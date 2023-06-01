فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Persona 3 Reload منتشر شده است که شامل ۳۸ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۳ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

لیست تروفی‌ها را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

A Most Remarkable Guest

Acquired all trophies.

Awakened Power

Obtained Orpheus.

SEES the Day

Joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad.

Back on Track

Defeated the Princess.

Empowered Protector

Defeated the Empress and Emperor.

Never Toy with Matters of the Heart

Defeated the Hierophant and the Lovers.

Armor Disarmed

Defeated the Chariot and Justice.

Dodging Lightning

Defeated the Hermit.

Twist of Fate

Defeated Fortune and Strength.

A Sense of Finality

Defeated the Hanged Man.

The Great Seal

Sealed Nyx.

From Shadows into Light

Watched the good ending.

The Fool’s Journey

Obtained 10 Major Arcana during Shuffle Time.

