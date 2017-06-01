تخفیفات جدید شبکه پلیاستیشن مشخص شدند که طی آن، عناوین بسیار زیادی شامل تخفیف شده اند. این تخفیفات تا ۲۴ جولای (دوم مرداد) در دسترس هستند؛ پس برای تصمیمگیری و خرید وقت زیادی ندارید! در این تخفیفات عناوین محبوبی چون Barman Arkham games ،Dragon Age Inquisition، عناوین سری LEGO و Mass Effect Andromeda تخفیف خورده اند. همچنین تعدادی […]
تخفیفات جدید شبکه پلیاستیشن مشخص شدند که طی آن، عناوین بسیار زیادی شامل تخفیف شده اند. این تخفیفات تا ۲۴ جولای (دوم مرداد) در دسترس هستند؛ پس برای تصمیمگیری و خرید وقت زیادی ندارید!
در این تخفیفات عناوین محبوبی چون Barman Arkham games ،Dragon Age Inquisition، عناوین سری LEGO و Mass Effect Andromeda تخفیف خورده اند. همچنین تعدادی از عناوین pinball نیز شامل تخفیف شده اند.
برای دیدن لیست کامل این Flash Sale میتوانید به فروشگاه پلیاستیشن مراجعه نمایید. اگرچه تمامی تخفیفات پلیاستیشن ۴ را میتوانید در ادامه مشاهده نمایید.
پلیاستیشن ۴
- Action Henk – $۴٫۴۹
- Awesomenauts Assemble – $۲٫۴۹
- Awesomenauts Assemble Ultimate Overdrive Collector’s Pack – $۱۵٫۲۹
- Awesomenauts Assemble Ultimate Overdrive Pack – $۶٫۷۹
- Back to the Future: The Game 30th Anniversary Edition – $۵٫۹۹
- Bastion – $۴٫۴۹
- Batman: Arkham Knight – $۹٫۹۹
- Batman: Return to Arkham – $۱۵٫۹۹
- Broken Age – $۳٫۹۹
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $۴٫۹۹
- ClusterTruck – $۵٫۹۹
- Crypt of the NecroDancer – $۴٫۴۹
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered – $۲٫۹۹
- Deadpool – $۱۹٫۹۹
- Dragon Age Inquisition Deluxe Edition – $۹٫۹۹
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition – $۱۹٫۹۹
- Drawful 2 – $۳٫۹۹
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic – $۹٫۸۹
- Fibbage – $۲٫۷۹
- Godzilla – $۱۴٫۹۹
- Grim Fandango Remastered – $۲٫۹۹
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – $۵٫۹۹
- Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition – $۸٫۷۹
- Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X – $۲۴٫۹۹
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle – $۲۳٫۹۹
- J-Stars Victory VS+ – $۱۱٫۹۹
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – $۷٫۹۹
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Season Pass – $۵٫۹۹
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $۷٫۴۹
- LEGO Jurassic World – $۷٫۹۹
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers – $۹٫۹۹
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $۴٫۹۹
- LEGO The Hobbit – $۷٫۹۹
- Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle – $۱۱٫۴۹
- Marvel Pinball Season 2 Bundle – $۱۰٫۹۹
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle – $۲۳٫۹۹
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $۲۹٫۹۹
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition – $۳۴٫۹۹
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst – $۹٫۹۹
- One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Edition – $۲۵٫۳۴
- One Piece: Burning Blood Gold Pack – $۶٫۲۴
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $۱۴٫۹۹
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Season Pass – $۹٫۵۹
- Outlast: Bundle of Terror – $۹٫۵۶
- Psychonauts – $۳٫۹۹
- Quiplash – $۳٫۹۹
- Rabbids Invasion – $۷٫۹۹
- Rabbids Invasion Gold Edition – $۱۳٫۹۹
- Retro City Rampage DX – $۳٫۲۹
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $۲۳٫۹۹
- Saturday Morning RPG – $۲٫۴۹
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $۱۹٫۹۹
- Slain: Back From Hell – $۴٫۴۹
- Strider – $۲٫۹۹
- Super Dungeon Bros – $۵٫۹۹
- Switch Galaxy Ultra – $۳٫۵۹
- Sword Art Online: Lost Song – $۲۳٫۹۹
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment – $۷٫۹۹
- Terraria – $۳٫۹۹
- The Jackbox Party Bundle – $۱۷٫۹۹
- The Jackbox Party Pack – $۹٫۹۹
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $۹٫۹۹
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $۹٫۹۹
- The Legend of Korra – $۴٫۹۴
- The LEGO Movie Videogame – $۴٫۹۹
- The Order: 1886 – $۴٫۹۹
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – $۴٫۴۹
- The Walking Dead: Season Two – $۹٫۹۹
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $۹٫۹۹
- Transformers Devastation – $۹٫۹۹
- Trine Bundle – $۵٫۰۹
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 – $۱۴٫۹۹
- Warhammer: End Times Vermintide – $۱۵٫۹۹
- Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut – $۱۵٫۹۹
- Zen Pinball 2: Balls of Glory Pinball – $۴٫۹۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Captain America – $۱٫۴۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Civil War – $۱٫۴۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Deadpool – $۱٫۴۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Doctor Strange – $۱٫۴۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Fantastic Four – $۱٫۴۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Guardians of the Galaxy – $۱٫۴۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Marvel Pinball Original Pack – $۴٫۹۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Marvel Pinball: Vengeance and Virtue – $۴٫۹۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Marvel’s Ant-Man – $۱٫۴۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron – $۱٫۴۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Marvel’s Women of Power – $۴٫۱۹
- Zen Pinball 2 South Park Pinball – $۱٫۴۹
- Zen Pinball 2 Venom – $۱٫۴۹
