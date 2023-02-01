فهرست تروفیهای بازی RoboCop Rogue City منتشر شده است که در کل شامل ۲۸ تروفی میشود. لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید: PlatinumEarn all other trophies No stone unturnedFind a secret area in the Arcade Zip This UpShoot an enemy in a sensitive spot Good eyes, Murphy!Find a PCB for Auto-9 in a secret […]
لیست تروفیهای RoboCop Rogue City منتشر شد
فهرست تروفیهای بازی RoboCop Rogue City منتشر شده است که در کل شامل ۲۸ تروفی میشود.
لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید:
Platinum
Earn all other trophies
No stone unturned
Find a secret area in the Arcade
Zip This Up
Shoot an enemy in a sensitive spot
Good eyes, Murphy!
Find a PCB for Auto-9 in a secret area of Steel Mill
Live by the bike…
Shoot the gas tank of a moving motorcycle
Strikeout!
Eliminate an enemy using a throwable object
Dead-On
Score 150 points at the shooting range
“This Guy Is Really Good”
Score 200 points at the shooting range
SuperCop
Score 250 points at the shooting range
A Real Hero
Save a cat from the Burning Hotel
Officer of the month
Score “A” on any evaluation
Nukem!
Eliminate 3 enemies with 1 explosive
Uphold the Law
Issue a ticket
May Be Used Against You
Hack an enemy turret
There Can Only Be One
All Old Factory hostiles neutralized in under 10 min
All Adds Up
Equip Auto-9’s PCB with any chip
I’d Buy That For a Dollar!
Find an OCP skill disk
Practice Makes Perfect
Fully develop any skill
Hard Boiled
Help officers Kurtz and O’Neal solve a murder case
Night Has Just Begun
Complete Breaking News quest
Dead or Alive
Complete Soot’s Final Encore quest
Twenty Seconds to Comply
Complete Street Vulture’s Turf quest
Don’t Mess With the Money!
Complete Bank Heist quest
Book Him!
Complete Ghosts from The Past quest
Let’s Talk
Complete Wendell’s Confession quest
Cashing Out
Complete The Man Himself quest
Not Arresting You Anymore
Complete No Way Out quest
“Nice shooting, son”
Complete the game on any difficulty level
بازی RoboCop: Rogue City در تاریخ ۲ نوامبر (۱۱ آبان) امسال، برای PS5 ،Xbox Series X|S و PC منتشر خواهد شد.
منبع متن: gamefa
