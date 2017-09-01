با لیست تخفیفات جدید Sony به مناسبت فرارسیدن PAX West همراه باشید

PAX West از دیروز آغاز به کار کرده و تا دو روز دیگر نیز ادامه دارد؛ به گزارش پردیسگیم و به نقل از VG247 به همین مناسبت شرکت Sony لیستی جدید از تخفیفات flash را برای ناحیه آمریکایشمالی فروشگاه PlayStation اعلام کرده که در آن بعضی از عناوین تا 70 درصد تخفیف خوردهاند.
این تخفیفات تا تاریخ 14 شهریور ساعت 19:30 به وقت تهران پابرجا هستند؛ در ادامه میتوانید لیست کامل بازیهایی که برای PS4 تخفیف خوردهاند را مشاهده نمایید. همچنین میتوانید از طریق این لینک از تخفیفهای دیگر پلتفرمها باخبر شوید.
- 2064: Read Only Memories – $7.99
- Bard’s Gold – $1.99
- Bastion – $4.49
- Bloodborne – $7.99
- Blood Bowl 2 – $11.99
- ClucksterTruck – $5.99
- Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99
- Darkest Dungeon – $9.99
- Dead Island: Definite Edition – $7.99
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge – $1.99
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – $7.99
- Deadpool – $14.99
- Drawful 2 – $3.99
- Dreamfall Chapters – $14.99
- Fez – $3.89
- Final Fantasy Type-0 Hd – $14.99
- Goat Simulator – $3.49
- Human Fall Flat – $5.99
- Just Dance 2017 – $19.99
- Just Dance 2017 Gold Edition – $23.99
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes – $7.99
- Mad Max – $18.79
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance – $15.99
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2 – $15.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition – $18.59
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Season Pass – $9.99
- Neighborhorde – $1.99
- Outlast – $5.99
- Oxenfree – $4.99
- Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme – $5.49
- Oxenfree Bundle: Game + Dynamic Theme + Avatars – $5.99
- Prison Architect: Playstation 4 Edition – $11.99
- Prototype – $9.89
- Prototype 2 – $12.79
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle – $16.49
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered – $14.79
- Rollers of the Realm – $1.99
- Roundabout – $2.99
- Serial Cleaner – $5.99 –
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99
- Slain: Back from Hell – $4.49
- Slender: the Arrival – $2.49
- Steinsgate 0 – $15.99
- Super Meat Boy – $4.49
- Surgeon Simulator A&e + I Am Bread – $3.99
- Tales of Zestiria – $14.99
- The Jackbox Party Pack – $8.74
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $9.99
- The Swapper – $4.49
- Thumper (vr) – $7.99
- Trackmania Turbo – $13.99
- Transistor – $5.99
- Trials Fusion – $7.99
- Trials Fusion: Awesome Max Edition – $15.99
- Trine Bundle – $5.99
- Valiant Hearts: the Great War – $4.49
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $14.99
- XCOM 2 – $23.99
- XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition – $29.99
منبع متن: pardisgame