooden Boards to board up a window – Bronze

A Vault-like Mind – Open a portable safe – Bronze

First Break-In – Open a dial safe – Bronze

Bon Appetit – Shoot the grenade you fed to an enemy – Bronze

Zombie Roundup – Kill 3 enemies at once with a sub-weapon – Bronze

Like Skeet Shooting – Shoot a zombie dog or a licker out of the air – Bronze

Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Paralyse a licker’s sense of hearing – Bronze

Hats Off! – Shoot Tyrant’s hat off his head – Bronze

Treasure Hunter – Using the photo hints, find 2 hidden items – Bronze

A Waist of Space – Expand inventory slots to max – Bronze

Lore Explorer – Read all of the files – Bronze

Complete Vermin Extermination – Destroy all Mr. Raccoons – Silver

Master of Unlocking – Open all safes and locks in the game – Silver

Hardcore Rookie – Complete Leon’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold

Hardcore College Student – Complete Claire’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold

Frugalist – Complete the game without using a recovery item – Silver

Minimalist – Clear the game without opening the item box – Silver

A Small Carbon Footprint – Take 14000 steps or fewer in one playthrough – Silver

Never-Ending Rain – Escape the police station – Bronze

Hack Complete – Complete Ada’s Segment – Bronze

The Basics of Survival – Combine two items together – Bronze

Customizer – Customize a weapon – Bronze

Eat This! – Counterattack with a sub-weapon – Bronze