بیش از 140 استودیو در حالِ ساختِ بازی برای کنسولِ Xbox Series X هستند

به گزارشِ پردیس گیم به نقل از Gematsu شرکتِ Microsoft ساعتی پیش طیِ انتشارِ بیانیه‌ای خبر از در حالِ کار بودنِ بیش از 140 استودیو برای ساختِ عناوین مختلف برای کنسولِ Xbox Series X داد.

شرکتِ Microsoft همچنین در این بیانیه اعلام کرد که بیش از 100 بازی پیش از این در حالِ ساخت و توسعه یافتن برای کنسولِ Xbox Series X بوده‌اند.

لیستِ شاملِ اسامیِ 140 استودیوی فوق به شرحِ زیر است:



• 2Ton Studios

• 2K Games

• 505 Games

• Abstraction

• Activision

• Allods Team

• Amazon Games

• Annapurna Interactive

• Asobo Studio

• Athlon Games

• Avalanche Studios Group

• Bandai Namco Entertainment

• Bethesda Softworks

• Beatshapers

• Big Ant Studios

• Blackbird Interactive

• Black Forest Games

• Blackwood Games

• BlitWorks

• Blizzard Entertainment

• Bohemia Interactive

• Bossa Studios

• Bugbear Entertainment

• Bungie

• Capcom

• CD Projekt RED

• CI Games

• Coatsink

• Coffee Stain Publishing

• Codemasters

• Crystal Dyanmics

• Crytek

• Curve Digital

• Cyanide Studio

• d3t Limited

• Daedalic Entertainment

• Deck13 Interactive

• Deck Nine

• Deep Silver

• !DeskWorks

• Devolver Digital

• Dontnod Entertainment

• Double Eleven

• Dovetail Games

• Digital Extremes

• Dimensional Ink Games

• Ebb Software

• Eko Software

• Electronic Arts

• Eidos Montreal

• Epic Games

• Expansive Worlds

• Fatshark

• Finji

• Firesprite

• Flying Wild Hog

• Focus Home Interactive

• FromSoftware

• Frontier Development

• Funcom

• Gaijin Entertainment

• The Game Bakers

• Games Farm

• Gasket Games

• Gearbox PUblishing

• Giants Software

• Granzella

• Grimlore Games

• Grinding Gear Games

• Gunfire Games

• Hardsuit Labs

• Headup Games

• Hi-Rez Studios

• Humble Bundle

• IO Interactive

• Kalypso Media

• Keen Software House

• Koch Media

• Konami

• Koei Tecmo Games

• KT Racing

• Larian Studios

• Lightbulb Crew

• Limestone Games

• Mad Fellows

• Maximum Games

• Merge Games

• Modus Games

• The Molasses Flood

• Microids

• Milestone srl

• My.Games

• Nacon

• Neopica

• Nimble Giant Entertainment

• Outright Games

• The Outsiders

• Passtech Games

• Paradox Interactive

• Pearl Abyss

• People Can Fly

• Perfect World Entertainment

• Piranha Bytes

• Playdead

• Playful Studios

• Playism

• Playwing

• Private Division

• Psyonix

• PUBG Corporation

• Raw Fury

• Rebellion

• Reef Entertainment

• Remedy Entertainment

• Rockfish Studios

• Roll7

• Riot Forge

• Roblox

• Saber Interactive

• Sad Cat Studios

• Sega

• Shin’en Multimedia

• Soedesco

• Sold Out

• Spike Chunsoft

• Squre Enix

• Stray Bombay

• Systemic Reaction

• Tale Worlds Entertainment

• Team17

• Techland

• Tencent Games

• Teyon

• THQ Nordic

• Three Fields Entertainment

• TripWire Interactive

• tinyBuild

• Ubisoft

• Unknown Worlds Games

• Wargaming.net

• Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

منبع متن: pardisgame