فهرست تروفیهای بازی Alone in the Dark منتشر شده است که به غیر از پلتینیوم، شامل ۳۷ تروفی میشود. لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید: Alone in the DarkEarn All Trophies The Thin Veneer of CivilizationBreak through a barrier Whatever It TakesKill a monster with an opportunity Come At Me!Kill a monster with a melee […]
لیست تروفیهای Alone in the Dark منتشر شد
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Alone in the Dark منتشر شده است که به غیر از پلتینیوم، شامل ۳۷ تروفی میشود.
لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید:
Alone in the Dark
Earn All Trophies
The Thin Veneer of Civilization
Break through a barrier
Whatever It Takes
Kill a monster with an opportunity
Come At Me!
Kill a monster with a melee weapon
Now You’re On the Trolley!
Kill a monster with a ranged weapon
On the Mend
Put a talisman socket back together
I Don’t Got All Night
Finish the game in 3 hours or less
An Honest Day’s Work
Play for more than 8 hours
Welcome to Derceto
Break into Derceto
In Between There Are Doors
Find your own talisman
Left Holding the Bag
Find Jeremy’s bag
Found and Lost
Talk to Jeremy in the chapel
Somewhere Else Entirely
Find the Convent of Taroella
Drop Me Off In New Orleans
Escape the Dark Man
Losing My Mind
Walk into the desert
Where I Belong
Return to Derceto
I Abandoned Him
Own up to your awful past
I Stole the Child and Let Him Drown
Own up to your awful past
When Therapy Makes It Worse
Break through the barriers of self-deceit
The Past as a Present
Get what you want
Frenzy
Enter hell
Back to Normal
Break the Pact with the Dark Man
Case Closed
Save New Orleans from the Black Goat
Safe and Sound
Save New Orleans from the Black Goat
Don’t Mind If I Do
Finish a Lagniappe set
Watch Out Where You’re Waving That Thing
Aim your gun at a human being
What Just Happened?
Give Grace a present
Nobody Knows What Happened
Consider ending it all
Radical Acceptance
Submit to the Dark Man
One of the Thousand Young
Join a cult
Bonfire Night
Kill an enemy with fire
Hard Boiled
Kill an enemy with shotgun
Gangster
Kill an enemy with Tommy gun
You Can’t Keep Me Out!
Open all of the safes and locks in the game
Chatterbox
Talk to everybody about everything
Look At All the Free Stuff I Got!
Find all the lagniappes
Teetotaller
Finish the game without drinking from your flask
Librarian
Read all the clues
برای کسب تروفی پلتینیوم بازی Alone in the Dark، باید چندین تروفی کالکشن از جمله باز کردن تمامی گاوصندوقها، مکالمهها و نشانهها را به دست بیاورید. اشارهای به تروفیهای مرتبط با درجۀ سختی نشده است، اما یکی از تروفیها به نام Teetotaller که در صورت «به پایان رساندن بازی در عرض ۳ ساعت» به شما اعطا میشود، میتواند چالشبرانگیز باشد.
نظر شما در این باره چیست؟
منبع متن: gamefa
برخی از امکانات سامانه اس ام اس پیام رسان:
- بدون هزينه اوليه؛ تنها هزينه پيامک ها را پرداخت می نمائيد!
- برگشت اعتبار پيامک های ارسال نشده
- اختصاص شماره رايگان جهت ارسال
- دريافت رايگان پيامک
- ارسال بر اساس پيش شماره تلفن همراه و کد پستی، سن و جنسيت، استان، شهر و منطقه و دکل مخابراتی و ...
- نظر سنجی پيامکی، مسابقات پيامکی، خدمات برنامه نويسان، ارسال دوره ايی و ده ها امکانات رايگان ديگر
- پشتیبانی 24 ساعته
به همراه امکان ويژه ارسال پيام صوتی به تمامی شماره های همراه و ثابت سراسر کشور