همانطور که انتظار داشتیم، مراسم The Game Awards 2017 دیروز صبح برگزار و بهترین بازی‌های امسال از دید منتقدان و گیمرها مشخص شدند. برگزار کنندگان The Game Awards از ۵۱ نشریه‌ی مختلف بازی در سطح بین‌الملل و هم‌چنین رای گیمرها، برای انتخاب بهترین بازی‌های سال استفاده کرده‌اند.

پیش‌بینی‌های بیشتر افراد درست از آب درآمدند و نینتندو توانست برنده‌ی بزرگ امسال در بیشتر بخش‌ها باشد. بازی The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild توانست جایزه‌ی بهترین بازی سال را کسب کند. این بازی هم‌چنین در دو بخش دیگر هم موفق به دریافت جایزه شد. زلدا جدید توانست جایزه‌های «بهترین بازی اکشن ماجرایی» و «بهترین کارگردانی» را هم دریافت کند.

لقب بازی پرافتخار بعدی The Game Awards 2017 هم به Cuphead و Hellblade تعلق می‌گیرد. بازی Cuphead در سه بخش «بهترین دیدگاه هنری»، «بهترین بازی مستقل» و «بهترین بازی اول یک استودیو» توانست به عنوان بهترین انتخاب شود.

بازی Hellblade هم توانست سه جایزه‌ی «بهترین بازی تاثیرگذار»، «بهترین بازیگر» و «بهترین طراحی صدا» را دریافت کند.

مراسم The Game Awards 2017 شامل تریلرها و رونمایی‌های تازه‌ای هم بود؛ مثل رونمایی از بایونتا ۳ یا نمایش تریلر شگفت‌انگیزی از Death Stranding.

می‌توانید تمام برنده‌ها را در ادامه ببینید.

برنده‌ها با رنگ قرمز و فونت بولد مشخص شده‌اند.

بازی سال

Horizon Zero Dawn

Persona 5

Playeruknown’s Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

بهترین کارگردانی

Horizon Zero Dawn

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

بهترین داستان گویی

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

NieR: Automata

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

بهترین کارگردانی هنری

Cuphead

Destiny 2

Horizon Zero Dawn

Persona 5

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

بهترین موسیقی متن

Cuphead

Destiny 2

Horizon Zero Dawn

Persona 5

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nier: Automata

بهترین طراحی صدا

Destiny 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

بهترین اجرا

Ashly Burch در نقش Aloy برای بازی Horizon Zero Dawn

Brian Bloom در نقش BJ Blazkowicz برای بازی Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Claudia Black در نقش Chloe Frazer برای بازی Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Laura Bailey در نقش Nadine Ross برای بازی Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Melina Juergens در نقش Senua برای بازی Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

بازی تاثیرگذار

Bury Me, My Love

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Night in the Woods

What Remains of Edith Finch

بهترین بازی در حال پیشرفت

Destiny 2

Grand theft Auto Online

Overwatch

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Rainbow Six: Siege

Warframe

بهترین بازی مستقل

Cuphead

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Night in the Woods

Pyre

What Remains of Edith Finch

بهترین بازی موبایل

Fire Emblem Heroes

Hidden Folks

Monument Valley 2

Old Man’s Journey

Super Mario Run

بهترین بازی کنسول دستی

Ever Oasis

Fire Emblem Echoes

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories

Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World

بهترین بازی واقعیت مجازی

Farpoint

Lone Echo

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Superhot VR

بهترین بازی اکشن

Cuphead

Destiny 2

Nioh

Prey

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

بهترین بازی اکشن ماجرایی

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

بهترین بازی نقش آفرینی

Final Fantasy XV

NieR: Automata

Persona 5

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Divinity: Original Sin II

بهترین بازی مبارزه‌ای

Arms

Injustice 2

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Nidhogg

Tekken 7

بهترین بازی خانوادگی

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Sonic Mania

Splatoon 2

Super Mario Odyssey

بهترین بازی استراتژی

Halo Wars 2

Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Total War: Warhammer II

Tooth and Tall

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

بهترین بازی ورزشی یا مسابقه‌ای

FIFA 18

Forza Motorsport 7

Gran Turismo Sport

NBA 2K18

Project Cars 2

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

بهترین بخش چند نفره

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Playeruknown’s Battlegrounds

Call of Duty: WWII

Splatoon 2

مورد انتظارترین بازی

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Monster Hunter World

Red Dead Redemption 2

The Last of Us Part II

گیمر سال

Andrea Rene از What’s Good Games

Clint Lexa از Halfcoordinated

Guy Beahm از Disrespect

Mike Grzesiek از Shroud

Steven Spohn از AbleGamers

بهترین بازی eSports

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Overwatch

Rocket League

بهترین بازیکن حرفه‌ای

Faker از تیم SK Telecom 1 برای بازی League of Legends

Coldzera از تیم SK Gaming برای بازی Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Ryujehong از تیم Seoul Dynasty برای بازی Overwatch

NiKo از تیم FaZe Clan برای بازی Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

KuroKy از تیم Team Liquid برای بازی Dota 2

بهترین تیم حرفه‌ای

Cloud 9

FaZe Clan

Lunatic-Hai

SK Telecom T1

Team Liquid

بهترین بازی دانشجویی

Falling Sky

From Light

Hollowed

Impulsion

Level Squared

Meaning

بهترین بازی اول یک تیم مستقل

Cuphead

Gold Story

Hollow Knight

Shifty

Slime Rancher

منبع: TheGameAwards.com

مطلب بهترین بازی‌های ۲۰۱۷ در Game Awards امسال مشخص شدند برای نخستین بار در دیجی‌کالا مگ منتشر شده است.

منبع متن: digikala