اخباراخبار دنیای بازی

لیست تخفیفات این هفته شبکه Xbox Live

1 1 1 1 1 (0 امتیاز)

Mass Effect: Andromeda

ساعاتی پیش جدیدترین لیست تخفیفات هفتگی دو کنسول Xbox 360 و Xbox Live منتشر گردید.

بنابر گزارش پردیس‌گیم و به نقل از Gamespot، این هفته دارندگان Xbox One می‌توانند به خرید عناوینی مثل Mass Effect: Andromeda با 28 دلار، FIFA 17 با 16 دلار، WWE 2K17 به قیمت 24 دلار و بسته‌های الحاقی Fallout 4 بپردازند.

شما می‌توانید لیست کامل تخفیفات کنسول Xbox One را در زیر مشاهده کنید.

در Xbox 360 نیز تخفیفات قابل ملاحظه‌ای وجود دارد که از این بین می‌توان به Call of Duty: Black Ops به قیمت 15 دلار و Call of Duty: Black Ops II به قیمت 20 دلار اشاره کرد.

 لیست کامل تخفیفات کنسول Xbox 360

 

منبع متن: pardisgame

سه شنبه, 24 مرداد 1396
اکبری
بازدید: 5
