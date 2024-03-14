لیست تروفی‌های بازی WWE 2K24

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۶:۴۰ ۱۴۰۲/۱۲/۲۴
لیست تروفی‌های بازی WWE 2K24 - گیمفا

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی WWE 2K24، به غیر از تروفی پلتینیوم، شامل ۵۸ تروفی برونز، ۳ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۱ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

لیست تروفی‌های بازی را در ادامه مطالعه می‌کنید:

All Trophies Earned
Earn all trophies.
Where it All Begins… Again
Complete One Objective in Showcase Mode.
Bigger. Better. Badder.
Win One Match in Showcase Mode.
What the World is Watching
Complete All Objectives in One Match in Showcase Mode.
The Ragin’ Climax
Crown “Champion of WrestleMania” in Showcase Mode.
All Grown Up
Win All Matches in Showcase Mode.
The Ultimate Challenge
Complete All Objectives in All Matches in Showcase Mode.
Square Up
Complete a Rivalry Match using any Brawl category Rival Action (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).
Trail Blazer
Choose and apply any option from the Manage Superstar menu (Universe Superstar Mode).
Cash-In Ringer
Win a championship through a Money in the Bank cash-in (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).
On a Roll
Spend a total of 50 Momentum or more in a single rivalry (Universe Superstar Mode).
Get Lost
Force a Superstar to leave via a Loser Leaves Town Rivalry Outcome (Superstar Mode).
Fore!
Throw any weapon (Play Mode vs AI).
Red Light, Green Light
Stop an opponent via Freeze and follow up with a successful attack (Play Mode vs AI).
Gold Medal Sprinter
Successfully run through a 30-Person Turmoil Gauntlet match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).
۲,۸۰۳ Days
As Bruno Sammartino, pin or submit Roman Reigns without using any Paybacks on Legend difficulty.
Down the Middle
Fairly officiate a Special Guest Referee match without being ejected (Play Mode vs AI).
Not Another Montreal
As referee, call for the end of the match before a superstar taps out (Play Mode vs AI).
Closed Casket
Defeat Undertaker in a Casket match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).
No Visiting Hours
Win an Ambulance match without losing the match ending mini-game on Legend (Play Mode vs AI).
Super, Indeed
Perform a successful Super finisher and win the match (Play Mode vs AI).
True Resilience
Win a Normal 1-On-1 match after kicking out of a Super finisher on Legend (Play Mode vs AI).
Flame Thrower
Win a Normal 1-on-1 match via pinfall after having thrown a successful Fireball (Play Mode vs AI).
Rise of the Megastar
As LA Knight, beat Finn Bálor in a normal 1-on-1 match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).
Trades No Longer Accepted
Win the Trading Blows mini-game by hitting the Instant-Win target zone (Play Mode vs AI).
Where is that Referee?!
As the Special Guest Referee, end the match via pinfall with a fast-count (Play Mode vs AI).
Faction Wars Champion
Defeat 30 Faction Wars Bosses in MyFACTION.
Rise Through the Ranks
Earn a Leaderboard Reward from a Ranked Play Season in MyFACTION.
Loyalty Confirmed
Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTION.
Taste of Victory
Win a match in MyFACTION.
A Promising Start
Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTION.
Journey of a Lifetime
Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFACTION.
A Good Start
Complete a Proving Grounds Tower in MyFACTION.
Weekly Winner
Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTION.
Daily Progress
Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTION.
Chapter and Verse
Complete a Proving Grounds Chapter in MyFACTION.
Champion For A Day
Complete all 3 of a day’s Daily Challenges in MyFACTION.
Never Felt More A-LIVE
Complete 10 LIVE Events in MyFACTION.
Beginner’s Luck
Complete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFACTION.
Universal Success
Undisputed – Win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Team Extreme
Undisputed – Train with Lita.
Getting Dirty with Dom
Undisputed – Make a deal with Dominik.
The Gold Standard
Undisputed – Defeat Cody Rhodes.
Disputed No More
Undisputed – Complete Undisputed MyRISE story.
An Awesome Decision
Undisputed – Team up with The Miz.
A Trip To Orlando
Undisputed – Go to NXT.
Sign on the Dotted Line
Unleashed – Sign to WWE Raw.
The Gripe Bomb
Unleashed – Stand up for yourself in front of the WWE Universe.
Bad Times Don’t Last, Bad Guys Do
Unleashed – Defeat Rhea Ripley.
Manifest Destiny
Unleashed – Defeat The Manifestation.
The A-Lister
Unleashed – Get Cast in a Major Motion Picture.
A Real Psycho
Unleashed – Complete All 4 Psycho Sally Optional Storylines.
It’s a Woman’s World (Championship)
Unleashed – Win the WWE Women’s World Championship.
The Beginning of the Future
Unleashed – Complete Unleashed MyRISE story.
Undeniable
Complete both “Undisputed” and “Unleashed” MyRISE stories.
Zero to Hero
MyGM, Level up a single talent to level 25.
Logistic Liaison
MyGM, Boost a tier 7 crew, special effects, or advertisement logistic.
Immortal Combat
MyGM, Book a fatal 4 way title match, only using Immortal talent.
Trade Secrets
MyGM, Make 25 successful trades with CPU opponents.
Extreme Rules
MyGM, ENTER THE HoF in FIRST PLACE, playing as ECW with EXTREME AI and GAME difficulties activated.
It’s AsSIGNed
Create A Sign and assign it to a Superstar.
Under Construction
Create an arena and have a match in it.
Can’t Call What You Can’t See
Create and Assign a Referee outfit in CAS.

WWE 2K24 برای پلی استیشن ۴، پلی استیشن ۵، ایکس باکس وان، ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس و PC در دسترس قرار دارد.

Main Menu