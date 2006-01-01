100 بازی ویدیویی برتر تاریخ به انتخاب مجله معتبر Edge (بروزرسانی سال 2017)

مجله انگلیسی Edge بعنوان یکی از مورد استنادترین مراجعه گیمینگ دنیا بهتازگی لیست خود از 100 بازی ویدیویی برتر تاریخ را بروزرسانی کرده است. با عرضه عنوان تحسینشده The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild در سال 2017، این بازی با کنار زدن Dark Souls در این لیست بعنوان برترین بازی تاریخ انتخاب شده است.
به گزارش پردیسگیم، از جمله عناوین تازه وارد این لیست میتوان به بازیهای مهمی چون Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ،Horizon: Zero Dawn ،Titanfall 2 ،DOOM ،Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End، Inside ، Super Mario Maker ،Overwatch و Inside اشاره کرد.
در ادامه با جدیدترین بروزرسانی لیست برترین عناوین تاریخ بازیهای ویدیویی به انتخاب مجله Edge همراه باشید.
100. Super Hexagon
99. Her Story
98. Super Monkey Ball
97. Final Fantasy XII
96. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
95. Hyper Light Drifter
94. Katamari Damacy
93. Animal Crossing: New Leaf
92. Resogun
91. Puzzle Bobble
90. F-Zero GX
89. The Sims 3
88. R-Type Final
87. Elite: Dangerous
86. Bomberman
85. StarCraft II
84. Pac-Man: Championship Edition
83. BioShock
82. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
81. Puzzle & Dragons
80. Tearaway
79. League of Legends
78. Super Meat Boy
77. Xenoblade Chronicles
76. OutRun 2006: Coast to Coast
75. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
74. Civilization IV
73. Battlefield 4
72. Metroid Prime
71. Hearthstone
70. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
69. Limbo
68. Towerfall Ascension
67. EarthBound
66. Batman: Arkham Knight
65. Transistor
64. Puyo Puyo
63. FTL: Advanced Edition
62: Persona 4 Golden
61. Mass Effect 2
60. Okami
59. The Stanley Parable
58. XCOM: Enemy Unknown
57. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate
56. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
55. Far Cry 4
54. Titanfall 2
53. Doom - 2016
52. Trials Fusion
51. Nidhogg
50. Fez
49. Overwatch
48. Super Mario 3D World
47. Journey
46. Dead Space
45. Dota 2
44. Vanquish
43. Super Mario Maker
42. Fire Emblem Fates
41. Inside
40. Shadow of the Colossus
39. Halo 3
38. The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
37. Spelunky
36. Destiny
35. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
34. Kerbal Space Program
33. Dishonored
32. Splatoon
31. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
30. Rock Band 3
29. The Last Guardian
28. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
27. Ico
26. Super Metroid
25. Demon’s Souls
24. Horizon: Zero Dawn
23. Advance Wars
22. The Witness
21. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
20. Ultra Street Fighter IV
19. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
18. Rez Infinite
17. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
16. Super Mario World
15. Red Dead Redemption
14. Super Mario 64
13. Portal
12. Bayonetta 2
11. Minecraft
10. Resident Evil 4
9. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
8. Super Mario Galaxy 2
7. Tetris
6. Half-Life 2
5. Bloodborne
4. The Last of Us
3. Grand Theft Auto V
2. Dark Souls
1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
نکته: در آپدیت قبلی، بازی Dark Souls در صدر لیست برترین بازیهای تاریخ جای داشت.
برترین بازیهای تاریخ به انتخاب شما چه عنوانهایی هستند؟ نظر خود در این رابطه را با ما به اشتراک بگذارید.
منبع متن: pardisgame