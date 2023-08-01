فهرست تروفیهای بازی Granblue Fantasy Relink منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۴۴ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقرهای و ۲ تروفی طلایی میشود. لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید: Platinum Sky Obtain all trophies Wings of Destruction Complete the quest “The Final Report” The Ultimate Complete the main story up to Chapter Ø […]
لیست تروفیهای Granblue Fantasy Relink منتشر شد
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Granblue Fantasy Relink منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۴۴ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقرهای و ۲ تروفی طلایی میشود.
لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید:
Platinum Sky
Obtain all trophies
Wings of Destruction
Complete the quest “The Final Report”
The Ultimate
Complete the main story up to Chapter Ø on Ultimate difficulty
Id
Complete Final Chapter of the main story
Skybound Heart
Complete Chapter Ø of the main story
Nothing Is Impossible!
Complete all side quests
Squad’s All Here
Unlock all characters
Fate Can’t Wait
Complete all characters’ fate episodes, including their epilogues
Reminiscence
Fill in every Field Notes entry in Lyria’s Journal
True Potential
Unlock the power of an Ascension weapon for the first time
The Forgotten Sky
Complete Prologue of the main story
The Western Frontier
Complete Chapter 1 of the main story
Tempest on the Horizon
Complete Chapter 2 of the main story
