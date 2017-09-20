سامانه ارسال پیامکسامانه ارسال پیامک

اخبارآخرین خبر

ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس در زمان عرضه ۱۳۰ بازی دارد

1 1 1 1 1 (0 امتیاز)

در حالی که تمام بازی‌های عرضه شده برای ایکس‌باکس وان روی کنسول ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس هم اجرا می‌شوند، برخی از بازی‌ها به شکل خاص برای ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس بهینه شده‌اند و با کیفیت بیشتری اجرا می‌شوند. چند ماه پیش مشخص شد که ۱۰۰ بازی برای ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس بهینه شده و اکنون این تعداد به ۱۳۰ بازی رسیده است. مایکروسافت به تازگی لیستی از بازی‌های جدیدی از قدرت Xbox One X پشتیبانی می‌کنند منتشر کرده که در بین آن‌ها اسم بازی‌های Far Cry 5، Fortnite، L.A. Noire و Okami HD به چشم می‌خورد.  احتمال دارد که در آینده این لیست باز هم به‌روزرسانی شود و بازی‌های بیشتری به آن اضافه شوند.

بازی‌هایی که برای ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس بهینه شده‌اند از نظر تکنیکی بهبود پیدا کرده‌اند و کیفیت بیشتری در مقایسه نسخه اول‌شان دارند. به طور مثال این بازی‌ها با کیفیت ۴K اجرا می‌شوند و حتی ممکن است فریم‌ریت بالاتری داشته باشند. زمان لودینگ این عنوان‌ها هم کمتر از قبل خواهد بود.

در نمایشگاه گیمزکام امسال هم اعلام شد که بازی‌های The Evil Within 2 و Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus هم از قدرت ایکس‌باکس وان ایکس پشتیبانی می‌کنند.

در ادامه می‌توانید لیست جدیدترین بازی‌هایی که برای Xbox One  بهینه شده‌اند را ببینید:

AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected

Biomutant

Crossout

Far Cry 5

Fortnite

Greedfall

GRIDD: Retroenhanced

Immortal: Unchained

L.A. Noire

Nine Parchments

Okami HD

Redout: Lightspeed Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rugby 18

Tacoma

کنسول جدید مایکروسافت در تاریخ ۱۶ آبان با قیمت ۴۹۹ دلار راهی بازار خواهد شد.  لیست کامل بازی‌ها هم به شرح زیر است:

Game Title Publisher
A Plague Tale: Innocence Focus Home Entertainment
Anthem Electronic Arts
ARK: Survival Evolved Studio Wildcard
Ashen Annapurna
Ashes Cricket Big Ant Studios
Assassin’s Creed Origins Ubisoft
Astroneer System Era
AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected Aurélien Regard & “Jim” Gennisson
Battlerite Stunlock Studios
Below Capybara
Biomutant THQ Nordic
Black Desert PearlAbyss Corp.
Brawlout Angry Mob Games
Chess Ultra Ripstone Publishing
CODE VEIN BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
Conan Exiles Funcom
Crackdown 3 Microsoft Studios
Crossout Gaijin Entertainment
Danger Zone Three Fields Entertainment LTD
Dark and Light Snail Games
Darksiders III THQ Nordic
Dead Rising 4 Microsoft Studios
Deep Rock Galactic Coffee Stain
Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition Blizzard Entertainment
Dishonored 2 Bethesda Softworks
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Bethesda Softworks
Disneyland Adventures Microsoft Studios
DOOM Bethesda Softworks
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing Dovetail Games Ltd
DRAGON BALL FighterZ BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
Dynasty Warriors 9 KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.
EA Sports FIFA 18 Electronic Arts
EA Sports NBA Live 18 Electronic Arts
EA Sports Madden NFL 18 Electronic Arts
EA Sports NHL 18 Electronic Arts
Elex THQ Nordic
Elite: Dangerous Frontier Developments Plc.
EVERSPACE ROCKFISH Games GmbH
F1 2017 Deep Silver
Fable Fortune Mediatonic Ltd.
Fallout 4 Bethesda Softworks
Far Cry 5 Ubisoft
Farming Simulator 17 Focus Home Entertainment
Final Fantasy XV Square Enix
Firewatch Campo Santo
For Honor Ubisoft
Fortnite Epic Games Inc.
Forza Horizon 3 Microsoft Studios
Forza Motorsport 7 Microsoft Studios
Gears of War 4 Microsoft Studios
Gravel Milestone
Greedfall Focus Home Entertainment
GRIDD: Retroenhanced Antab Studios
Halo 5: Guardians Microsoft Studios
Halo Wars 2 Microsoft Studios
Hand of Fate 2 Defiant Development
Hello Neighbor tinyBuild LLC
Hitman Square Enix
Homefront: The Revolution Deep Silver
Immortal:Unchained Sold Out Sales & Marketing
Injustice 2 Warner Brothers Interactive
Jurassic World Evolution Frontier Developments Plc.
Killer Instinct Microsoft Studios
Killing Floor 2 Tripwire Interactive LLC
Kingdom Come: Deliverance Deep Silver
L.A. Noire Rockstar Games
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Square Enix
Mafia III ۲K
Mantis Burn Racing VooFoo Studios Ltd.
METAL GEAR SURVIVE KONAMI
Metro: Exodus Deep Silver
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Warner Brothers Interactive
Minecraft Microsoft Studios
Minion Masters BetaDwarf
Monster Hunter: World CAPCOM CO., LTD
NBA 2K18 ۲K
Need for Speed Payback Electronic Arts
Nine Parchments Frozenbyte
OKAMI HD CAPCOM CO., LTD
Ooblets Glumberland
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Microsoft Studios
Outlast 2 Red Barrels
Paladins Hi-Rez Studios
Path of Exile Grinding Gear Games
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Microsoft Studios
Portal Knights ۵۰۵ Games
PES PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 KONAMI
Project CARS 2 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.
Quantum Break Microsoft Studios
Raiders of the Broken Planet Mercury Steam
Railway Empire Kalypso
Real Farm SOEDESCO
ReCore: Definitive Edition Microsoft Studios
Redout: Lightspeed Edition ۳۴BigThings srl
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard CAPCOM CO., LTD
RiME Tequila Works
Rise of the Tomb Raider Square Enix
Roblox Roblox
Robocraft Infinity Freejam Ltd.
Rocket League Psyonix
Rugby 18 Bigben Interactive
Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure Microsoft Studios
Sea of Thieves Microsoft Studios
Slime Rancher Monomi Park, LLC
SMITE Hi-Rez Studios
Sonic Forces SEGA
Star Wars Battlefront II Electronic Arts
State of Decay 2 Microsoft Studios
STEEP Ubisoft
Strange Brigade Rebellion Developments
Super Lucky’s Tale Microsoft Studios
SUPERHOT SUPERHOT Team
Surviving Mars Paradox Interactive
Tacoma Fullbright
Tennis World Tour Bigben Interactive
The Artful Escape Annapurna
The Crew 2 Ubisoft
The Darwin Project Scavenger Studio
The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Bethesda Softworks
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Bethesda Softworks
The Last Night Raw Fury
The Long Dark Hinterland
The Surge Focus Home Entertainment
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt CD Projekt
Titanfall 2 Electronic Arts
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ubisoft
Tom Clancy’s The Division Ubisoft
Train Sim World Dovetail Games Ltd
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge Bigben Interactive
Warframe Digital Extremes
Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Fatshark AB
We Happy Few Gearbox
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Bethesda Softworks
World of Tanks Wargaming.net
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship Bigben Interactive
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection Microsoft Studios

منبع: xbox

منبع متن: digikala

سه شنبه, 04 مهر 1396
اکبری
بازدید: 4
