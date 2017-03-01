E3 2017 یکی از شلوغترین و پربازدیدترین نمایشگاههای امسال بود و حال همانند هرساله Game Critics Awards نامزدین بهترینهای E3 امسال را اعلام داشت. نامزدین امسال Game Critics Awards شامل بهترین بازیهایی است که در E3 2017 نمایش داشتهاند. عناوینی شامل Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle و Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor درکنار Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus بیشترین تعداد نامزدی […]
E3 2017 یکی از شلوغترین و پربازدیدترین نمایشگاههای امسال بود و حال همانند هرساله Game Critics Awards نامزدین بهترینهای E3 امسال را اعلام داشت.
نامزدین امسال Game Critics Awards شامل بهترین بازیهایی است که در E3 2017 نمایش داشتهاند. عناوینی شامل Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle و Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor درکنار Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus بیشترین تعداد نامزدی را داشتهاند.
نامزدین این مراسم توسط داوران و منتقدینی از سراسر دنیا انتخاب میشود. توجه داشته باشید که برای حضور در این لیست بازیها باید حداقل پنج دقیقه دموی قابل بازی داشته باشند. برندگان در چهارشنبه اعلام میشوند.
در ادامه میتوانید نامزدین بهترینهای E3 امسال را مشاهده کنید:
بهترین نمایش
– Assassin’s Creed: Origins (از Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
– Super Mario Odyssey (از Nintendo)
– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (از Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
– Middle-earth: Shadow of War (از Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (از Machine Games/Bethesda)
بهترین آیپی جدید
– Detroit: Become Human (از Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– Dragon Ball FighterZ (از Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (از Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
– Sea of Thieves (از Rare/Microsoft)
– Skull & Bones (از Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
بهترین بازی کنسول
– Assassin’s Creed: Origins (از Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
– Super Mario Odyssey (از Nintendo)
– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (از Ubisoft Paris/Ubisoft Milan/Ubisoft)
– Middle-earth: Shadow of War (از Monolith/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (از Machine Games/Bethesda)
بهترین بازی رایانه شخصی
– Destiny 2 (از Bungie/Activision)
– Middle-earth: Shadow of War (از Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)
– Mount & Blade II: Bannerlords (از TaleWorlds Entertainment)
– Total War: Warhammer II (از Creative Assembly/Sega)
– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (از Machine Games/Bethesda)
بهترین بازی واقعیت مجازی
– Doom VFR (از id Software/Bethesda)
– Fallout 4 VR (از Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
– Lone Echo (از Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studio)
– Moss (از Polyarc)
– Transference (از SpectreVision/Ubisoft)
بهترین بازی موبایل/کنسول دستی
– Durango (از What Studio/Nexon)
– Metroid: Samus Returns (از MercurySteam/Nintendo)
– Hidden Agenda (از Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– King’s Knight: Wrath of the Dark Dragon (از Square Enix)
– Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux از (Atlus)
بهترین سخت افزار
– Astro A10 Gaming Headset (از Astro)
– DisplayLink XR (از DisplayLink)
– Razer Thresher Ultimate (از Razer)
– Logitech PowerPlay Mat (از Logitech)
– Xbox One X (از Microsoft)
بهترین بازی اکشن
– Call of Duty: WWII (از Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
– Destiny 2 (از Bungie/Activision)
– Far Cry 5 (از Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
– Star Wars Battlefront II (از EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)
– Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (از Machine Games/Bethesda)
بهترین بازی ماجراجویی
– Assassin’s Creed: Origins (از Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
– Detroit: Become Human (از Quantic Dream/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– Days Gone (از SIE Bend Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
– Middle-earth: Shadow of War (از Monolith/Warner Bros. Interactive Ent).
– Super Mario Odyssey (از Nintendo)
بهترین بازی نقش آفرینی
– Battle Chasers: Nightwar (از Airship Syndicate/THQ Nordic)
– Kingdom Come: Deliverance (از Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
– Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlords (از TaleWorlds Entertainment)
– Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom ذز (Level 5/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
– South Park: The Fractured But Whole (از Ubisoft SF/South Park Digital Studios/Ubisoft)
– Vampyr (از Dotnod Entertainment/Focus Home Interactive)
بهترین بازی مبارزهای
– ARMS (از Nintendo)
– Dragon Ball FighterZ (از Arc System Works/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
– Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite (از Capcom)
– Pokken Tournament DX (از Bandai Namco Studios/The Pokemon Co.)
بهترین بازی مسابقهای
– Forza Motorsport 7 (از Turn 10 Studios/Microsoft Studios)
– Gran Turismo Sport (از Polyphony Digital/Sony Interactive Ent)
– Need for Speed Payback (از Ghost Games/Electronic Arts)
– Project CARS 2 (از Slighty Mad Studios/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
– The Crew 2 (از Ivory Tower/Ubisoft Reflections/Ubisoft)
بهترین بازی ورزشی
– FIFA 18 (از EA Canada/Electronic Arts)
– Madden NFL 18 (از EA Tiburon/Electronic Arts)
– Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (از PES Productions/Konami)
بهترین بازی استراتژی
– Battletech (از Harebrained Schemes/Paradox Interactive)
– Frostpunk (از ۱۱ bit Studios)
– Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (از Ubisoft)
– Total War: Arena (از Creative Assembly/Sega/Wargaming)
– Total War: Warhammer II (از Creative Assembly/Sega)
بهترین بازی خانوادگی
– DropMix (از Harmonix/Hasbro)
– Just Dance 2018 (از Ubisoft)
– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (از TT Games/Warner Bros Interactive Ent.)
– Hidden Agenda (از Supermassive Games/Sony Interactive Ent.)
– That’s You (از Wish Studios/Sony Interactive Ent.)
بهترین بازی آنلاین چندنفره
– Call of Duty: WWII (از Sledgehammer Games/Activision)
– Destiny 2 (از Bungie/Activision)
– Star Wars Battlefront II (از EA DICE/Motive/Criterion/Electronic Arts)
– Sea of Thieves (از Rare/Microsoft)
– Skull & Bones (از Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft)
بهترین بازی مستقل
– Ashen (از Aurora 44/Annapurna Interactive)
– Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (از Inti Creates/505 Games)
– Donut County (از Ben Esposito/Annapurna Interactive)
– Laser League (از Roll7/505 Games)
– The Artful Escape of Francis Vendetti (از Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive)
برندگان در روز چهارشنبه انتخاب میشوند.
منبع متن: gamefa