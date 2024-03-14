لیست تروفی‌های بازی The Outlast Trials

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۶:۳۵ ۱۴۰۲/۱۲/۲۴
لیست تروفی‌های بازی The Outlast Trials - گیمفا

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی The Outlast Trials، به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۱۱ تروفی برونز، ۱۰ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۶ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

لیست تروفی‌های بازی را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

Spider Eye Lamb
Acquire all badges.
Big Saver
Acquire the “Big Saver” badge.
Sleight of Hand
Acquire the “Sleight of Hand” badge.
Mechanophiliac
Acquire the “Mechanophiliac” badge.
Together We Are Strong
Acquire the “Together We Are Strong” badge.
Crowd Control
Acquire the “Crowd Control” badge.
Hypochondriac
Acquire the “Hypochondriac” badge.
Sawbones
Acquire the “Sawbones” badge.
Speed Freak
Acquire the “Speed Freak” badge.
Breathe In
Acquire the “Breathe In” badge.
Power Surge
Acquire the “Power Surge” badge.
Bullseye
Acquire the “Bullseye” badge.
Major League Player
Acquire the “Major League Player” badge.
Bamboozler
Acquire the “Bamboozler” badge.
Chicken in a Pot
Acquire the “Chicken in a Pot” badge.
Trigger Happy
Acquire the “Trigger Happy” badge.
Anger Issues
Acquire the “Anger Issues” badge.
Glutton for Therapy
Acquire the “Glutton for Therapy” badge.
Toastmaster
Acquire the “Toastmaster” badge.
Tapetum Lucidum
Acquire the “Tapetum Lucidum” badge.
Vision Quest
Acquire the “Vision Quest” badge.
Get Down
Acquire the “Get Down” badge.
Hemophiliac
Acquire the “Hemophiliac” badge.
Hoarder
Acquire the “Hoarder” badge.
Slip and Slider
Acquire the “Slip and Slider” badge.
Marathoner
Acquire the “Marathoner” badge.
Hunchback
Acquire the “Hunchback” badge.
Can’t Touch This
Acquire the “Can’t Touch This” badge.

بازی The Outlast Trials هم‌اکنون برای PS4 ،PS5 ،Xbox Series X/S ،Xbox One و PC در دسترس قرار دارد.

