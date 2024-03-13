لیست تروفی‌های بازی Dragon’s Dogma 2 منتشر شد

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Dragon's Dogma 2 منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۵۶ تروفی برونز، ۶ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۱:۳۸ ۱۴۰۲/۱۲/۲۳
فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Dragon’s Dogma 2 منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۵۶ تروفی برونز، ۶ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

لیست تروفی‌ها را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

The True Arisen trophy
Collected all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies.

First Taste of Freedom trophy
Escaped the bonds of slavery.

Arisen trophy
Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge.

Seat of the Proxy trophy
Arrived in Vernworth.

Across the Border trophy
Passed through the gate at the border.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophy
Witnessed the unmoored world.

Peace trophy
Became Sovran of Vernworth.

I, Talos trophy
Helped the gigantus walk again.

Closure trophy
Experienced the end of the cycle.

Versatile trophy
Changed your vocation.

Duo Destinies trophy
Changed your vocation to mystic spearhand.

Trickster of the Trade trophy
Changed your vocation to trickster.

Arrows and Incantations trophy
Changed your vocation to magick archer.

Jack of All Trades, Master of…All Trades

