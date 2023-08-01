سامانه پیام رسانسامانه ارسال پیامک متنی و پیام صوتی تبلیغاتی و انبوه پیام‌رسان:

اخباراخبار دنیای بازی

لیست تروفی‌های Granblue Fantasy Relink منتشر شد

محمد حسین کریمی
۴ بهمن ۱۴۰۲ - 22:14
لیست تروفی‌های granblue fantasy relink منتشر شد

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Granblue Fantasy Relink منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۴۴ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

لیست تروفی‌ها را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

Platinum Sky trophy
Obtain all trophies

Wings of Destruction trophy
Complete the quest “The Final Report”

The Ultimate trophy
Complete the main story up to Chapter Ø on Ultimate difficulty

Id trophy
Complete Final Chapter of the main story

Skybound Heart trophy
Complete Chapter Ø of the main story

Nothing Is Impossible! trophy
Complete all side quests

Squad’s All Here trophy
Unlock all characters

Fate Can’t Wait trophy
Complete all characters’ fate episodes, including their epilogues

Reminiscence trophy
Fill in every Field Notes entry in Lyria’s Journal

True Potential trophy
Unlock the power of an Ascension weapon for the first time

The Forgotten Sky trophy
Complete Prologue of the main story

The Western Frontier trophy
Complete Chapter 1 of the main story

Tempest on the Horizon trophy
Complete Chapter 2 of the main story

Creation of the Stars  PC ، PlayStation 4 ، PlayStation 5 ، اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت

Cygames, Granblue Fantasy Relink, PlatinumGames

منبع متن: gamefa

چهارشنبه, 04 بهمن 1402
اکبری
بازدید: 9
