لیست تروفی‌های Alone in the Dark منتشر شد

محمد حسین کریمی
۶ بهمن ۱۴۰۲ - 13:52

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Alone in the Dark منتشر شده است که به غیر از پلتینیوم، شامل ۳۷ تروفی می‌شود.

لیست تروفی‌ها را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

Alone in the Dark
Earn All Trophies

The Thin Veneer of Civilization
Break through a barrier

Whatever It Takes
Kill a monster with an opportunity

Come At Me!
Kill a monster with a melee weapon

Now You’re On the Trolley!
Kill a monster with a ranged weapon

On the Mend
Put a talisman socket back together

I Don’t Got All Night
Finish the game in 3 hours or less

An Honest Day’s Work
Play for more than 8 hours

Welcome to Derceto
Break into Derceto

In Between There Are Doors
Find your own talisman

Left Holding the Bag
Find Jeremy’s bag

Found and Lost
Talk to Jeremy in the chapel

Somewhere Else Entirely
Find the Convent of Taroella

Drop Me Off In New Orleans
Escape the Dark Man

Losing My Mind
Walk into the desert

Where I Belong
Return to Derceto

I Abandoned Him
Own up to your awful past

I Stole the Child and Let Him Drown
Own up to your awful past

When Therapy Makes It Worse
Break through the barriers of self-deceit

The Past as a Present
Get what you want

Frenzy
Enter hell

Back to Normal
Break the Pact with the Dark Man

Case Closed
Save New Orleans from the Black Goat

Safe and Sound
Save New Orleans from the Black Goat

Don’t Mind If I Do
Finish a Lagniappe set

Watch Out Where You’re Waving That Thing
Aim your gun at a human being

What Just Happened?
Give Grace a present

Nobody Knows What Happened
Consider ending it all

Radical Acceptance
Submit to the Dark Man

One of the Thousand Young
Join a cult

Bonfire Night
Kill an enemy with fire

Hard Boiled
Kill an enemy with shotgun

Gangster
Kill an enemy with Tommy gun

You Can’t Keep Me Out!
Open all of the safes and locks in the game

Chatterbox
Talk to everybody about everything

Look At All the Free Stuff I Got!
Find all the lagniappes

Teetotaller
Finish the game without drinking from your flask

Librarian
Read all the clues

برای کسب تروفی پلتینیوم بازی Alone in the Dark، باید چندین تروفی کالکشن از جمله باز کردن تمامی گاوصندوق‌ها، مکالمه‌ها و نشانه‌ها را به دست بیاورید. اشاره‌ای به تروفی‌های مرتبط با درجۀ سختی نشده است، اما یکی از تروفی‌ها به نام Teetotaller که در صورت «به پایان رساندن بازی در عرض ۳ ساعت» به شما اعطا می‌شود، می‌تواند چالش‌برانگیز باشد.

نظر شما در این باره چیست؟

PC ، PlayStation 5 ، Xbox Series X/S ، اخبار بازی ، امتیازات بازی ها ، انتخاب سردبیر ، بازی ویدیویی
Alone in the dark, Pieces Interactive, THQ Nordic

منبع متن: gamefa

جمعه, 06 بهمن 1402
اکبری
بازدید: 6
