فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Dragon’s Dogma 2 منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۵۶ تروفی برونز، ۶ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

لیست تروفی‌ها را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

The True Arisen

Collected all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies.

First Taste of Freedom

Escaped the bonds of slavery.

Arisen

Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge.

Seat of the Proxy

Arrived in Vernworth.

Across the Border

Passed through the gate at the border.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Witnessed the unmoored world.

Peace

Became Sovran of Vernworth.

I, Talos

Helped the gigantus walk again.

Closure

Experienced the end of the cycle.

Versatile

Changed your vocation.

Duo Destinies

Changed your vocation to mystic spearhand.

Trickster of the Trade

Changed your vocation to trickster.

Arrows and Incantations

Changed your vocation to magick archer.

