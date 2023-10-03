سامانه پیام رسانسامانه ارسال پیامک متنی و پیام صوتی تبلیغاتی و انبوه پیام‌رسان:

اعلام نامزدین جوایز انجمن تولیدکنندگان آمریکا

نامزدین جوایز انجمن تولیدکنندگان آمریکا اعلام شده که Oppenheimer و Killers of the Flower Moon در آن خودنمایی می‌کنند.

ایلیا عسگری
۲۴ دی ۱۴۰۲ - 11:00

نامزدین جوایز انجمن تولیدکنندگان آمریکا اعلام شده که Oppenheimer و Killers of the Flower Moon در آن خودنمایی می‌کنند.

با ادامه برگزاری مراسمات و جشنواره‌های سینمایی و تلویزیونی مرتبط با سال میلادی ۲۰۲۳ این بار نوبت به جوایز انجمن تولیدکنندگان آمریکا رسیده که بهترین تهیه‌کنندگان پروژه‌های سینمایی، تلویزیونی، آثار کوتاه و باقی موارد را شامل می‌شود. جشنواره‌ای که از اهمیت ویژه‌ای در نزد دست اندرکاران هالیوود بهره می‌برد.

نکته حائز اهمیت این جشنواره به برندگان آن مربوط می‌شوند که اغلب از شانس بالایی در مهمترین مراسم سال یعنی اسکار برخوردار خواهند بود. در ادامه می‌توانید به مشاهده نامزدها بپردازید.

جایزه داریل اف. زانوک برای بهترین تهیه‌کننده فیلم‌های سینمایی

  • MGM – American Fiction
  • Neon – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Warner Bros – Barbie
  • Focus Features – The Holdovers
  • Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Netflix – Maestro
  • Universal Pictures – Oppenheimer
  • A24 – Past Lives
  • Searchlight Pictures – Poor Things
  • A24 – The Zone of Interest

جایزه برای بهترین تهیه‌کننده انیمیشن‌های سینمایی

  • GKids – The Boy and the Heron
  • Pixar – Elemental
  • Sony Pictures – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Illumination/Universal Pictures – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Paramount Pictures – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

جایزه نورمن فلتون برای بهترین تهیه‌کننده سریال‌ درام

  • Netflix – The Crown
  • Netflix – The Diplomat
  • Max – The Last of Us
  • Apple TV+ – The Morning Show
  • Max – Succession

جایزه دنی توماس برای بهترین تهیه‌کننده سریال کمدی

  • Max – Barry
  • FX – The Bear
  • Amazon Freevee – Jury Duty
  • Hulu – Only Murders in the Building
  • Apple TV+ – Ted Lasso

جایزه دیوید ال. ولپر برای بهترین تهیه‌کننده سریال کوتاه یا آنتالوژی

  • Netflix – All the Light We Cannot See
  • Netflix – Beef
  • Prime Video – Daisy Jones and the Six
  • FX – Fargo
  • Apple TV+ – Lessons in Chemistry

جایزه برای بهترین تهیه‌کننده اثر استریم شده

  • Netflix – Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
  • Paramount+ – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie 
  • Hulu – Quiz Lady
  • Max – Reality 
  • Prime Video – Red, White & Royal Blue

جایزه برای بهترین تهیه‌کننده اثر واقعیت محور تلویزیونی

  • ۶۰ Minutes
  • Hulu – The 1619 Project
  • Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
  • Max – Being Mary Tyler Moore
  • FX – Welcome to Wrexham

جازه برای بهترین تهیه‌کننده شو و اجرای زنده

  • NBC – Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
  • Netflix – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
  • Netflix – Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
  • Max – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • NBC – Saturday Night Live 

جایزه برای بهترین تهیه‌کننده مسابقات تلویزیونی

  • CBS – The Amazing Race
  • MTV – RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Netflix – Squid Game: The Challenge
  • Bravo – Top Chef
  • NBC – The Voice

جایزه برای بهترین برنامه ورزشی

  • ۱۰۰ Foot Wave
  • Beckham
  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive
  • Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets
  • Shaun White: The Last Run

جایزه برای بهترین برنامه کودک

  • Goosebumps
  • Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
  • Sesame Street
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch
  • The Velveteen Rabbit

جایزه برای بهترین برنامه با فرم کوتاه

  • Carpool Karaoke: The Series
  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson
  • The Last of Us: Inside the Episode
  • Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
  • Succession: Controlling the Narrative

منبع: کولایدر

یکشنبه, 24 دی 1402
اکبری
بازدید: 5
