فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی South Park Snow Day منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۹ تروفی برونزی، ۶ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۶ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۳:۰۵ ۱۴۰۳/۰۱/۰۵
فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی South Park Snow Day منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۹ تروفی برونزی، ۶ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۶ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Official South Park Resident trophy
Acquire all trophies

No Tears Now, Only Dreams trophy
While Invisible, defeat a human boss with a melee attack.

Grave Dancing trophy
Dance while reviving an ally.

Van Helsing trophy
Defeat 10 Vampire Kids.

Marshpooper trophy
Defeat Stan within 25 minutes of starting your run.

Know Thy Enemy trophy
Defeat Cartman without damaging any stationary decoy.

Clean Underwear trophy
Kill 50 Pooplets in one battle.

Pirate Ship, Please! trophy
Kill 3 enemies with cannonballs.

Put the Ass in Assassin trophy
Fart on 3 Assassins using Fart Escape.

Middle Management trophy
Revive an ally with a Cheese Necro.

Powdered Cheese Bath trophy
Heal 150 points of damage with a single Healing Totem across any number of allies.

Found the Toot Button trophy
Relieve the buildup of natural pressures in the gastrointestinal tract through quick, albeit semi-muscial, bursts of gaseous release.

Impotent Vengeance trophy
Toot on an enemy faction leader while dead.

Weed Killer trophy
Defeat Kyle in his sacred grove.

The Cursed Bloodline trophy
Defeat Liane at the church.

Fully Worthy trophy
Become an honorary Marsh Walker.

Dragon Killer trophy
Defeat Stan at the playground.

Bastardly Behaviour trophy
Defeat Princess Kenny at the Town Square Amphitheater.

Inevitable Betrayal trophy
Defeat Cartman in the foothills.

Everyone Needs Ambien trophy
Defeat Mr. Hankey.

A New Rule trophy
Finish a map with one extra Rulebook applied.

Hardcore trophy
Find and accept all of Nichole’s Infernal Pacts across an entire run, and live to tell the tale.

The Green Seas trophy
Make at least 4 enemies vomit with no more than 1 second in between each.

Tap That Maple Syrup trophy
Kill an Ent with Bleeding Damage.

Discerning trophy
Increase the Rarity of 10 upgrades to Rare or better.

Legendary trophy
Acquire a Legendary Upgrade.

Ultra-Legendary trophy
Acquire a Ultra-Legendary Upgrade.

The Escher of Necromancy trophy
Use Cheesy Zombies on a Necro.

I’ll Do It Myself trophy
Damage an enemy in your Event Horizon using your own projectile.

Death From Above trophy
Defeat 10 enemies with weapon strikes from the air.

Fields of Flame trophy
Set 4 or more enemies on fire with no more than 2 seconds in between each.

Mooncrash trophy
Kill an enemy with an aerial attack after floating with Moon Jump for at least a second.

South Park: Snow Day در تاریخ ۷ فروردین ۱۴۰۳ (۲۶ مارس ۲۰۲۴) برای PS5 ،Xbox Series X/S ،PC و Nintendo Switch عرضه خواهد شد.

Nintendo Switch ، PC ، PlayStation 5 ، Xbox Series X/S ، اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Question, South Park: Snow Day, THQ Nordic

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 3

