لیست تخفیفات این هفته شبکه Xbox Live

ساعاتی پیش جدیدترین لیست تخفیفات هفتگی دو کنسول Xbox 360 و Xbox Live منتشر گردید.
بنابر گزارش پردیسگیم و به نقل از Gamespot، این هفته دارندگان Xbox One میتوانند به خرید عناوینی مثل Mass Effect: Andromeda با 28 دلار، FIFA 17 با 16 دلار، WWE 2K17 به قیمت 24 دلار و بستههای الحاقی Fallout 4 بپردازند.
شما میتوانید لیست کامل تخفیفات کنسول Xbox One را در زیر مشاهده کنید.
|عناوین
|نوع محتوا
|میزان تخفیف
|NOTES
|13,000 Call of Duty: Black Ops III Points
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|13,000 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Points
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|13,000 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Points
|Add-On
|10%
|Spotlight
|3250 Mass Effect: Andromeda Points
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Anima: Gate of Memories*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight
|Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Assetto Corsa – Japanese Pack DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Assetto Corsa – Porsche Pack Vol. 3 DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Assetto Corsa – Red Pack DLC
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Batman Arkham Knight: Season of Infamy: Most Wanted Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Batman – The Telltale Series – The Complete Season*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4 Premium
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield Hardline Premium
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Dead Rising 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Deadpool*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Digerati Indie Darling Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|EA Family Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|EA SPORTS FIFA 17*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|EA SPORTS UFC 2
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Automatron
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|FOR HONOR Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|FOR HONOR Gold Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|FOR HONOR Season Pass
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|FOR HONOR Standard Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 2 Complete Add-Ons Collection
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 3 Car Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Gears of War 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|HITMAN Requiem Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|King’s Quest: Season Pass – Chapter 2-5
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Batman 3 Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Marvel Avengers Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Life is Strange Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
|Add-On
|70%
|Spotlight
|Marvel: Ultimate Alliance Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Mass Effect: Andromeda*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Mortal Kombat – Kombat Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Mortal Kombat – Kombat Pack 2
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Mortal Kombat – XL Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|NARUTO STORM 4 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Obliteracers*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE DLC Bundle!
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|PAYDAY 2 – CRIMEWAVE EDITION – THE BIG SCORE Game Bundle
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight
|PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION – The Most Wanted DLC Bundle
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol. 1
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol. 2
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Ryse: Son of Rome Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight
|Schrödinger’s Cat and the Raiders of the Lost Quark*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|STEEP Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sunset Overdrive Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight
|TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|The Complete EA SPORTS UFC 2 Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|The Evil Within Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Year 2 Pass
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Watch_Dogs2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Worms W.M.D*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|WWE 2K17 Digital Deluxe*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|WWE 2K17 Season Pass*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|WWE 2K17*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|‘n Verlore Verstand*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
در Xbox 360 نیز تخفیفات قابل ملاحظهای وجود دارد که از این بین میتوان به Call of Duty: Black Ops به قیمت 15 دلار و Call of Duty: Black Ops II به قیمت 20 دلار اشاره کرد.
لیست کامل تخفیفات کنسول Xbox 360
|عناوین
|نوع محتوا
|میزان تخفیف
|NOTES
|Batman – The Telltale Series – Season Pass*
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Batman – The Telltale Series*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Bionic Commando*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Bionic Commando: Rearmed*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl – Dark Elves*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II – Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Black Ops*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Catherine*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Darkstalkers Resurrection*
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG
|Dead Rising Case West
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dead Rising Case Zero
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Spotlight
|Deadpool*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Killer is Dead*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|King’s Quest: Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Mass Effect 2 – Lair of the Shadow Broker
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Mass Effect 3: Citadel (1 of 2)
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight
|WWE 2K17*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
منبع متن: pardisgame