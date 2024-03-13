I’ve gone platinum!

Went above and beyond to aquire all trophies.

Start with a bang!

Take out the last line of defense at Quality Assurance.

Cream of the Crop

Come out on top with a battle against the head of Production.

The Negotiator

Remove the head of Security from the equation.

Headliner

Be the showstopper for the head of Marketing.

Time to pay up!

Settle the bill with the head of Finance.

Who’s the boss now?

Take it up with the CEO, and come out on top.

Easy Listening

Finish the game completing every level on the Easy difficulty.

Well that was a rush!

Finish the game and complete every level on the Normal difficulty.

I think I deserve some praise, here!

Finish the game and complete every level on the Hard difficulty.

And the crowd goes wild!

Finish the game and complete every level on the Very Hard difficulty.

Didn’t skip a beat!

Finish the game and complete every level on the Rhythm Master difficulty.

Problem solved… wait, what?

Discover the deeper mystery behind the SPECTRA doors on campus.

Chip-tuned

Increase your chip slots to the maximum capacity.

Whoa! There’s ANOTHER health bar!?

Increase your health to where you unlock a second tier.

I think that’s enough health for now

Fully upgrade your health bar by collecting all Life Gauges.

Fully Powered Up!

Fully upgrade your Reverb Gauge to the maximum.

I have to read these things?

Find and read half of the Vandelay Vlogs on the campus.

Beat-hit mania

Land 500 beat-hit attacks on enemies.

Out in a puff of smoke

Put out 10 fires in battle with Korsica. (Enemies included.)

This is a breeze!

Put out 50 fires in battle with Korsica. (Enemies included.)

Perfect Parry

Sucessfully parry with perfect timing 15 times.

Perfecter Parry-er!

Sucessfully parry with perfect timing 200 times.

We’re Jammin’

Successfully pull off 20 Jam Combos

My Ultimate Setlist

Complete all the floors in the Rhythm Tower.

What a journey it was…

Complete the Wall of Fame in the hideout.

There’s such a thing as TOO helpful

Find and engage with every Smidge, while completing all of his practice tips.

Have we met before?

Find Vandelay HR’s investigator and hear all of its monologues.

Alright, that felt AWESOME!

Defeated your first enemy with a Rhythm Parry Attack.

I’m untouchable!

Finish a stage without taking any damage. (Any difficulty.)

Wanna hear my playlist?

Change the background music in the hideout.

I told you I’d be fine, Peppermint!

Complete the ride through production on the transit rail without taking damage.

You ever parry a volcano?

Successfully parry a volcanic rock outside of research and development.