نامزدهای Bafta Game Awards 2024 معرفی شدند

نامزدهای مراسم Bafta Game Awards 2024 معرفی شدند. عنوان Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 با نامزدی در ۹ رشته مجزا، پیشتاز است. دیگر مدعیان بزرگ عبارتند از Alan Wake 2 (با نامزدی در هشت رشته)، The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (با نامزدی در هفت رشته) و Baldur’s Gate 3 (با نامزدی در هفت رشته). […]