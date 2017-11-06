سامانه ارسال پیامک

اخباراخبار دنیای بازی

لیست تخفیفات این هفته شبکه Xbox Live ؛ بازی Quantum Break را با 50 درصد تخفیف بخرید!

Quantum Break

مطابق روال هر سه‌شنبه، امروز نیز با لیست تخفیفات شبکه محبوب Xbox Live خدمت شما کاربران گرامی رسیده‌ایم.

بنابر گزارش پردیس‌گیم و به نقل از Majornelson، این هفته دارندگان کنسول Xbox One می‌توانند به خرید عناوینی مثل Homefront: The Revolution با 60 درصد تخفیف، Quantum Break با 50 درصد تخفیف و The Bunker با 50 درصد تخفیف بپردازند.

لیست تخفیفات این هفته Xbox One

عنواننوع محتوامیزان تخفیفNotes
Team17 Indie Heroes Pack* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Castles* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Deadpool* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
The Surge* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion* Add-On 15% DWG
Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack* Xbox One Game 15% DWG
Blood Bowl 2 – Team Pack* Add-On 33% DWG
Homefront: The Revolution* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Homefront: The Revolution – Expansion Pass* Add-On 33% DWG
We Are The Dwarves* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor* Xbox One Game 33% DWG
Baila Latino* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Forza Horizon 3 Blizzard Mountain* Add-On 50% DWG
Forza Motorsport 6 VIP* Add-On 75% DWG
Forza Motorsport 6 Platinum Edition Bundle* Xbox One Game 67% DWG
Forza Motorsport 6 and Forza Horizon 2 Bundle* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Gems of War – Legendary Starter Pack* Add-On 40% DWG
Quantum Break* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
The Bunker* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth* Xbox One Game 20% DWG
Enter the Gungeon* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Homefront: The Revolution – The Guerilla Care Package Add-On 50% Spotlight
Homefront: The Revolution – The Combat Stimulant Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Homefront: The Revolution – The Wing Skull Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Homefront: The Revolution – The Revolutionary Spirit Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Homefront: The Revolution – The Liberty Pack Add-On 50% Spotlight
Homefront: The Revolution – The Voice Of Freedom Add-On 50% Spotlight
Homefront: The Revolution – Aftermath Add-On 50% Spotlight
Sword Coast Legends Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight

اگر مالک کنسول Xbox 360 هستید، تخفیفات خوبی برایتان در نظر گرفته شده است که مهم‌ترین آن‌ها عبارت است از: بازی Deadpool با 80 درصد تخفیف، Worms با 70 درصت خفیف و Bound by Flame با 75 درصد تخفیف.

لیست تخفیفات این هفته Xbox 360

عناویننوع محتوامیزان تخفیفNotes
Deadpool* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Divinity 2 – The Dragon Knight Saga* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Worms Revolution* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Bound by Flame* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Contrast* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Duck Dynasty* Games On Demand 85% DWG
Faery – Legends of Avalon* Games On Demand 75% DWG
Worms* Arcade 75% DWG
Worms Ultimate Mayhem* Arcade 75% DWG

 

منبع متن: pardisgame

سه شنبه, 16 آبان 1396
اکبری
بازدید: 11
