لیست تروفیهای بازی South Park Snow Day منتشر شد
فهرست تروفیهای بازی South Park Snow Day منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۹ تروفی برونزی، ۶ تروفی نقرهای و ۶ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
Official South Park Resident
Acquire all trophies
No Tears Now, Only Dreams
While Invisible, defeat a human boss with a melee attack.
Grave Dancing
Dance while reviving an ally.
Van Helsing
Defeat 10 Vampire Kids.
Marshpooper
Defeat Stan within 25 minutes of starting your run.
Know Thy Enemy
Defeat Cartman without damaging any stationary decoy.
Clean Underwear
Kill 50 Pooplets in one battle.
Pirate Ship, Please!
Kill 3 enemies with cannonballs.
Put the Ass in Assassin
Fart on 3 Assassins using Fart Escape.
Middle Management
Revive an ally with a Cheese Necro.
Powdered Cheese Bath
Heal 150 points of damage with a single Healing Totem across any number of allies.
Found the Toot Button
Relieve the buildup of natural pressures in the gastrointestinal tract through quick, albeit semi-muscial, bursts of gaseous release.
Impotent Vengeance
Toot on an enemy faction leader while dead.
Weed Killer
Defeat Kyle in his sacred grove.
The Cursed Bloodline
Defeat Liane at the church.
Fully Worthy
Become an honorary Marsh Walker.
Dragon Killer
Defeat Stan at the playground.
Bastardly Behaviour
Defeat Princess Kenny at the Town Square Amphitheater.
Inevitable Betrayal
Defeat Cartman in the foothills.
Everyone Needs Ambien
Defeat Mr. Hankey.
A New Rule
Finish a map with one extra Rulebook applied.
Hardcore
Find and accept all of Nichole’s Infernal Pacts across an entire run, and live to tell the tale.
The Green Seas
Make at least 4 enemies vomit with no more than 1 second in between each.
Tap That Maple Syrup
Kill an Ent with Bleeding Damage.
Discerning
Increase the Rarity of 10 upgrades to Rare or better.
Legendary
Acquire a Legendary Upgrade.
Ultra-Legendary
Acquire a Ultra-Legendary Upgrade.
The Escher of Necromancy
Use Cheesy Zombies on a Necro.
I’ll Do It Myself
Damage an enemy in your Event Horizon using your own projectile.
Death From Above
Defeat 10 enemies with weapon strikes from the air.
Fields of Flame
Set 4 or more enemies on fire with no more than 2 seconds in between each.
Mooncrash
Kill an enemy with an aerial attack after floating with Moon Jump for at least a second.
South Park: Snow Day در تاریخ ۷ فروردین ۱۴۰۳ (۲۶ مارس ۲۰۲۴) برای PS5 ،Xbox Series X/S ،PC و Nintendo Switch عرضه خواهد شد.
منبع متن: gamefa