بنابر گزارش پردیس‌گیم و به نقل از DSOGaming، شرکت Bandai Namco از سیستم مورد نیاز بازی Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom رونمایی کرد.

طبق گفته شرکت نام برده شده، اگر شما حداقل سیستم مورد نیاز را داشته باشید، بازی Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom را می‌توانید در 30 فریم و با رزولوشن 720p اجرا نمایید. این در حالی بوده که سیستم پیشنهادی طبیعتا قوی‌تر بوده و بازیکنان می‌توانند تجربه 60 فریم در ثانیه با رزولوشن 1080p را داشته باشند.

شما پردیسی‌ها در زیر می‌توانید شاهد سیستم مورد نیاز بازی Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom باشید.

حداقل سیستم مورد نیاز

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti / AMD Radeon R7 260x (VRAM2GB or higher / VRAM2GB??)

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 sound device

Additional Notes: Assuming that the game running on 1280×720 30fps environment

سیستم پیشنهادی

OS: Windows 7 SP1 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit Windows 10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / ATI Radeon R9 series?VRAM3GB or higher / VRAM3GB???

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 sound device

Additional Notes: Assuming that the game running on 1920×1080 60fps environment





منبع متن: pardisgame