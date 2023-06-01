فهرست تروفیهای بازی Persona 3 Reload منتشر شده است که شامل ۳۸ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقرهای و ۳ تروفی طلایی میشود. لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید: A Most Remarkable Guest Acquired all trophies. Awakened Power Obtained Orpheus. SEES the Day Joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad. Back on Track Defeated the Princess. Empowered Protector Defeated the Empress […]
لیست تروفیهای Persona 3 Reload منتشر شد
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Persona 3 Reload منتشر شده است که شامل ۳۸ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقرهای و ۳ تروفی طلایی میشود.
لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید:
A Most Remarkable Guest
Acquired all trophies.
Awakened Power
Obtained Orpheus.
SEES the Day
Joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad.
Back on Track
Defeated the Princess.
Empowered Protector
Defeated the Empress and Emperor.
Never Toy with Matters of the Heart
Defeated the Hierophant and the Lovers.
Armor Disarmed
Defeated the Chariot and Justice.
Dodging Lightning
Defeated the Hermit.
Twist of Fate
Defeated Fortune and Strength.
A Sense of Finality
Defeated the Hanged Man.
The Great Seal
Sealed Nyx.
From Shadows into Light
Watched the good ending.
The Fool’s Journey
Obtained 10 Major Arcana during Shuffle Time.
