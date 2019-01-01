به گزارش پردیس‌گیم، همه ساله در ماه جوئن سرویس‌ها و خدمات رسانی‌های مختلف جهان تخفیفات مناسبی برای کاربران خود درنظر می‌گیرند که PlayStation نیز از امروز شروع به چنین کاری کرده است. شما می‌توانید تا روز 17 جوئن مصادف با 20 خرداد بازی‌های منتخب خود را خریداری کرده و از تخفیفات ویژه‌ی جوئن بهره مند شوید. بازی‌های درنظر گرفته شده برای Days of Play sale هم عناوین قدیمی و کلاسیک، و هم بازی‌های جدید و داغ را شامل می‌شوند و تقریبا همه‌ی سلایق را پوشش می‌دهند. شما می‌توانید مقدار تخفیفات اعمال شده بر روی بازی‌ها را در فروشگاه پلی استیشن مشاهده کنید، لیست کامل محصولات تخفیف خورده بدین شرح می‌باشند:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition

Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack

Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition

Apex Legends – Octane Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Battlefield V

Bioshock: The Collection

Black Desert Deluxe Edition

Black Desert Standard Edition

Black Desert Ultimate Edition

Blood & Truth

Borderlands 2 VR

Borderlands 3

Bravo Team

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition

Code Vein

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie Digital Deluxe Edition

Control Digital Deluxe Edition

Crash Team Racing Nitro-fueled

Dark Souls III

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition

Days Gone

Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition

Death Stranding

Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)

Doom Eternal Standard Edition

Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition

Dragon Ball Fighterz

Dragon Ball Fighterz – Fighterz Pass

Dragon Ball Fighterz – Fighterz Pass 2

Dreams

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

EA Sports Fifa 20

Fallout 76: Raiders Content Bundle

Fallout 76: Settlers Content Bundle

Fallout 76: Tricentennial Pack

Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition

Far Cry New Dawn

Farpoint

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition

Gran Turismo Sport Spec II

Hitman 2

Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass

Hitman 2 – Gold Edition

Hunt: Showdown

Jump Force

L.A. Noire

LEGO Star Wars: the Force Awakens

LEGO Worlds

Madden NFL 20

Marvel’s Spider-man: Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-man: The City That Never Sleeps

Medievil

Medievil Digital Deluxe Edition

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Metro Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

MLB The Show 20

MLB The Show 20 Digital Deluxe Edition

MLB The Show 20 Mvp Edition

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat 11

Need for Speed Heat

NHL 20

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Overwatch Legendary Edition

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition

Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition

Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Predator: Hunting Grounds

Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition

Ratchet & Clank

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Soulcalibur VI

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Street Fighter V

Superhot

Superhot VR

Tekken 7

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Last of Us Remastered

The Outer Worlds

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Bundle – Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition

Tropico 6

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Vampyr

World War Z



منبع متن: pardisgame