لیست تروفی های Resident Evil 2 Remake مشخص شدند

تا انتشار بازی بسیار مورد انتظار Capcom زمان کمی باقی مانده است و اکنون می توانیم لیست تروفی های بازی را مشاهده کنیم.
به گزارش پردیس گیم، لیست تروفی های بازی برای PS4 توسط وبسایت PSN Profiles منتشر شده است که شما در زیر می توانید آنها را مشاهده کنید. البته به احتمال خیلی زیاد لیست تروفی ها برای Xbox One هم به همین صورت خواهد بود.
لازم به ذکر است که اگر می خواهید از اسپویل شدن بازی جلوگیری کنید از خواندن این لیست خودداری کنید.
ابتدا از از تروفی های معمولی شروع می کنیم و سپس به تروفی های مخفی می رسیم:
- Raccoon City Native – Obtain all trophies – Platinum
- A Hero Emerges – Complete Leon’s story – Silver
- A Heroine Emerges – Complete Claire’s story – Silver
- Hip to Add Squares – Increase your inventory slots – Bronze
- Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Gun – Defeat an enemy with a knife – Bronze
- That’ll Hold ‘Em – Use Wooden Boards to board up a window – Bronze
- A Vault-like Mind – Open a portable safe – Bronze
- First Break-In – Open a dial safe – Bronze
- Bon Appetit – Shoot the grenade you fed to an enemy – Bronze
- Zombie Roundup – Kill 3 enemies at once with a sub-weapon – Bronze
- Like Skeet Shooting – Shoot a zombie dog or a licker out of the air – Bronze
- Keep Their Heads Ringin’ – Paralyse a licker’s sense of hearing – Bronze
- Hats Off! – Shoot Tyrant’s hat off his head – Bronze
- Treasure Hunter – Using the photo hints, find 2 hidden items – Bronze
- A Waist of Space – Expand inventory slots to max – Bronze
- Lore Explorer – Read all of the files – Bronze
- Complete Vermin Extermination – Destroy all Mr. Raccoons – Silver
- Master of Unlocking – Open all safes and locks in the game – Silver
- Hardcore Rookie – Complete Leon’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold
- Hardcore College Student – Complete Claire’s story on “Hardcore” game mode – Gold
- Frugalist – Complete the game without using a recovery item – Silver
- Minimalist – Clear the game without opening the item box – Silver
- A Small Carbon Footprint – Take 14000 steps or fewer in one playthrough – Silver
- Never-Ending Rain – Escape the police station – Bronze
- Hack Complete – Complete Ada’s Segment – Bronze
- The Basics of Survival – Combine two items together – Bronze
- Customizer – Customize a weapon – Bronze
- Eat This! – Counterattack with a sub-weapon – Bronze
- Vermin Extermination – Destroy a Mr. Raccoon – Bronze
همچنین لیست تروفی های مخفی بازی به شرح زیر است:
- Welcome to the city of the Dead – Make it to the police station. – Bronze
- Path to the Goddess – Solve the Goddess Statue puzzle. – Bronze
- Hide and Seek – Complete Sherry’s segment. – Bronze
- A Great Need for a Shower – Escape from the sewers. – Bronze
- Broken Umbrella – Witness the true ending. – Bronze
- Gotcha! – Defeat Stage 2 G using the crane only once. – Bronze
- One Slick Super-spy – Use only the EMF Visualizer to complete Ada’s gameplay segment. – Bronze
- Young Escape – Escape the bedroom within 60 seconds during Sherry’s segment. – Bronze
- With Time to Spare – Defeat Stage 4 G with 4+ minutes left until detonation. – Bronze
- In The Blink of an Eye – Defeat Super Tyrant with 5+ minutes left until detonation. – Bronze
- Leon “S.” Kennedy – Complete Leon’s story on “Standard” or “Hardcore” with an S rank. – Bronze
- Sizzling Scarlet hero – Complete Claire’s story on “Standard” or “Hardcore” with an S rank. – Bronze
- Grim Reaper – Complete “The 4th Survivor” extra mode. – Bronze
بازی Resident Evil 2 Remake در تاریخ 5 بهمن امسال برای PS4 و Xbox One و PC عرضه خواهد شد.
منبع متن: pardisgame