اخبار دنیای بازی

لیست تروفی‌های Lies of P منتشر شد

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی سولزلایک Lies of P منتشر شده است که شامل ۳ تروفی طلایی، ۱۳ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲۶ تروفی برونز می‌شود. لیست تروفی‌های بازی Lies of P را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید: Lies of P Trophies: پلتینیوم: طلایی: نقره‌ای: برونزی: با توجه به لیست تروفی‌ها، شما برای دریافت تروفی پلتینیوم، نیاز خواهید داشت […]

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۳ شهریور ۱۴۰۲ - 11:00

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی سولزلایک Lies of P منتشر شده است که شامل ۳ تروفی طلایی، ۱۳ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲۶ تروفی برونز می‌شود.

لیست تروفی‌های بازی Lies of P را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

Lies of P Trophies:

پلتینیوم:

  1. Lies of P – Obtain all trophies.

طلایی:

  1. Real boy : They all lived happily ever after – Reach the ending.
  2. Free from the puppet string – Reach the ending.
  3. Rise of P – Reach the ending.

نقره‌ای:

  1. The First Puppet G – Kill the Nameless Puppet
  2. Strongest Normal Weapon – Strengthen a normal weapon to its max level.
  3. Strongest Special Weapon – Strengthen a special weapon to its max level.
  4. Strongest Legion Arm – Modify a Legion Arm to its max level.
  5. Extreme Potential – Activate P-Organ to Phase 5.
  6. Pianist of Krat – Play a perfect tune on the piano at Hotel Krat.
  7. Legion Arm Collector – Collect all Legion Arms.
  8. Special Weapon Collector – Collect all special weapons.
  9. Normal Weapon Collector – Collect all normal weapons.
  10. Golden Melody – Collect and play all records.
  11. Learning about Emotions – Learn all gestures.
  12. Veteran Explorer – Decipher all cryptic vessels and claim the rewards.
  13. End of Riddles – Discover all Trinity Sanctums.

برونزی:

  1. First Lie – Tell a lie in front of Hotel Krat Entrance.
  2. Stargazer’s Guide – Repair a Stargazer.
  3. Exploring Possibilities – Try to assemble a weapon.
  4. The Ultimate Defense Technique – Destroy an enemy’s weapon with a perfect guard.
  5. Fatal Blow – Deliver a successful Fatal Attack.
  6. The Bastards and the Sweepers – Kill a Stalker.
  7. Parade Master – Kill the Parade Master.
  8. Scrapped Watchman – Kill the Scrapped Watchman.
  9. King’s Flame – Kill King’s Flame, Fuoco.
  10. Fallen Archbishop – Kill the Fallen Archbishop Andreus.
  11. The Delayed Match – Kill the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.
  12. King of Puppets – Kill Romeo, King of Puppets.
  13. The Champion of Evolution – Kill Champion Victor.
  14. Puppet-Devouring Green Monster – Kill the Puppet-Devouring Green Monster.
  15. Corrupted Parade Master – Kill the Corrupted Parade Master.
  16. Revenge of Black – Kill the Black Rabbit Brotherhood.
  17. The Complete One – Kill Laxasia the Complete.
  18. The Awakened God – Kill the Awakened God Simon Manus.
  19. Bear Gold Coin Fruit – Harvest Gold Coin Fruit.
  20. From Across the Rift – Kill all types of Dimensional Butterflies.
  21. The Story of the Prince – Find out about the last story of Venigni.
  22. The Story of the Refined Old Lady – Find out about the last story of Antonia.
  23. The Story of the One Who Dreamed – Find out about the last story of Simon Manus.
  24. The Story of One Father – Find out about the last story of Geppetto.
  25. The Story of a Stranger Girl – Find out about the last story of Eugénie.
  26. The Story of the Blue Butterfly – Find out about the last story of Sophia.

با توجه به لیست تروفی‌ها، شما برای دریافت تروفی پلتینیوم، نیاز خواهید داشت تا علاوه بر ۱۰۰ درصد کردن بازی و پیدا کردن تمامی آیتم‌های قابل جمع‌آوری و آپگرید، بازی را سه بار برای سه پایان مختلف به اتمام برسانید. اگر شکارچی تروفی هستید، یک ماجراجویی طولانی در پیش خواهید داشت.

بازی Lies of P در تاریخ ۱۹ سپتامبر ۲۰۲۳ (۲۸ شهریور ۱۴۰۲) برای پلی استیشن ۵، پلی استیشن ۴، ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس، ایکس باکس وان و PC منتشر خواهد شد.

اخبار بازی ، انتخاب سردبیر ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Lies of P, Neowiz, Round 8 Studio

منبع متن: gamefa

دوشنبه, 13 شهریور 1402
اکبری
بازدید: 8
