لیست تروفیهای بازی WWE 2K24
فهرست تروفیهای بازی WWE 2K24، به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۵۸ تروفی برونز، ۳ تروفی نقرهای و ۱ تروفی طلایی میشود.
لیست تروفیهای بازی را در ادامه مطالعه میکنید:
|All Trophies Earned
Earn all trophies.
|Where it All Begins… Again
Complete One Objective in Showcase Mode.
|Bigger. Better. Badder.
Win One Match in Showcase Mode.
|What the World is Watching
Complete All Objectives in One Match in Showcase Mode.
|The Ragin’ Climax
Crown “Champion of WrestleMania” in Showcase Mode.
|All Grown Up
Win All Matches in Showcase Mode.
|The Ultimate Challenge
Complete All Objectives in All Matches in Showcase Mode.
|Square Up
Complete a Rivalry Match using any Brawl category Rival Action (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).
|Trail Blazer
Choose and apply any option from the Manage Superstar menu (Universe Superstar Mode).
|Cash-In Ringer
Win a championship through a Money in the Bank cash-in (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).
|On a Roll
Spend a total of 50 Momentum or more in a single rivalry (Universe Superstar Mode).
|Get Lost
Force a Superstar to leave via a Loser Leaves Town Rivalry Outcome (Superstar Mode).
|Fore!
Throw any weapon (Play Mode vs AI).
|Red Light, Green Light
Stop an opponent via Freeze and follow up with a successful attack (Play Mode vs AI).
|Gold Medal Sprinter
Successfully run through a 30-Person Turmoil Gauntlet match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).
|۲,۸۰۳ Days
As Bruno Sammartino, pin or submit Roman Reigns without using any Paybacks on Legend difficulty.
|Down the Middle
Fairly officiate a Special Guest Referee match without being ejected (Play Mode vs AI).
|Not Another Montreal
As referee, call for the end of the match before a superstar taps out (Play Mode vs AI).
|Closed Casket
Defeat Undertaker in a Casket match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).
|No Visiting Hours
Win an Ambulance match without losing the match ending mini-game on Legend (Play Mode vs AI).
|Super, Indeed
Perform a successful Super finisher and win the match (Play Mode vs AI).
|True Resilience
Win a Normal 1-On-1 match after kicking out of a Super finisher on Legend (Play Mode vs AI).
|Flame Thrower
Win a Normal 1-on-1 match via pinfall after having thrown a successful Fireball (Play Mode vs AI).
|Rise of the Megastar
As LA Knight, beat Finn Bálor in a normal 1-on-1 match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).
|Trades No Longer Accepted
Win the Trading Blows mini-game by hitting the Instant-Win target zone (Play Mode vs AI).
|Where is that Referee?!
As the Special Guest Referee, end the match via pinfall with a fast-count (Play Mode vs AI).
|Faction Wars Champion
Defeat 30 Faction Wars Bosses in MyFACTION.
|Rise Through the Ranks
Earn a Leaderboard Reward from a Ranked Play Season in MyFACTION.
|Loyalty Confirmed
Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTION.
|Taste of Victory
Win a match in MyFACTION.
|A Promising Start
Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTION.
|Journey of a Lifetime
Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFACTION.
|A Good Start
Complete a Proving Grounds Tower in MyFACTION.
|Weekly Winner
Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTION.
|Daily Progress
Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTION.
|Chapter and Verse
Complete a Proving Grounds Chapter in MyFACTION.
|Champion For A Day
Complete all 3 of a day’s Daily Challenges in MyFACTION.
|Never Felt More A-LIVE
Complete 10 LIVE Events in MyFACTION.
|Beginner’s Luck
Complete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFACTION.
|Universal Success
Undisputed – Win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
|Team Extreme
Undisputed – Train with Lita.
|Getting Dirty with Dom
Undisputed – Make a deal with Dominik.
|The Gold Standard
Undisputed – Defeat Cody Rhodes.
|Disputed No More
Undisputed – Complete Undisputed MyRISE story.
|An Awesome Decision
Undisputed – Team up with The Miz.
|A Trip To Orlando
Undisputed – Go to NXT.
|Sign on the Dotted Line
Unleashed – Sign to WWE Raw.
|The Gripe Bomb
Unleashed – Stand up for yourself in front of the WWE Universe.
|Bad Times Don’t Last, Bad Guys Do
Unleashed – Defeat Rhea Ripley.
|Manifest Destiny
Unleashed – Defeat The Manifestation.
|The A-Lister
Unleashed – Get Cast in a Major Motion Picture.
|A Real Psycho
Unleashed – Complete All 4 Psycho Sally Optional Storylines.
|It’s a Woman’s World (Championship)
Unleashed – Win the WWE Women’s World Championship.
|The Beginning of the Future
Unleashed – Complete Unleashed MyRISE story.
|Undeniable
Complete both “Undisputed” and “Unleashed” MyRISE stories.
|Zero to Hero
MyGM, Level up a single talent to level 25.
|Logistic Liaison
MyGM, Boost a tier 7 crew, special effects, or advertisement logistic.
|Immortal Combat
MyGM, Book a fatal 4 way title match, only using Immortal talent.
|Trade Secrets
MyGM, Make 25 successful trades with CPU opponents.
|Extreme Rules
MyGM, ENTER THE HoF in FIRST PLACE, playing as ECW with EXTREME AI and GAME difficulties activated.
|It’s AsSIGNed
Create A Sign and assign it to a Superstar.
|Under Construction
Create an arena and have a match in it.
|Can’t Call What You Can’t See
Create and Assign a Referee outfit in CAS.
WWE 2K24 برای پلی استیشن ۴، پلی استیشن ۵، ایکس باکس وان، ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس و PC در دسترس قرار دارد.
