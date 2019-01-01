به گزارش پردیسگیم، همه ساله در ماه جوئن سرویسها و خدمات رسانیهای مختلف جهان تخفیفات مناسبی برای کاربران خود درنظر میگیرند که PlayStation نیز از امروز شروع به چنین کاری کرده است. شما میتوانید تا روز 17 جوئن مصادف با 20 خرداد بازیهای منتخب خود را خریداری کرده و از تخفیفات ویژهی جوئن بهره مند شوید. بازیهای درنظر گرفته شده برای Days of Play sale هم عناوین قدیمی و کلاسیک، و هم بازیهای جدید و داغ را شامل میشوند و تقریبا همهی سلایق را پوشش میدهند. شما میتوانید مقدار تخفیفات اعمال شده بر روی بازیها را در فروشگاه پلی استیشن مشاهده کنید، لیست کامل محصولات تخفیف خورده بدین شرح میباشند:
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey
Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
Apex Legends – Octane Edition
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Battlefield V
Bioshock: The Collection
Black Desert Deluxe Edition
Black Desert Standard Edition
Black Desert Ultimate Edition
Blood & Truth
Borderlands 2 VR
Borderlands 3
Bravo Team
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition
Code Vein
Concrete Genie
Concrete Genie Digital Deluxe Edition
Control Digital Deluxe Edition
Crash Team Racing Nitro-fueled
Dark Souls III
Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
Days Gone
Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition
Death Stranding
Death Stranding Digital Deluxe Edition
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs)
Doom Eternal Standard Edition
Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition
Dragon Ball Fighterz
Dragon Ball Fighterz – Fighterz Pass
Dragon Ball Fighterz – Fighterz Pass 2
Dreams
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
EA Sports Fifa 20
Fallout 76: Raiders Content Bundle
Fallout 76: Settlers Content Bundle
Fallout 76: Tricentennial Pack
Fallout 76: Wastelanders Deluxe Edition
Far Cry New Dawn
Farpoint
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
God of War Digital Deluxe Edition
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
Hitman 2
Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
Hunt: Showdown
Jump Force
L.A. Noire
LEGO Star Wars: the Force Awakens
LEGO Worlds
Madden NFL 20
Marvel’s Spider-man: Game of the Year Edition
Marvel’s Spider-man: The City That Never Sleeps
Medievil
Medievil Digital Deluxe Edition
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
Metro Exodus
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
MLB The Show 20
MLB The Show 20 Digital Deluxe Edition
MLB The Show 20 Mvp Edition
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
Monster Hunter: World
Mortal Kombat 11
Need for Speed Heat
NHL 20
Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Overwatch Legendary Edition
Persona 5 Royal
Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition
Persona 5 Royal Ultimate Edition
Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Predator: Hunting Grounds
Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition
Ratchet & Clank
Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 2 All In-game Rewards Unlock
Resident Evil 3
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
Soulcalibur VI
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Street Fighter V
Superhot
Superhot VR
Tekken 7
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Last of Us Remastered
The Outer Worlds
The Sims 4
The Sims 4 Bundle – Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Tom Clancy’s the Division 2
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
Tropico 6
Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Vampyr
World War Z
