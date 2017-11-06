لیست تخفیفات این هفته شبکه Xbox Live ؛ بازی Quantum Break را با 50 درصد تخفیف بخرید!

مطابق روال هر سهشنبه، امروز نیز با لیست تخفیفات شبکه محبوب Xbox Live خدمت شما کاربران گرامی رسیدهایم.
بنابر گزارش پردیسگیم و به نقل از Majornelson، این هفته دارندگان کنسول Xbox One میتوانند به خرید عناوینی مثل Homefront: The Revolution با 60 درصد تخفیف، Quantum Break با 50 درصد تخفیف و The Bunker با 50 درصد تخفیف بپردازند.
لیست تخفیفات این هفته Xbox One
|عنوان
|نوع محتوا
|میزان تخفیف
|Notes
|Team17 Indie Heroes Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Castles*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Deadpool*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|The Surge*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion*
|Add-On
|15%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|15%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2 – Team Pack*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Homefront: The Revolution*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|We Are The Dwarves*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Baila Latino*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 6 VIP*
|Add-On
|75%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack*
|Add-On
|40%
|DWG
|Quantum Break*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|The Bunker*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth*
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Enter the Gungeon*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Homefront: The Revolution – The Guerilla Care Package
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Homefront: The Revolution – The Combat Stimulant Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Homefront: The Revolution – The Wing Skull Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Homefront: The Revolution – The Revolutionary Spirit Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Homefront: The Revolution – The Liberty Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Homefront: The Revolution – The Voice Of Freedom
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Sword Coast Legends
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
اگر مالک کنسول Xbox 360 هستید، تخفیفات خوبی برایتان در نظر گرفته شده است که مهمترین آنها عبارت است از: بازی Deadpool با 80 درصد تخفیف، Worms با 70 درصت خفیف و Bound by Flame با 75 درصد تخفیف.
لیست تخفیفات این هفته Xbox 360
|عناوین
|نوع محتوا
|میزان تخفیف
|Notes
|Deadpool*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Divinity 2 – The Dragon Knight Saga*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Worms Revolution*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Bound by Flame*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Contrast*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Duck Dynasty*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Faery – Legends of Avalon*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Worms*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Worms Ultimate Mayhem*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
منبع متن: pardisgame