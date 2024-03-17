لیست تروفی‌های STALKER: Legends of the Zone

فهرست تروفی‌‌های سه‌گانۀ STALKER: Legends of the Zone منتشر شد. در این سه‌گانه، سه نسخۀ اول سری ریمستر شده‌اند که شامل Call of Pripyat ،Clear Sky و Shadow of Chornobyl می‌شود. لیست تروفی‌های بازی STALKER: Call of Pripyat Prypiat expertGet all possible trophies. PioneerYou’re willing to research the most recent developments in the Zone. You […]