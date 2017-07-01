بعد از گذشت ۲ سال از معرفی قابلیت “پشتیبانی از نسل قبل” اکنون شاهد حضور بیش از ۳۸۵ عنوان در لیست این قابلیت جذاب هستیم. در ادامهی مطلب با ما همراه باشید. قابلیت “پشتیبانی از نسل قبل” در ماه نوامبر سال ۲۰۱۵ برای کنسول ایکس باکس وان معرفی شد. این قابلیت به کاربران ایکس باکس وان، […]
بعد از گذشت ۲ سال از معرفی قابلیت “پشتیبانی از نسل قبل” اکنون شاهد حضور بیش از ۳۸۵ عنوان در لیست این قابلیت جذاب هستیم. در ادامهی مطلب با ما همراه باشید.
قابلیت “پشتیبانی از نسل قبل” در ماه نوامبر سال ۲۰۱۵ برای کنسول ایکس باکس وان معرفی شد. این قابلیت به کاربران ایکس باکس وان، این اجازه را میدهد تا از تجربهی بازیهای کنسول ایکس باکس ۳۶۰ برروی کنسول نسل هشتمی خود لذت ببرند. معرفی این قابلیت در آن سال، سر و صدای بسیار زیادی را به پا کرد. بسیاری از افراد معتقد بودند که این پروژه با شکست روبهرو خواهد شد، اما حالا و بعد از گذشت ۲ سال، خلاف آن ثابت شده است. از زمان معرفی این قابلیت تاکنون، عناوین بیشماری به لیست پشتیبانی از نسل قبل اضافه شدهاند و طبق وعدهی شرکت مایکروسافت، صدها بازی دیگر نیز در راه این قابلیت هستند.
“عناوینی که به تازگی از این قابلیت پشتیبانی میکنند، برجسته شدهاند”
- ۳D Ultra Minigolf Adventures
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Aegis Wing
- Age of Booty
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Alien Hominid HD
- Altered Beast
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Arkanoid Live
- Army of Two
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed II
- (Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood (added June 27, 2017
- Assassin’s Creed III
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue
- Assault Heroes 2
- Asteroids & Deluxe
- AstroPop
- Aqua
- Babel Rising
- Band of Bugs
- Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts
- Banjo Tooie
- Banjo Kazooie
- Battlefield: Bad Company 2
- Battlefield 3
- BattleBlock Theater
- Battlestations: Midway
- Bayonetta
- Beat’n Groovy
- Bejeweled 2
- Bejeweled 3
- Bellator: MMA Onslaught
- Beyond Good & Evil HD
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Bloodforge
- Blood Knights
- Blood of the Werewolf
- BloodRayne: Betrayal
- Blue Dragon
- Bomberman Live: Battlefest
- Boom Boom Rocket
- Borderlands
- Borderlands 2
- Bound by Flame
- Braid
- Brain Challenge
- Bullet Soul
- Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst
- Bully: Scholarship Edition
- Burnout Paradise
- Cabela’s Alaskan Adventures
- Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2013
- Cabela’s Hunting Expeditions
- Cabela’s Survival: Shadows of Katmai
- Call of Duty 2
- Call of Duty 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- (Call of Duty: Ghosts (added June 29, 2017
- Call of Duty: World at War
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Carcassonne
- Cars 2
- Castle Crashers
- Castlestorm
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Catherine
- The Cave
- Centipede & Millipede
- Civilization: Revolution
- Clannad
- Commanders: Attack of the Genos
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Condemned
- Contra
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Crazy Taxi
- Crystal Quest
- Crystal Defenders
- Dark Souls
- Dark Void
- Darksiders
- Darksiders II
- Daytona USA
- de Blob 2
- Dead Rising 2: Case West
- Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
- Dead Space
- Dead Space 2
- Dead Space 3
- Dead Space Ignition
- Deadliest Warrior: Legends
- Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue
- Defense Grid
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut
- Dig Dug
- Dirt 3
- Dirt Showdown
- Discs of Tron
- Disney Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- Domino Master
- Doom
- Doom II
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- Doritos Crash Course
- Double Dragon: Neon
- Dragon Age: Origins
- Dragon’s Lair
- DuckTales Remastered
- Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Dungeon Siege III
- E4: Every Extend Extra Extreme
- Earthworm Jim HD
- (Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon (added July 12, 2017
- Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Encleverment Experiment
- Escape Dead Island
- (F1 2014 (added July 12, 2017
- Fable II
- Fable III
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Far Cry 3
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
- Feeding Frenzy
- Feeding Frenzy 2
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flashback
- Flock
- Forza Horizon
- Fret Nice
- Frogger
- Frogger 2
- FunTown Mahjong
- Galaga
- Galaga Legions
- Galaga Legions DX
- Garou: Mark of the Wolves
- Gatling Gears
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War: Judgment
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved
- Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions
- Ghostbusters
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- Gin Rummy
- Golden Axe
- Go! Go! Break Steady
- Golf: Tee It Up
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- Grid 2
- Gripshift
- Guardian Heroes
- Gunstar Heroes
- Guwange
- Gyromancer
- Half-Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo Wars
- Hard Corps: Uprising
- Hardwood Backgammon
- Hardwood Hearts
- Hardwood Spades
- Harms Way
- Haunted House
- Heavy Weapon
- Hexic 2
- Hexic HD
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hydro Thunder
- I Am Alive
- Ikaruga
- Ilomilo
- Injustice: Gods Among Us + disc-only Ultimate Edition
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet
- Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos
- Iron Brigade
- Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad
- Jet Set Radio
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joust
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Juju
- Jurassic Park: The Game
- Just Cause 2
- Kameo
- Kane & Lynch 2
- Killer Is Dead
- The King of Fighters ’98
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Lazy Raiders
- Left 4 Dead
- Left 4 Dead 2
- Lego Batman
- Lego Indiana Jones
- Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Limbo
- Lode Runner
- Lost Odyssey
- Lumines Live!
- Luxor 2
- Mad Tracks
- Magic: The Gathering 2012
- Mars: War Logs
- Mass Effect
- Mass Effect 2
- Mass Effect 3
- Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath, and Beyond
- The Maw
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Meet the Robinsons
- Mega Man 9
- Mega Man 10
- Metal Slug 3
- Metal Slug XX
- Midway Arcade Origins
- Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
- Military Madness
- Mirror’s Edge
- Missile Command
- Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine
- Monday Night Combat
- Monkey Island: SE
- Monkey Island 2: SE
- Moon Diver
- Motocross Madness
- Ms. Splosion Man
- Ms Pac-Man
- Mutant Blobs Attack
- Mutant Storm Empire
- MX vs. ATV Reflex
- N+
- NBA Jam: On Fire Edition
- Neogeo Battle Coliseum
- Nights Into Dreams
- Of Orcs and Men
- Omega Five
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Operation Flashpoint: Red River
- The Orange Box
- Outland
- Pac-Man
- Pac-Man C.E
- Pac-Man CE DX+
- Pac-Man Museum
- Peggle
- Perfect Dark
- Perfect Dark Zero
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
- Pinball FX
- Planets Under Attack
- Plants vs. Zombies
- Poker Smash
- Portal: Still Alive
- Portal 2
- Prince of Persia
- Pure
- Putty Squad
- Puzzle Quest
- Puzzle Quest 2
- Puzzle Quest: Galactrix
- QIX++ Puzzlegeddon
- Rage
- Raskulls
- Rayman 3 HD
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Red Dead Redemption
- (Red Faction: Armageddon (August 2017 Games With Gold
- Red Faction: Battlegrounds
- RoboBlitz
- Rocket Knight
- R-Type Dimensions
- Runner 2
- Sacred 3
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row IV
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space
- Sam & Max Save the World
- Samurai Shodown II
- Scarygirl
- Scrap Metal
- Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
- Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
- Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
- Shadow Assault/Tenchu
- Shadow Complex
- Shadowrun
- Shadows of the Damned
- Shank 2
- Shinobi
- Shred Nebula
- Shotest Shogi
- Silent Hill: Downpour
- Skate 3
- Skullgirls
- Skydive
- Small Arms
- Soltrio Solitaire
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic & Knuckles
- Sonic CD
- Sonic The Fighters
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Sonic The Hedgehog 3
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II
- Soulcalibur
- Soulcalibur II
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Ark
- Space Giraffe
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene
- Spelunky
- The Splatters
- Splosion Man
- SSX
- Stacking
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- (فقط برای ژاپن) Steins; Gate 比翼恋理のだーりん
- (فقط برای ژاپن) Steins; Gate オリジナル版
- (فقط برای ژاپن – نیاز به استفاده از دیسک بازی) Steins; Gate 線形拘束のフェノグラム
- Strania
- Street Fighter IV
- Stuntman: Ignition
- Super Meat Boy
- (Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition (Added July 13, 2017
- Supreme Commander 2
- Syberia
- Tekken 6
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- Texas Hold ‘Em
- Ticket to Ride
- TimeShift
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2
- Torchlight
- Tour de France 2009
- Tour de France 2011
- Toy Soldiers
- Toy Soldiers Cold War
- Toy Story 3
- Tower Bloxx Deluxe
- Trials HD
- Trine 2
- Tron: Evolution
- Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
- Unbound Saga
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
- Wolfenstein 3D
- World Puzzle
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown
- Zuma
- Zuma’s Revenge!
اگر نمیتوانید عنوان موردعلاقهی خود را در لیست بالا پیدا کنید، اصلا نگران نباشید؛ چراکه طبق ادعای مسئولین مایکروسافت، آنها در حال مذاکره با ناشران و استودیوهای مختلف هستند تا عناوین بیشتری را به لیست بلند بالای پشتیبانی از نسل قبل ایکس باکس وان، اضافه کنند.
منبع متن: gamefa