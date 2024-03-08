نامزدهای Bafta Game Awards 2024 معرفی شدند

نامزدهای مراسم Bafta Game Awards 2024 معرفی شدند. عنوان Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 با نامزدی در ۹ رشته مجزا، پیشتاز است. دیگر مدعیان بزرگ عبارتند از Alan Wake 2 (با نامزدی در هشت رشته)، The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (با نامزدی در هفت رشته) و Baldur’s Gate 3 (با نامزدی در هفت رشته). […]

علیرضا محمدی
۱۴۰۲/۱۲/۱۷ - ۱۸:۳۴
نامزدهای مراسم Bafta Game Awards 2024 معرفی شدند.

عنوان Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 با نامزدی در ۹ رشته مجزا، پیشتاز است.

دیگر مدعیان بزرگ عبارتند از Alan Wake 2 (با نامزدی در هشت رشته)، The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (با نامزدی در هفت رشته) و Baldur’s Gate 3 (با نامزدی در هفت رشته).

هر چهار عنوان فوق‌الذکر به همراه Dave the Diver و Super Mario Bros Wonder، نامزد دریافت جایزه بهترین بازی سال هستند.

اعضای بفتا (Bafta) رای‌گیری را برای تصمیم‌گیری در مورد نامزدهای نهایی بهترین بازی سال و بهترین بازی بریتانیایی در ماه ژانویه (دی ماه) آغاز کردند؛ در حالی که هیئت داوران بفتا در ۱۵ دسته دیگر رای دادند.

لیست نامزدها به شرح زیر است:

EE Player’ Choice:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fortnite
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Lethal Company
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

بهترین بازی بریتانیایی:

  • Cassette Beasts
  • Dead Island 2
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Football Manager 2024
  • Viewfinder
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

بهترین روایت:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dredge
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

بهترین دستاورد فنی:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Starfield

بهترین طراحی بازی:

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Viewfinder

بهترین انیمیشن:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder

بهترین دستاورد هنری:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hi-Fi Rush

بهترین دستاورد صوتی:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

بهترین موسیقی:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

بهترین نقش مکمل:

  • Andrew Wincott – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Debra Wilson – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Ralph Ineson – Final Fantasy 16
  • Sam Lake – Alan Wake 2
  • Tony Todd – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Tracy Wiles – Baldur’s Gate 3

بهترین نقش اصلی:

  • Amelia Tyler – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Nadji Jeter – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Samantha Béart – Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

بهترین بازی اورجینال:

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

بازی فراتر از سرگرمی:

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

بهترین بازی در حال تکامل:

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Genshin Impact
  • No Man’s Sky

بهترین بازی خانوادگی:

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder

بهترین بازی چندنفره:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Party Animals
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder

بهترین مالکیت فکری جدید:

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Jusant
  • Viewfinder

بهترین بازی سال:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros Wonder
Bafta Game Awards 2024

