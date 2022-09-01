برندگان مراسم GDC 2023 اعلام شدند؛ Elden Ring بهترین بازی سال شد

روز گذشته مراسم GDC 2023 برگزار و بهترین‌های سال ۲۰۲۲ از دید داوران این رویداد مشخص شدند. عنوان Elden Ring بهترین بازی سال از دید این مراسم شد.

مراسم GDC 2023 که سالانه با تکیه بر توسعه‌دهندگان بازی‌های ویدیویی برگزار می‌شود، یکی از مهم‌ترین رویدادهای اهدای جایزه به شمار می‌آید و سازندگان زیادی از جمله اعضای سانتا مونیکا (Santa Monica) و نینجا تئوری (Ninja Theory) برای سخنرانی در مورد ابعاد تکنیکال بازی خود در آن شرکت می‌کنند.

عنوان تحسین شدۀ Elden Ring در ۶ رشته کاندید شده بود که نهایتاً توانست سه جایزۀ «بهترین طراحی»، «بهترین طراحی بصری» و «بهترین بازی سال» را از آن خود کند. عنوان مستقل Stray نیز در ۶ بخش نامزد شده بود و توانست جایزۀ «بهترین شروع» را کسب کند. God of War Ragnarok نیز برای ۵ قسمت نامزد شده بود و سه جایزۀ «بهترین صداگذاری»، «بهترین تکنولوژی» و «بهترین بازی از دید مخاطبین» را به دست آورد.

فهرست برندگان را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

بهترین شروع

Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive)

NORCO (Geography of Robots, Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna Interactive)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team, Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

Honourable Mentions: Chained Echoes (Matthias Linda, Deck13), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc., Nuverse), The Case of the Golden Idol (Color Gray Games, Playstack), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

بهترین صداگذاری

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment) [WINNER]

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metal: Hellsinger (The Outsiders, Funcom)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Honourable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio, Focus Entertainment), Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive), Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, SEGA), Splatoon 3 (Nintendo), TUNIC (TUNIC Team, Finji)

بهترین طراحی

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment) [WINNER]

Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc., Nuverse)

Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team, Finji)

Honourable Mentions: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games, Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid), Vampire Survivors (poncle)

بهترین روایت

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games, Finji)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios) [WINNER]

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox, Devolver Digital)

Honourable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio, Focus Entertainment), Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment), NORCO (Geography of Robots, Raw Fury), Roadwarden (Moral Anxiety Studio, Assemble Entertainment)

بهترین تکنولوژی

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio, Focus Entertainment)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward, Raven Software, Beenox, Treyarch, High Moon Studios, Sledgehammer Games, Activision Shanghai, Demonware, Toys for Bob, Activision)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment) [WINNER]

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Honourable Mentions: Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games, Kitfox Games), Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Blackbird Interactive, Focus Entertainment), IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid), Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive), Teardown (Tuxedo Labs)

بهترین طراحی هنری و بصری

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment) [WINNER]

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Honourable Mentions: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio, Focus Entertainment), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital), Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive), OlliOlli World (Roll7, Private Division), TUNIC (TUNIC Team, Finji)

جایزۀ نوآوری

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid) [WINNER]

Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

Honourable Mentions: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital), Dwarf Fortress (Bay 12 Games, Kitfox Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment), Trombone Champ (Holy Wow Studios LLC)

جایزۀ تاثیرگذاری اجتماعی

As Dusk Falls (INTERIOR/NIGHT, Xbox Game Studios)

Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller) [WINNER]

Endling – Extinction Is Forever (Herobeat Studios, HandyGames)

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games, Finji)

OlliOlli World (Roll7, Private Division)

We Are OFK (Team OFK)

Honourable Mentions: Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games, Skybound Games), God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment), Hindsight (Team Hindsight, Annapurna Interactive), NORCO (Geography of Robots, Raw Fury), Terra Nil (Free Lives, Devolver Digital)

بهترین بازی از نظر مخاطبین

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment) [WINNER]

بهترین بازی سال

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc., Bandai Namco Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

IMMORTALITY (Sam Barlow, Half Mermaid)

Pentiment (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

TUNIC (TUNIC Team, Finji)

Honourable Mentions: Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age, Fellow Traveller), Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital), Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment), Marvel Snap (Second Dinner Studios, Inc., Nuverse), Neon White (Angel Matrix, Annapurna Interactive), Vampire Survivors (poncle)

