نامزدهای Bafta Game Awards 2024 معرفی شدند

نامزدهای مراسم Bafta Game Awards 2024 معرفی شدند. عنوان Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 با نامزدی در ۹ رشته مجزا، پیشتاز است. دیگر مدعیان بزرگ عبارتند از Alan Wake 2 (با نامزدی در هشت رشته)، The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (با نامزدی در هفت رشته) و Baldur’s Gate 3 (با نامزدی در هفت رشته). […]
نامزدهای مراسم Bafta Game Awards 2024 معرفی شدند.
عنوان Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 با نامزدی در ۹ رشته مجزا، پیشتاز است.
دیگر مدعیان بزرگ عبارتند از Alan Wake 2 (با نامزدی در هشت رشته)، The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (با نامزدی در هفت رشته) و Baldur’s Gate 3 (با نامزدی در هفت رشته).
هر چهار عنوان فوقالذکر به همراه Dave the Diver و Super Mario Bros Wonder، نامزد دریافت جایزه بهترین بازی سال هستند.
اعضای بفتا (Bafta) رایگیری را برای تصمیمگیری در مورد نامزدهای نهایی بهترین بازی سال و بهترین بازی بریتانیایی در ماه ژانویه (دی ماه) آغاز کردند؛ در حالی که هیئت داوران بفتا در ۱۵ دسته دیگر رای دادند.
لیست نامزدها به شرح زیر است:
EE Player’ Choice:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lethal Company
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
بهترین بازی بریتانیایی:
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
بهترین روایت:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy 16
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
بهترین دستاورد فنی:
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy 16
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
بهترین طراحی بازی:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
بهترین انیمیشن:
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
بهترین دستاورد هنری:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi Rush
بهترین دستاورد صوتی:
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
بهترین موسیقی:
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
بهترین نقش مکمل:
- Andrew Wincott – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Debra Wilson – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ralph Ineson – Final Fantasy 16
- Sam Lake – Alan Wake 2
- Tony Todd – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Tracy Wiles – Baldur’s Gate 3
بهترین نقش اصلی:
- Amelia Tyler – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cameron Monaghan – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Nadji Jeter – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Samantha Béart – Baldur’s Gate 3
- Yuri Lowenthal – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
بهترین بازی اورجینال:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Venba
- Viewfinder
بازی فراتر از سرگرمی:
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
بهترین بازی در حال تکامل:
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man’s Sky
بهترین بازی خانوادگی:
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
بهترین بازی چندنفره:
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
بهترین مالکیت فکری جدید:
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
بهترین بازی سال:
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
