فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Granblue Fantasy Relink منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۴۴ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

لیست تروفی‌ها را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

Platinum Sky

Obtain all trophies

Wings of Destruction

Complete the quest “The Final Report”

The Ultimate

Complete the main story up to Chapter Ø on Ultimate difficulty

Id

Complete Final Chapter of the main story

Skybound Heart

Complete Chapter Ø of the main story

Nothing Is Impossible!

Complete all side quests

Squad’s All Here

Unlock all characters

Fate Can’t Wait

Complete all characters’ fate episodes, including their epilogues

Reminiscence

Fill in every Field Notes entry in Lyria’s Journal

True Potential

Unlock the power of an Ascension weapon for the first time

The Forgotten Sky

Complete Prologue of the main story

The Western Frontier

Complete Chapter 1 of the main story

Tempest on the Horizon

Complete Chapter 2 of the main story

