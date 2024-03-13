فهرست تروفیهای بازی Dragon’s Dogma 2 منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۵۶ تروفی برونز، ۶ تروفی نقرهای و ۲ تروفی طلایی میشود. لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید: The True Arisen Collected all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies. First Taste of Freedom Escaped the bonds of slavery. Arisen Regained your memories of […]
لیست تروفیهای بازی Dragon’s Dogma 2 منتشر شد
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Dragon’s Dogma 2 منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۵۶ تروفی برونز، ۶ تروفی نقرهای و ۲ تروفی طلایی میشود.
لیست تروفیها را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید:
The True Arisen
Collected all other Dragon’s Dogma 2 trophies.
First Taste of Freedom
Escaped the bonds of slavery.
Arisen
Regained your memories of receiving the Arisen’s charge.
Seat of the Proxy
Arrived in Vernworth.
Across the Border
Passed through the gate at the border.
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Witnessed the unmoored world.
Peace
Became Sovran of Vernworth.
I, Talos
Helped the gigantus walk again.
Closure
Experienced the end of the cycle.
Versatile
Changed your vocation.
Duo Destinies
Changed your vocation to mystic spearhand.
Trickster of the Trade
Changed your vocation to trickster.
Arrows and Incantations
Changed your vocation to magick archer.
