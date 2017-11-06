ایکسباکس وان ایکس رسما از امروز راهی بازار شد. مایکروسافت هم کلی بازی برای این کنسول آماده که در زمان عرضه گیمرها میتوانند با آنها تجربه بهتری از این کنسول بازی داشته باشند؛ اما یکسری از این بازیها در زمان عرضه قابل بازی هستند و یکسری دیگر چند وقت دیگر قابل بازی خواهند بود. در ادامه میتوانید لیست بازیهایی که در روز عرضه برای این کنسول آماده شدهاند را مشاهده کنید:
- Agents of Mayhem
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Ashes Cricket – 4K, HDR
- Assassin’s Creed
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – 4K, HDR
- Assault Android Cactus – 4K
- Astroneer – 4K, HDR
- Call of Duty: WWII – ۴K, HDR
- Conan Exiles
- Crossout – ۴K
- Danger Zone – 4K
- Dead Rising 4 – HDR
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition – 4K
- Dishonored 2 4K
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider 4K
- Disneyland Adventures 4K, HDR
- EA Sports FIFA 18 4K, HDR
- EA Sports Madden NFL 18 4K, HDR
- EA Sports NBA Live 18 4K
- Elite: Dangerous 4K
- F1 2017 4K, HDR
- Fallout 3
- Farming Simulator 17 4K
- Final Fantasy 15 4K, HDR
- Forza Motorsport 7 4K, HDR
- Gears of War 4 4K, HDR
- GRIDD: Retroenhanced 4K, HDR
- Halo 3
- Halo 5: Guardians 4K, HDR
- Halo Wars 2 4K, HDR
- Hand of Fate 2 4K
- Hello Neighbor 4K
- Hitman 4K, HDR
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2 HDR
- Killer Instinct 4K
- Killing Floor 2
- L.A. Noire 4K, HDR
- Mafia 3 4K, HDR
- Mantis Burn Racing 4K, HDR
- Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War 4K, HDR
- Morphite 4K
- NBA 2K18 4K, HDR
- Need for Speed Payback
- Okami HD
- Outlast 2 4K
- Paladins
- Path of Exile 4K, HDR
- Portal Knights 4K
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project CARS 2 HDR
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet HDR
- Real Farm
- ReCore: Definitive Edition HDR
- Rise of the Tomb Raider 4K, HDR
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure 4K, HDR
- Slime Rancher
- SMITE
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 HDR
- Super Lucky’s Tale 4K
- Super Night Riders 4K
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Evil Within 2
- The Surge HDR
- Thumper 4K
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands HDR
- Transcripted
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks 4K, HDR
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship 4K
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection 4K, HDR
در ادامه هم میتوانید لیست بازیهایی که برای این کنسول در حال آماده شدن هستند را مشاهده کنید:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Way Out
- Anthem
- Ashen
- Away: Journey to the Unexpected
- Battlerite
- Below
- Biomutant 4K
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra HDR
- CODE VEIN
- Crackdown 3 4K, HDR
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Deep Rock Galactic
- DOOM
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- EA Sports NHL 18
- EA Sports UFC 3
- Elex 4K
- EVERSPACE
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Far Cry 5
- Fe
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 3 4K, HDR
- Gravel
- Greedfall
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Immortal: Unchained
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm 4K
- Marvel Heroes Omega 4K
- METAL GEAR SURVIVE
- Metro: Exodus
- Minecraft 4K, HDR
- Minion Masters
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame
- Monster Hunter: World HDR
- MX vs ATV All Out 4K
- Nine Parchments
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps 4K
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds HDR
- Railway Empire 4K, HDR
- Redout: Lightspeed Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard HDR
- RiME
- Riverbond
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Rugby 18
- Sea of Thieves 4K, HDR
- State of Decay 2 4K, HDR
- STEEP
- Strange Brigade 4K, HDR
- SUPERHOT
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind 4K, HDR
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge
- Unruly Heroes 4K, HDR
- War Thunder 4K
- Warframe
- We Happy Few
