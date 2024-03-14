فهرست تروفیهای بازی The Outlast Trials، به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۱۱ تروفی برونز، ۱۰ تروفی نقرهای و ۶ تروفی طلایی میشود. لیست تروفیهای بازی را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید: Spider Eye LambAcquire all badges. Big SaverAcquire the “Big Saver” badge. Sleight of HandAcquire the “Sleight of Hand” badge. MechanophiliacAcquire the “Mechanophiliac” badge. Together […]
لیست تروفیهای بازی The Outlast Trials
فهرست تروفیهای بازی The Outlast Trials، به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۱۱ تروفی برونز، ۱۰ تروفی نقرهای و ۶ تروفی طلایی میشود.
لیست تروفیهای بازی را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید:
|Spider Eye Lamb
Acquire all badges.
|Big Saver
Acquire the “Big Saver” badge.
|Sleight of Hand
Acquire the “Sleight of Hand” badge.
|Mechanophiliac
Acquire the “Mechanophiliac” badge.
|Together We Are Strong
Acquire the “Together We Are Strong” badge.
|Crowd Control
Acquire the “Crowd Control” badge.
|Hypochondriac
Acquire the “Hypochondriac” badge.
|Sawbones
Acquire the “Sawbones” badge.
|Speed Freak
Acquire the “Speed Freak” badge.
|Breathe In
Acquire the “Breathe In” badge.
|Power Surge
Acquire the “Power Surge” badge.
|Bullseye
Acquire the “Bullseye” badge.
|Major League Player
Acquire the “Major League Player” badge.
|Bamboozler
Acquire the “Bamboozler” badge.
|Chicken in a Pot
Acquire the “Chicken in a Pot” badge.
|Trigger Happy
Acquire the “Trigger Happy” badge.
|Anger Issues
Acquire the “Anger Issues” badge.
|Glutton for Therapy
Acquire the “Glutton for Therapy” badge.
|Toastmaster
Acquire the “Toastmaster” badge.
|Tapetum Lucidum
Acquire the “Tapetum Lucidum” badge.
|Vision Quest
Acquire the “Vision Quest” badge.
|Get Down
Acquire the “Get Down” badge.
|Hemophiliac
Acquire the “Hemophiliac” badge.
|Hoarder
Acquire the “Hoarder” badge.
|Slip and Slider
Acquire the “Slip and Slider” badge.
|Marathoner
Acquire the “Marathoner” badge.
|Hunchback
Acquire the “Hunchback” badge.
|Can’t Touch This
Acquire the “Can’t Touch This” badge.
بازی The Outlast Trials هماکنون برای PS4 ،PS5 ،Xbox Series X/S ،Xbox One و PC در دسترس قرار دارد.
PlayStation 4 ، PlayStation 5 ، اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
منبع متن: gamefa
-
- دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
-
- بازدید: 6