What the World is Watching

Complete All Objectives in One Match in Showcase Mode.

All Grown Up

Win All Matches in Showcase Mode.

The Ultimate Challenge

Complete All Objectives in All Matches in Showcase Mode.

Square Up

Complete a Rivalry Match using any Brawl category Rival Action (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).

Trail Blazer

Choose and apply any option from the Manage Superstar menu (Universe Superstar Mode).

Cash-In Ringer

Win a championship through a Money in the Bank cash-in (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).

On a Roll

Spend a total of 50 Momentum or more in a single rivalry (Universe Superstar Mode).

Get Lost

Force a Superstar to leave via a Loser Leaves Town Rivalry Outcome (Superstar Mode).

Fore!

Throw any weapon (Play Mode vs AI).

Red Light, Green Light

Stop an opponent via Freeze and follow up with a successful attack (Play Mode vs AI).

Gold Medal Sprinter

Successfully run through a 30-Person Turmoil Gauntlet match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).

۲,۸۰۳ Days

As Bruno Sammartino, pin or submit Roman Reigns without using any Paybacks on Legend difficulty.

Down the Middle

Fairly officiate a Special Guest Referee match without being ejected (Play Mode vs AI).

Not Another Montreal

As referee, call for the end of the match before a superstar taps out (Play Mode vs AI).

Closed Casket

Defeat Undertaker in a Casket match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).

No Visiting Hours

Win an Ambulance match without losing the match ending mini-game on Legend (Play Mode vs AI).

Super, Indeed

Perform a successful Super finisher and win the match (Play Mode vs AI).

True Resilience

Win a Normal 1-On-1 match after kicking out of a Super finisher on Legend (Play Mode vs AI).

Flame Thrower

Win a Normal 1-on-1 match via pinfall after having thrown a successful Fireball (Play Mode vs AI).

Rise of the Megastar

As LA Knight, beat Finn Bálor in a normal 1-on-1 match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs AI).

Trades No Longer Accepted

Win the Trading Blows mini-game by hitting the Instant-Win target zone (Play Mode vs AI).

Where is that Referee?!

As the Special Guest Referee, end the match via pinfall with a fast-count (Play Mode vs AI).

Faction Wars Champion

Defeat 30 Faction Wars Bosses in MyFACTION.

Rise Through the Ranks

Earn a Leaderboard Reward from a Ranked Play Season in MyFACTION.

Loyalty Confirmed

Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTION.

Taste of Victory

Win a match in MyFACTION.

A Promising Start

Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTION.

Journey of a Lifetime

Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFACTION.

A Good Start

Complete a Proving Grounds Tower in MyFACTION.

Weekly Winner

Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTION.

Daily Progress

Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTION.

Chapter and Verse

Complete a Proving Grounds Chapter in MyFACTION.

Champion For A Day

Complete all 3 of a day’s Daily Challenges in MyFACTION.

Beginner’s Luck

Complete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFACTION.

Universal Success

Undisputed – Win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Team Extreme

Undisputed – Train with Lita.

Getting Dirty with Dom

Undisputed – Make a deal with Dominik.

Disputed No More

Undisputed – Complete Undisputed MyRISE story.

An Awesome Decision

Undisputed – Team up with The Miz.

The Gripe Bomb

Unleashed – Stand up for yourself in front of the WWE Universe.

Manifest Destiny

Unleashed – Defeat The Manifestation.

The A-Lister

Unleashed – Get Cast in a Major Motion Picture.

A Real Psycho

Unleashed – Complete All 4 Psycho Sally Optional Storylines.

Undeniable

Complete both “Undisputed” and “Unleashed” MyRISE stories.

Zero to Hero

MyGM, Level up a single talent to level 25.

Logistic Liaison

MyGM, Boost a tier 7 crew, special effects, or advertisement logistic.

Immortal Combat

MyGM, Book a fatal 4 way title match, only using Immortal talent.

Trade Secrets

MyGM, Make 25 successful trades with CPU opponents.

Extreme Rules

MyGM, ENTER THE HoF in FIRST PLACE, playing as ECW with EXTREME AI and GAME difficulties activated.

It’s AsSIGNed

Create A Sign and assign it to a Superstar.