لیست تروفیهای Lies of P منتشر شد
فهرست تروفیهای بازی سولزلایک Lies of P منتشر شده است که شامل ۳ تروفی طلایی، ۱۳ تروفی نقرهای و ۲۶ تروفی برونز میشود.
لیست تروفیهای بازی Lies of P را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید:
Lies of P Trophies:
پلتینیوم:
- Lies of P – Obtain all trophies.
طلایی:
- Real boy : They all lived happily ever after – Reach the ending.
- Free from the puppet string – Reach the ending.
- Rise of P – Reach the ending.
نقرهای:
- The First Puppet G – Kill the Nameless Puppet
- Strongest Normal Weapon – Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.
- Strongest Special Weapon – Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.
- Strongest Legion Arm – Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.
- Extreme Potential – Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.
- Pianist of Krat – Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.
- Legion Arm Collector – Collect all Legion Arms.
- Special Weapon Collector – Collect all special weapons.
- Normal Weapon Collector – Collect all normal weapons.
- Golden Melody – Collect and play all records.
- Learning about Emotions – Learn all gestures.
- Veteran Explorer – Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.
- End of Riddles – Discover all Trinity Sanctums.
برونزی:
- First Lie – Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.
- Stargazer’s Guide – Repair a Stargazer.
- Exploring Possibilities – Try to assemble a weapon.
- The Ultimate Defense Technique – Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.
- Fatal Blow – Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.
- The Bastards and the Sweepers – Kill a Stalker.
- Parade Master – Kill the Parade Master.
- Scrapped Watchman – Kill the Scrapped Watchman.
- King’s Flame – Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.
- Fallen Archbishop – Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.
- The Delayed Match – Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.
- King of Puppets – Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.
- The Champion of Evolution – Kill Champion Victor.
- Puppet-Devouring Green Monster – Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.
- Corrupted Parade Master – Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.
- Revenge of Black – Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.
- The Complete One – Kill Laxasia the Complete.
- The Awakened God – Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.
- Bear Gold Coin Fruit – Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.
- From Across the Rift – Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.
- The Story of the Prince – Find out about the last story of Venigni.
- The Story of the Refined Old Lady – Find out about the last story of Antonia.
- The Story of the One Who Dreamed – Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.
- The Story of One Father – Find out about the last story of Geppetto.
- The Story of a Stranger Girl – Find out about the last story of Eugénie.
- The Story of the Blue Butterfly – Find out about the last story of Sophia.
با توجه به لیست تروفیها، شما برای دریافت تروفی پلتینیوم، نیاز خواهید داشت تا علاوه بر ۱۰۰ درصد کردن بازی و پیدا کردن تمامی آیتمهای قابل جمعآوری و آپگرید، بازی را سه بار برای سه پایان مختلف به اتمام برسانید. اگر شکارچی تروفی هستید، یک ماجراجویی طولانی در پیش خواهید داشت.
بازی Lies of P در تاریخ ۱۹ سپتامبر ۲۰۲۳ (۲۸ شهریور ۱۴۰۲) برای پلی استیشن ۵، پلی استیشن ۴، ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس، ایکس باکس وان و PC منتشر خواهد شد.
منبع متن: gamefa
