لیست تروفیهای بازی Hi-Fi Rush منتشر شد
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Hi-Fi Rush منتشر شده است که به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۵۶ تروفی برونز، ۴ تروفی نقرهای و ۱ تروفی طلایی میشود.
لیست تروفیهای بازی را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید:
|I’ve gone platinum!
Went above and beyond to aquire all trophies.
|Start with a bang!
Take out the last line of defense at Quality Assurance.
|Cream of the Crop
Come out on top with a battle against the head of Production.
|This will cost you big time
Drain development’s budget, removing creative control.
|The Negotiator
Remove the head of Security from the equation.
|Headliner
Be the showstopper for the head of Marketing.
|Time to pay up!
Settle the bill with the head of Finance.
|Who’s the boss now?
Take it up with the CEO, and come out on top.
|Easy Listening
Finish the game completing every level on the Easy difficulty.
|Well that was a rush!
Finish the game and complete every level on the Normal difficulty.
|I think I deserve some praise, here!
Finish the game and complete every level on the Hard difficulty.
|And the crowd goes wild!
Finish the game and complete every level on the Very Hard difficulty.
|Didn’t skip a beat!
Finish the game and complete every level on the Rhythm Master difficulty.
|Problem solved… wait, what?
Discover the deeper mystery behind the SPECTRA doors on campus.
|I can’t see this ever being a problem again
Solve the problem once and for all in an epic battle.
|Thanks for the free chip, Peppermint!
Purchase and equip your first upgrade chip.
|Chip-tuned
Increase your chip slots to the maximum capacity.
|I play my own way!
Purchase and equip your first Special Attack.
|Whoa! There’s ANOTHER health bar!?
Increase your health to where you unlock a second tier.
|I think that’s enough health for now
Fully upgrade your health bar by collecting all Life Gauges.
|Fully Powered Up!
Fully upgrade your Reverb Gauge to the maximum.
|I have to read these things?
Find and read half of the Vandelay Vlogs on the campus.
|I have to read ALL of these things?
Find and read every Vandelay Vlog on the campus.
|Feeling the beat!
Land 20 beat-hit attacks on enemies.
|Beat-hit mania
Land 500 beat-hit attacks on enemies.
|You got this, Peppermint?
Destroy 10 barriers by calling in Peppermint.
|You must like calling me in, Chai
Destroy 50 barriers by calling in Peppermint.
|Z-shielding’s got nothing on us!
Shatter 10 enemy shields by calling in Macaron.
|I think I found your calling, Macaron
Shatter 50 enemy shields by calling in Macaron.
|Out in a puff of smoke
Put out 10 fires in battle with Korsica. (Enemies included.)
|This is a breeze!
Put out 50 fires in battle with Korsica. (Enemies included.)
|Perfect Parry
Sucessfully parry with perfect timing 15 times.
|Perfecter Parry-er!
Sucessfully parry with perfect timing 200 times.
|Uh, they were broken when I got here
Destroy 200 Vandelay security robots.
|That’s a lot of junk metal…
Destroy 500 Vandelay security robots.
|OK, well THEY came after ME!
Destroy 1000 Vandelay security robots.
|Kissing the sky!
Perform 50 Aerial Raves.
|We’re Jammin’
Successfully pull off 20 Jam Combos
|I’m not done with you yet
Overkill 20 enemies.
|First we parry, then we counter
Perform 20 parry counters using any partner.
|Now this is how you fight like a team!
Perform 100 parry counters using any partner.
|My Ultimate Setlist
Complete all the floors in the Rhythm Tower.
|I look cool. But I can look COOLER.
Equip any costume.
|What a journey it was…
Complete the Wall of Fame in the hideout.
|This was… not what I expected.
Have “The Artist” decorate your hideout.
|There’s such a thing as TOO helpful
Find and engage with every Smidge, while completing all of his practice tips.
|Have we met before?
Find Vandelay HR’s investigator and hear all of its monologues.
|Who put gears in there?
Destroyed your first golden statue of Kale.
|Alright, that felt AWESOME!
Defeated your first enemy with a Rhythm Parry Attack.
|I hit things with a guitar really well.
Finish a stage with a S rank for every Chorus. (Any difficulty.)
|I’m untouchable!
Finish a stage without taking any damage. (Any difficulty.)
|You can pet the cat!
Play with 808 in the hideout.
|Wanna hear my playlist?
Change the background music in the hideout.
|Does that say weakpoint?
Destroy QA-1MIL’s face, revealing its shame.
|I told you I’d be fine, Peppermint!
Complete the ride through production on the transit rail without taking damage.
|You ever parry a volcano?
Successfully parry a volcanic rock outside of research and development.
|I am a good person who likes to help
Help out 3 Vandelay robots with their pressing issues.
|I’m trying to FOCUS HERE!
Find and shoot down every hovering announcement drone.
|With our powers combined…and to the rhythm…
Perfectly time your take down of your largest foe yet in a musical finale.
|I saw all those hits coming a measure away!
Perfectly parry every non-boss enemy’s Rhythm Parry attack. (Only for enemies in the main game.)
|Check out my moves!
Purchase every combo and partner attack.
|OK, I THINK I know what I’m doing now
Successfully pull off every combo and attack in the Training Room.
تروفیهای DLC
بستۀالحاقی بازی شامل ۷ تروفی برونز و ۳ تروفی نقرهای میشود.
|NOW we got a kickass hideout!
Try out the arcade cabinet in the hideout.
|Call me Turbo Chai
Clear a run of BPM RUSH! (Easy or Normal difficulty.)
|Choose your own adventure
Clear a run of Power Up! Tower Up!
|It’ll do, CNMN
Unlock the Special Attack “CNMANIAC” and use it in battle.
|Please don’t make this awkward
Unlock the Special Attack “My Hero!” and use it in battle.
|That was just EVIL
Clear BPM RUSH! on EX Mode.
|New bad guys? No problem!
Perfectly parry both KEM-N0 and DM-ET1L’s rhythm parry attack.
|It was all for this
Finally get your hands on that gift basket.
|Voices from within
Read all messages from the developers.
|Low budget finish
Defeat the main game final boss wearing the “Low Budget” Costume for Chai (with guitar) and 808.
بازی Hi-Fi Rush در تاریخ ۱۸ مارس ۲۰۲۴ (۲۸ اسفند ۱۴۰۲) برای PS5 عرضه خواهد شد.
