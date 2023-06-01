سامانه پیام رسانسامانه ارسال پیامک متنی و پیام صوتی تبلیغاتی و انبوه پیام‌رسان:

برخی از امکانات سامانه اس ام اس پیام رسان:
- بدون هزينه اوليه؛ تنها هزينه پيامک ها را پرداخت می نمائيد!
- برگشت اعتبار پيامک های ارسال نشده
- اختصاص شماره رايگان جهت ارسال
- دريافت رايگان پيامک
- ارسال بر اساس پيش شماره تلفن همراه و کد پستی، سن و جنسيت، استان، شهر و منطقه و دکل مخابراتی و ...
- نظر سنجی پيامکی، مسابقات پيامکی، خدمات برنامه نويسان، ارسال دوره ايی و ده ها امکانات رايگان ديگر
- پشتیبانی 24 ساعته
به همراه امکان ويژه ارسال پيام صوتی به تمامی شماره های همراه و ثابت سراسر کشور

عضویت

اخباراخبار دنیای بازی

لیست تروفی‌های Persona 3 Reload منتشر شد

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Persona 3 Reload منتشر شده است که شامل ۳۸ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۳ تروفی طلایی می‌شود. لیست تروفی‌ها را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید: A Most Remarkable Guest Acquired all trophies. Awakened Power Obtained Orpheus. SEES the Day Joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad. Back on Track Defeated the Princess. Empowered Protector Defeated the Empress […]

لیست تروفی‌های Persona 3 Reload منتشر شد

محمد حسین کریمی
۴ بهمن ۱۴۰۲ - 22:02
persona 3 لیست تروفی‌های persona 3 reload منتشر شد

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Persona 3 Reload منتشر شده است که شامل ۳۸ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۳ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

تبلیغات

لیست تروفی‌ها را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

A Most Remarkable Guest trophy
Acquired all trophies.

Awakened Power trophy
Obtained Orpheus.

SEES the Day trophy
Joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad.

Back on Track trophy
Defeated the Princess.

Empowered Protector trophy
Defeated the Empress and Emperor.

Never Toy with Matters of the Heart trophy
Defeated the Hierophant and the Lovers.

Armor Disarmed trophy
Defeated the Chariot and Justice.

Dodging Lightning trophy
Defeated the Hermit.

Twist of Fate trophy
Defeated Fortune and Strength.

A Sense of Finality trophy
Defeated the Hanged Man.

The Great Seal trophy
Sealed Nyx.

From Shadows into Light trophy
Watched the good ending.

The Fool’s Journey trophy
Obtained 10 Major Arcana during Shuffle Time.

تبلیغات

Distinguished Visitor  PC ، PlayStation 4 ، PlayStation 5 ، Xbox One X/S ، Xbox Series X/S ، اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت

Atlus, P Studio, Persona 3 Reload, SEGA

منبع متن: gamefa

چهارشنبه, 04 بهمن 1402
اکبری
بازدید: 2
سامانه پیام رسانسامانه ارسال پیامک متنی و پیام صوتی تبلیغاتی و انبوه پیام‌رسان:

برخی از امکانات سامانه اس ام اس پیام رسان:
- بدون هزينه اوليه؛ تنها هزينه پيامک ها را پرداخت می نمائيد!
- برگشت اعتبار پيامک های ارسال نشده
- اختصاص شماره رايگان جهت ارسال
- دريافت رايگان پيامک
- ارسال بر اساس پيش شماره تلفن همراه و کد پستی، سن و جنسيت، استان، شهر و منطقه و دکل مخابراتی و ...
- نظر سنجی پيامکی، مسابقات پيامکی، خدمات برنامه نويسان، ارسال دوره ايی و ده ها امکانات رايگان ديگر
- پشتیبانی 24 ساعته
به همراه امکان ويژه ارسال پيام صوتی به تمامی شماره های همراه و ثابت سراسر کشور

عضویت