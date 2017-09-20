در حالی که تمام بازیهای عرضه شده برای ایکسباکس وان روی کنسول ایکسباکس وان ایکس هم اجرا میشوند، برخی از بازیها به شکل خاص برای ایکسباکس وان ایکس بهینه شدهاند و با کیفیت بیشتری اجرا میشوند. چند ماه پیش مشخص شد که ۱۰۰ بازی برای ایکسباکس وان ایکس بهینه شده و اکنون این تعداد به ۱۳۰ بازی رسیده است. مایکروسافت به تازگی لیستی از بازیهای جدیدی از قدرت Xbox One X پشتیبانی میکنند منتشر کرده که در بین آنها اسم بازیهای Far Cry 5، Fortnite، L.A. Noire و Okami HD به چشم میخورد. احتمال دارد که در آینده این لیست باز هم بهروزرسانی شود و بازیهای بیشتری به آن اضافه شوند.
بازیهایی که برای ایکسباکس وان ایکس بهینه شدهاند از نظر تکنیکی بهبود پیدا کردهاند و کیفیت بیشتری در مقایسه نسخه اولشان دارند. به طور مثال این بازیها با کیفیت ۴K اجرا میشوند و حتی ممکن است فریمریت بالاتری داشته باشند. زمان لودینگ این عنوانها هم کمتر از قبل خواهد بود.
در نمایشگاه گیمزکام امسال هم اعلام شد که بازیهای The Evil Within 2 و Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus هم از قدرت ایکسباکس وان ایکس پشتیبانی میکنند.
در ادامه میتوانید لیست جدیدترین بازیهایی که برای Xbox One بهینه شدهاند را ببینید:
AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
Biomutant
Crossout
Far Cry 5
Fortnite
Greedfall
GRIDD: Retroenhanced
Immortal: Unchained
L.A. Noire
Nine Parchments
Okami HD
Redout: Lightspeed Edition
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Rugby 18
Tacoma
کنسول جدید مایکروسافت در تاریخ ۱۶ آبان با قیمت ۴۹۹ دلار راهی بازار خواهد شد. لیست کامل بازیها هم به شرح زیر است:
|Game Title
|Publisher
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|Focus Home Entertainment
|Anthem
|Electronic Arts
|ARK: Survival Evolved
|Studio Wildcard
|Ashen
|Annapurna
|Ashes Cricket
|Big Ant Studios
|Assassin’s Creed Origins
|Ubisoft
|Astroneer
|System Era
|AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
|Aurélien Regard & “Jim” Gennisson
|Battlerite
|Stunlock Studios
|Below
|Capybara
|Biomutant
|THQ Nordic
|Black Desert
|PearlAbyss Corp.
|Brawlout
|Angry Mob Games
|Chess Ultra
|Ripstone Publishing
|CODE VEIN
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
|Conan Exiles
|Funcom
|Crackdown 3
|Microsoft Studios
|Crossout
|Gaijin Entertainment
|Danger Zone
|Three Fields Entertainment LTD
|Dark and Light
|Snail Games
|Darksiders III
|THQ Nordic
|Dead Rising 4
|Microsoft Studios
|Deep Rock Galactic
|Coffee Stain
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
|Blizzard Entertainment
|Dishonored 2
|Bethesda Softworks
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Bethesda Softworks
|Disneyland Adventures
|Microsoft Studios
|DOOM
|Bethesda Softworks
|Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
|Dovetail Games Ltd
|DRAGON BALL FighterZ
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
|Dynasty Warriors 9
|KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.
|EA Sports FIFA 18
|Electronic Arts
|EA Sports NBA Live 18
|Electronic Arts
|EA Sports Madden NFL 18
|Electronic Arts
|EA Sports NHL 18
|Electronic Arts
|Elex
|THQ Nordic
|Elite: Dangerous
|Frontier Developments Plc.
|EVERSPACE
|ROCKFISH Games GmbH
|F1 2017
|Deep Silver
|Fable Fortune
|Mediatonic Ltd.
|Fallout 4
|Bethesda Softworks
|Far Cry 5
|Ubisoft
|Farming Simulator 17
|Focus Home Entertainment
|Final Fantasy XV
|Square Enix
|Firewatch
|Campo Santo
|For Honor
|Ubisoft
|Fortnite
|Epic Games Inc.
|Forza Horizon 3
|Microsoft Studios
|Forza Motorsport 7
|Microsoft Studios
|Gears of War 4
|Microsoft Studios
|Gravel
|Milestone
|Greedfall
|Focus Home Entertainment
|GRIDD: Retroenhanced
|Antab Studios
|Halo 5: Guardians
|Microsoft Studios
|Halo Wars 2
|Microsoft Studios
|Hand of Fate 2
|Defiant Development
|Hello Neighbor
|tinyBuild LLC
|Hitman
|Square Enix
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Deep Silver
|Immortal:Unchained
|Sold Out Sales & Marketing
|Injustice 2
|Warner Brothers Interactive
|Jurassic World Evolution
|Frontier Developments Plc.
|Killer Instinct
|Microsoft Studios
|Killing Floor 2
|Tripwire Interactive LLC
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Deep Silver
|L.A. Noire
|Rockstar Games
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|Square Enix
|Mafia III
|۲K
|Mantis Burn Racing
|VooFoo Studios Ltd.
|METAL GEAR SURVIVE
|KONAMI
|Metro: Exodus
|Deep Silver
|Middle-earth: Shadow of War
|Warner Brothers Interactive
|Minecraft
|Microsoft Studios
|Minion Masters
|BetaDwarf
|Monster Hunter: World
|CAPCOM CO., LTD
|NBA 2K18
|۲K
|Need for Speed Payback
|Electronic Arts
|Nine Parchments
|Frozenbyte
|OKAMI HD
|CAPCOM CO., LTD
|Ooblets
|Glumberland
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|Microsoft Studios
|Outlast 2
|Red Barrels
|Paladins
|Hi-Rez Studios
|Path of Exile
|Grinding Gear Games
|PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
|Microsoft Studios
|Portal Knights
|۵۰۵ Games
|PES PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018
|KONAMI
|Project CARS 2
|BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
|Quantum Break
|Microsoft Studios
|Raiders of the Broken Planet
|Mercury Steam
|Railway Empire
|Kalypso
|Real Farm
|SOEDESCO
|ReCore: Definitive Edition
|Microsoft Studios
|Redout: Lightspeed Edition
|۳۴BigThings srl
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
|CAPCOM CO., LTD
|RiME
|Tequila Works
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Square Enix
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Robocraft Infinity
|Freejam Ltd.
|Rocket League
|Psyonix
|Rugby 18
|Bigben Interactive
|Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
|Microsoft Studios
|Sea of Thieves
|Microsoft Studios
|Slime Rancher
|Monomi Park, LLC
|SMITE
|Hi-Rez Studios
|Sonic Forces
|SEGA
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Electronic Arts
|State of Decay 2
|Microsoft Studios
|STEEP
|Ubisoft
|Strange Brigade
|Rebellion Developments
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|Microsoft Studios
|SUPERHOT
|SUPERHOT Team
|Surviving Mars
|Paradox Interactive
|Tacoma
|Fullbright
|Tennis World Tour
|Bigben Interactive
|The Artful Escape
|Annapurna
|The Crew 2
|Ubisoft
|The Darwin Project
|Scavenger Studio
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
|Bethesda Softworks
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Bethesda Softworks
|The Last Night
|Raw Fury
|The Long Dark
|Hinterland
|The Surge
|Focus Home Entertainment
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|CD Projekt
|Titanfall 2
|Electronic Arts
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|Ubisoft
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Ubisoft
|Train Sim World
|Dovetail Games Ltd
|TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge
|Bigben Interactive
|Warframe
|Digital Extremes
|Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
|Fatshark AB
|We Happy Few
|Gearbox
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Bethesda Softworks
|World of Tanks
|Wargaming.net
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|Bigben Interactive
|Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|Microsoft Studios
منبع: xbox
منبع متن: digikala