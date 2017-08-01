سامانه ارسال پیامک

بهترین بازی‌های ۲۰۱۷ در Game Awards امسال مشخص شدند

همانطور که انتظار داشتیم، مراسم The Game Awards 2017 دیروز صبح برگزار و بهترین بازی‌های امسال از دید منتقدان و گیمرها مشخص شدند. برگزار کنندگان The Game Awards از ۵۱ نشریه‌ی مختلف بازی در سطح بین‌الملل و هم‌چنین رای گیمرها، برای انتخاب بهترین بازی‌های سال استفاده کرده‌اند.

پیش‌بینی‌های بیشتر افراد درست از آب درآمدند و نینتندو توانست برنده‌ی بزرگ امسال در بیشتر بخش‌ها باشد. بازی The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild توانست جایزه‌ی بهترین بازی سال را کسب کند. این بازی هم‌چنین در دو بخش دیگر هم موفق به دریافت جایزه شد. زلدا جدید توانست جایزه‌های «بهترین بازی اکشن ماجرایی» و «بهترین کارگردانی» را هم دریافت کند.

لقب بازی پرافتخار بعدی The Game Awards 2017 هم به Cuphead و Hellblade تعلق می‌گیرد. بازی Cuphead در سه بخش «بهترین دیدگاه هنری»، «بهترین بازی مستقل» و «بهترین بازی اول یک استودیو» توانست به عنوان بهترین انتخاب شود.

بازی Hellblade هم توانست سه جایزه‌ی «بهترین بازی تاثیرگذار»، «بهترین بازیگر» و «بهترین طراحی صدا» را دریافت کند.

مراسم The Game Awards 2017 شامل تریلرها و رونمایی‌های تازه‌ای هم بود؛ مثل رونمایی از بایونتا ۳ یا نمایش تریلر شگفت‌انگیزی از Death Stranding.

می‌توانید تمام برنده‌ها را در ادامه ببینید.

برنده‌ها با رنگ قرمز و فونت بولد مشخص شده‌اند.

 

بازی سال

  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Persona 5
  • Playeruknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 

بهترین کارگردانی

  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Resident Evil 7: biohazard
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

 

بهترین داستان گویی

  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • NieR: Automata
  • What Remains of Edith Finch
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

 

بهترین کارگردانی هنری

  • Cuphead
  • Destiny 2
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Persona 5
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 

بهترین موسیقی متن

  • Cuphead
  • Destiny 2
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Persona 5
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Nier: Automata

 

بهترین طراحی صدا

  • Destiny 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Resident Evil 7: biohazard
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 

بهترین اجرا

  • Ashly Burch در نقش Aloy برای بازی Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Brian Bloom در نقش BJ Blazkowicz برای بازی Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Claudia Black در نقش Chloe Frazer برای بازی Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Laura Bailey در نقش Nadine Ross برای بازی Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Melina Juergens در نقش Senua برای بازی Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

 

بازی تاثیرگذار

  • Bury Me, My Love
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Night in the Woods
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

 

بهترین بازی در حال پیشرفت

  • Destiny 2
  • Grand theft Auto Online
  • Overwatch
  • Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Rainbow Six: Siege
  • Warframe

 

بهترین بازی مستقل

  • Cuphead
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Night in the Woods
  • Pyre
  • What Remains of Edith Finch

 

بهترین بازی موبایل

  • Fire Emblem Heroes
  • Hidden Folks
  • Monument Valley 2
  • Old Man’s Journey
  • Super Mario Run

 

بهترین بازی کنسول دستی

  • Ever Oasis
  • Fire Emblem Echoes
  • Metroid: Samus Returns
  • Monster Hunter Stories
  • Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World

 

بهترین بازی واقعیت مجازی

  • Farpoint
  • Lone Echo
  • Resident Evil 7: biohazard
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Superhot VR

 

بهترین بازی اکشن

  • Cuphead
  • Destiny 2
  • Nioh
  • Prey
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

 

بهترین بازی اکشن ماجرایی

  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins
  • Horizon Zero Dawn
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

 

بهترین بازی نقش آفرینی

  • Final Fantasy XV
  • NieR: Automata
  • Persona 5
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  • Divinity: Original Sin II

 

بهترین بازی مبارزه‌ای

  • Arms
  • Injustice 2
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  • Nidhogg
  • Tekken 7

 

بهترین بازی خانوادگی

  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  • Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Sonic Mania
  • Splatoon 2
  • Super Mario Odyssey

 

بهترین بازی استراتژی

  • Halo Wars 2
  • Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • Total War: Warhammer II
  • Tooth and Tall
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

 

بهترین بازی ورزشی یا مسابقه‌ای

  • FIFA 18
  • Forza Motorsport 7
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • NBA 2K18
  • Project Cars 2
  • Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

 

بهترین بخش چند نفره

  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • Playeruknown’s Battlegrounds
  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Splatoon 2

 

مورد انتظارترین بازی

  • God of War
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • The Last of Us Part II

 

گیمر سال

  • Andrea Rene از What’s Good Games
  • Clint Lexa از Halfcoordinated
  • Guy Beahm از Disrespect
  • Mike Grzesiek از Shroud
  • Steven Spohn از AbleGamers

 

بهترین بازی eSports

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Overwatch
  • Rocket League

 

بهترین بازیکن حرفه‌ای

  • Faker از تیم SK Telecom 1 برای بازی League of Legends
  • Coldzera از تیم SK Gaming برای بازی Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Ryujehong از تیم Seoul Dynasty برای بازی Overwatch
  • NiKo از تیم FaZe Clan برای بازی Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • KuroKy از تیم Team Liquid برای بازی Dota 2

 

بهترین تیم حرفه‌ای

  • Cloud 9
  • FaZe Clan
  • Lunatic-Hai
  • SK Telecom T1
  • Team Liquid

 

بهترین بازی دانشجویی

  • Falling Sky
  • From Light
  • Hollowed
  • Impulsion
  • Level Squared
  • Meaning

 

بهترین بازی اول یک تیم مستقل

  • Cuphead
  • Gold Story
  • Hollow Knight
  • Shifty
  • Slime Rancher

 

 

منبع: TheGameAwards.com

مطلب بهترین بازی‌های ۲۰۱۷ در Game Awards امسال مشخص شدند برای نخستین بار در دیجی‌کالا مگ منتشر شده است.

منبع متن: digikala

شنبه, 18 آذر 1396
اکبری
بازدید: 4
