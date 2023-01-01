فهرست تروفیهای بازی Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۳۴ تروفی برونز، ۱۵ تروفی نقرهای و ۱ تروفی طلایی میشود. لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید (توضیحات برخی تروفیها داستان و کاراکترهای حاضر در بازی را اسپویل میکند): The Beginning of the End – […]
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۳۴ تروفی برونز، ۱۵ تروفی نقرهای و ۱ تروفی طلایی میشود.
لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید (توضیحات برخی تروفیها داستان و کاراکترهای حاضر در بازی را اسپویل میکند):
The Beginning of the End – The Ultimate Squad Platinum
Cleaning Out the Closet – Steal something useful from the Hall of Justice – Bronze
Hitting the Fan – Survive the Batman Experience – Bronze
Fowl Play – Recruit your first Support Squad member – Bronze
Walled In – Escape plan gone wrong – Bronze
Death Blooms – Recruit your second Support Squad member – Bronze
Blitzkrieg Bop – Destroy the Behemoth – Bronze
Thunderstruck! – Kill The Fastest Man Alive – Silver
Hell and Back – Rescue Lex Luthor – Bronze
Blackest Night – Kill The Green Lantern – Silver
Endgame – Kill The World’s Greatest Detective – Silver
Abandon All Hope – Kill The Man of Steel – Silver
Act of War – Complete your first Incursion Mission – Silver
No One Defeats Brainiac! – Kill The Collector of Worlds – Gold
Battle Lines – Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 5 – Bronze
Killin’ Time – Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 10 – Silver
Into the Angry Planet – Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 15 – Silver
The Final Frontier – Complete an Incursion Mission at Mastery level 20 – Silver
Winged Vengeance – Complete the final Penguin Support Squad Mission – Bronze
War Machine – Complete the final Gizmo Support Squad Mission – Bronze
Welcome to the Jungle! – Complete the final Poison Ivy Support Squad Mission – Bronze
Managing People – Complete the final Rick Flag Support Squad Mission – Bronze
Your World is Mine! – Complete the final Lex Luthor Support Squad Mission – Bronze
Shock Treatment – Complete the final Hack Support Squad Mission – Bronze
Combine and Conquer – Complete the final Toyman Support Squad Mission – Bronze
Turn and Turn Again – Achieve 13 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges – Bronze
Their Dark Designs – Achieve 26 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges – Bronze
Blaze of Glory – Achieve 39 Stars in Riddler AR Challenges – Bronze
The Right Question – Solve 5 of Riddler’s Riddles – Bronze
The Real Deal – Solve 21 of Riddler’s Riddles – Bronze
Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One – Collect 10 Riddler Trophies – Bronze
The Oldest One in the Book! – Collect 40 Riddler Trophies – Bronze
Level Up – Reach Level 10 with any Squad Member – Bronze
Harleen the Queen – Reach Max Level with Harley Quinn – Silver
King For A Day – Reach Max Level with King Shark – Silver
Captain Boomerang! Agent of Oz – Reach Max Level with Captain Boomerang – Silver
Lawton’s Last Stand – Reach Max Level with Deadshot – Silver
The Chosen One – Fully complete the Combat Flair checklist 5 times (Single Player Sessions Only) – Silver
Trial by Blood – Reach Squad Level 50 – Silver
Choices – Get Penguin to overhaul a piece of gear – Bronze
The Venom Connection – Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 1 Infamy Set – Bronze
All sorts of Fun – Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 2 Infamy Set – Bronze
The Reaper – Equip 3 pieces of the Tier 3 Infamy Set – Silver
Trial by Fire – What the hell just happened? – Bronze
Choice of Evils – Unlock a Villain Synergy – Bronze
Grand Experiment – Get Toyman to Elite a piece of gear – Bronze
Forces in Motion – Get Poison Ivy to Supercharge the Affliction on a piece of gear – Bronze
Allies – Complete 50 Support Squad Contracts – Bronze
Number the Dead – Defeat 10 Raising Hell Hit Squads – Bronze
Need to Know – Complete 100 Support Squad Contracts – Bronze
History Repeats – Begin the Batman Experience – Bronze
