فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی RoboCop Rogue City منتشر شده است که در کل شامل ۲۸ تروفی می‌شود.

لیست تروفی‌ها را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

Platinum

Earn all other trophies

No stone unturned

Find a secret area in the Arcade

Zip This Up

Shoot an enemy in a sensitive spot

Good eyes, Murphy!

Find a PCB for Auto-9 in a secret area of Steel Mill

Live by the bike…

Shoot the gas tank of a moving motorcycle

Strikeout!

Eliminate an enemy using a throwable object

Dead-On

Score 150 points at the shooting range

“This Guy Is Really Good”

Score 200 points at the shooting range

SuperCop

Score 250 points at the shooting range

A Real Hero

Save a cat from the Burning Hotel

Officer of the month

Score “A” on any evaluation

Nukem!

Eliminate 3 enemies with 1 explosive

Uphold the Law

Issue a ticket

May Be Used Against You

Hack an enemy turret

There Can Only Be One

All Old Factory hostiles neutralized in under 10 min

All Adds Up

Equip Auto-9’s PCB with any chip

I’d Buy That For a Dollar!

Find an OCP skill disk

Practice Makes Perfect

Fully develop any skill

Hard Boiled

Help officers Kurtz and O’Neal solve a murder case

Night Has Just Begun

Complete Breaking News quest

Dead or Alive

Complete Soot’s Final Encore quest

Twenty Seconds to Comply

Complete Street Vulture’s Turf quest

Don’t Mess With the Money!

Complete Bank Heist quest

Book Him!

Complete Ghosts from The Past quest

Let’s Talk

Complete Wendell’s Confession quest

Cashing Out

Complete The Man Himself quest

Not Arresting You Anymore

Complete No Way Out quest

“Nice shooting, son”

Complete the game on any difficulty level

بازی RoboCop: Rogue City در تاریخ ۲ نوامبر (۱۱ آبان) امسال، برای PS5 ،Xbox Series X|S و PC منتشر خواهد شد.