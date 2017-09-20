در حالی که تمام بازی‌های عرضه شده برای ایکس‌باکس وان روی کنسول ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس هم اجرا می‌شوند، برخی از بازی‌ها به شکل خاص برای ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس بهینه شده‌اند و با کیفیت بیشتری اجرا می‌شوند. چند ماه پیش مشخص شد که ۱۰۰ بازی برای ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس بهینه شده و اکنون این تعداد به ۱۳۰ بازی رسیده است. مایکروسافت به تازگی لیستی از بازی‌های جدیدی از قدرت Xbox One X پشتیبانی می‌کنند منتشر کرده که در بین آن‌ها اسم بازی‌های Far Cry 5، Fortnite، L.A. Noire و Okami HD به چشم می‌خورد. احتمال دارد که در آینده این لیست باز هم به‌روزرسانی شود و بازی‌های بیشتری به آن اضافه شوند.

بازی‌هایی که برای ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس بهینه شده‌اند از نظر تکنیکی بهبود پیدا کرده‌اند و کیفیت بیشتری در مقایسه نسخه اول‌شان دارند. به طور مثال این بازی‌ها با کیفیت ۴K اجرا می‌شوند و حتی ممکن است فریم‌ریت بالاتری داشته باشند. زمان لودینگ این عنوان‌ها هم کمتر از قبل خواهد بود.

در نمایشگاه گیمزکام امسال هم اعلام شد که بازی‌های The Evil Within 2 و Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus هم از قدرت ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس پشتیبانی می‌کنند.

در ادامه می‌توانید لیست جدیدترین بازی‌هایی که برای Xbox One بهینه شده‌اند را ببینید:

AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected

Biomutant

Crossout

Far Cry 5

Fortnite

Greedfall

GRIDD: Retroenhanced

Immortal: Unchained

L.A. Noire

Nine Parchments

Okami HD

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rugby 18

Tacoma

کنسول جدید مایکروسافت در تاریخ ۱۶ آبان با قیمت ۴۹۹ دلار راهی بازار خواهد شد. لیست کامل بازی‌ها هم به شرح زیر است:

Game Title Publisher A Plague Tale: Innocence Focus Home Entertainment Anthem Electronic Arts ARK: Survival Evolved Studio Wildcard Ashen Annapurna Ashes Cricket Big Ant Studios Assassin’s Creed Origins Ubisoft Astroneer System Era AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected Aurélien Regard & “Jim” Gennisson Battlerite Stunlock Studios Below Capybara Biomutant THQ Nordic Black Desert PearlAbyss Corp. Brawlout Angry Mob Games Chess Ultra Ripstone Publishing CODE VEIN BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Conan Exiles Funcom Crackdown 3 Microsoft Studios Crossout Gaijin Entertainment Danger Zone Three Fields Entertainment LTD Dark and Light Snail Games Darksiders III THQ Nordic Dead Rising 4 Microsoft Studios Deep Rock Galactic Coffee Stain Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition Blizzard Entertainment Dishonored 2 Bethesda Softworks Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Bethesda Softworks Disneyland Adventures Microsoft Studios DOOM Bethesda Softworks Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Dovetail Games Ltd DRAGON BALL FighterZ BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Dynasty Warriors 9 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. EA Sports FIFA 18 Electronic Arts EA Sports NBA Live 18 Electronic Arts EA Sports Madden NFL 18 Electronic Arts EA Sports NHL 18 Electronic Arts Elex THQ Nordic Elite: Dangerous Frontier Developments Plc. EVERSPACE ROCKFISH Games GmbH F1 2017 Deep Silver Fable Fortune Mediatonic Ltd. Fallout 4 Bethesda Softworks Far Cry 5 Ubisoft Farming Simulator 17 Focus Home Entertainment Final Fantasy XV Square Enix Firewatch Campo Santo For Honor Ubisoft Fortnite Epic Games Inc. Forza Horizon 3 Microsoft Studios Forza Motorsport 7 Microsoft Studios Gears of War 4 Microsoft Studios Gravel Milestone Greedfall Focus Home Entertainment GRIDD: Retroenhanced Antab Studios Halo 5: Guardians Microsoft Studios Halo Wars 2 Microsoft Studios Hand of Fate 2 Defiant Development Hello Neighbor tinyBuild LLC Hitman Square Enix Homefront: The Revolution Deep Silver Immortal:Unchained Sold Out Sales & Marketing Injustice 2 Warner Brothers Interactive Jurassic World Evolution Frontier Developments Plc. Killer Instinct Microsoft Studios Killing Floor 2 Tripwire Interactive LLC Kingdom Come: Deliverance Deep Silver L.A. Noire Rockstar Games Life is Strange: Before the Storm Square Enix Mafia III ۲K Mantis Burn Racing VooFoo Studios Ltd. METAL GEAR SURVIVE KONAMI Metro: Exodus Deep Silver Middle-earth: Shadow of War Warner Brothers Interactive Minecraft Microsoft Studios Minion Masters BetaDwarf Monster Hunter: World CAPCOM CO., LTD NBA 2K18 ۲K Need for Speed Payback Electronic Arts Nine Parchments Frozenbyte OKAMI HD CAPCOM CO., LTD Ooblets Glumberland Ori and the Will of the Wisps Microsoft Studios Outlast 2 Red Barrels Paladins Hi-Rez Studios Path of Exile Grinding Gear Games PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Microsoft Studios Portal Knights ۵۰۵ Games PES PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 KONAMI Project CARS 2 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Quantum Break Microsoft Studios Raiders of the Broken Planet Mercury Steam Railway Empire Kalypso Real Farm SOEDESCO ReCore: Definitive Edition Microsoft Studios Redout: Lightspeed Edition ۳۴BigThings srl RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard CAPCOM CO., LTD RiME Tequila Works Rise of the Tomb Raider Square Enix Roblox Roblox Robocraft Infinity Freejam Ltd. Rocket League Psyonix Rugby 18 Bigben Interactive Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Microsoft Studios Sea of Thieves Microsoft Studios Slime Rancher Monomi Park, LLC SMITE Hi-Rez Studios Sonic Forces SEGA Star Wars Battlefront II Electronic Arts State of Decay 2 Microsoft Studios STEEP Ubisoft Strange Brigade Rebellion Developments Super Lucky’s Tale Microsoft Studios SUPERHOT SUPERHOT Team Surviving Mars Paradox Interactive Tacoma Fullbright Tennis World Tour Bigben Interactive The Artful Escape Annapurna The Crew 2 Ubisoft The Darwin Project Scavenger Studio The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Bethesda Softworks The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Bethesda Softworks The Last Night Raw Fury The Long Dark Hinterland The Surge Focus Home Entertainment The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt CD Projekt Titanfall 2 Electronic Arts Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ubisoft Tom Clancy’s The Division Ubisoft Train Sim World Dovetail Games Ltd TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge Bigben Interactive Warframe Digital Extremes Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Fatshark AB We Happy Few Gearbox Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Bethesda Softworks World of Tanks Wargaming.net WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Bigben Interactive Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Microsoft Studios

منبع: xbox



منبع متن: digikala