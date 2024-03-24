فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی South Park Snow Day منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۹ تروفی برونزی، ۶ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۶ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Official South Park Resident

Acquire all trophies

No Tears Now, Only Dreams

While Invisible, defeat a human boss with a melee attack.

Grave Dancing

Dance while reviving an ally.

Van Helsing

Defeat 10 Vampire Kids.

Marshpooper

Defeat Stan within 25 minutes of starting your run.

Know Thy Enemy

Defeat Cartman without damaging any stationary decoy.

Clean Underwear

Kill 50 Pooplets in one battle.

Pirate Ship, Please!

Kill 3 enemies with cannonballs.

Put the Ass in Assassin

Fart on 3 Assassins using Fart Escape.

Middle Management

Revive an ally with a Cheese Necro.

Powdered Cheese Bath

Heal 150 points of damage with a single Healing Totem across any number of allies.

Found the Toot Button

Relieve the buildup of natural pressures in the gastrointestinal tract through quick, albeit semi-muscial, bursts of gaseous release.

Impotent Vengeance

Toot on an enemy faction leader while dead.

Weed Killer

Defeat Kyle in his sacred grove.

The Cursed Bloodline

Defeat Liane at the church.

Fully Worthy

Become an honorary Marsh Walker.

Dragon Killer

Defeat Stan at the playground.

Bastardly Behaviour

Defeat Princess Kenny at the Town Square Amphitheater.

Inevitable Betrayal

Defeat Cartman in the foothills.

Everyone Needs Ambien

Defeat Mr. Hankey.

A New Rule

Finish a map with one extra Rulebook applied.

Hardcore

Find and accept all of Nichole’s Infernal Pacts across an entire run, and live to tell the tale.

The Green Seas

Make at least 4 enemies vomit with no more than 1 second in between each.

Tap That Maple Syrup

Kill an Ent with Bleeding Damage.

Discerning

Increase the Rarity of 10 upgrades to Rare or better.

Legendary

Acquire a Legendary Upgrade.

Ultra-Legendary

Acquire a Ultra-Legendary Upgrade.

The Escher of Necromancy

Use Cheesy Zombies on a Necro.

I’ll Do It Myself

Damage an enemy in your Event Horizon using your own projectile.

Death From Above

Defeat 10 enemies with weapon strikes from the air.

Fields of Flame

Set 4 or more enemies on fire with no more than 2 seconds in between each.

Mooncrash

Kill an enemy with an aerial attack after floating with Moon Jump for at least a second.

South Park: Snow Day در تاریخ ۷ فروردین ۱۴۰۳ (۲۶ مارس ۲۰۲۴) برای PS5 ،Xbox Series X/S ،PC و Nintendo Switch عرضه خواهد شد.