بیشترین بازیهای دانلود شده پلی استیشن در ماه مارس ۲۰۲۴
سونی مدتی پیش فهرست بیشترین بازیهای دانلود شدۀ پلتفرمهای پلی استیشن را به اشتراک گذاشت که موفقیت قابل پیشبینی Helldivers 2 را نشان میدهد.
بازیهای پلی استیشن ۵
|آمریکا/کانادا
|اروپا
|HELLDIVERS 2
|HELLDIVERS 2
|MLB The Show 24
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|Dragon’s Dogma 2
|WWE 2K24
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Madden NFL 24
|Rise of the Ronin
|STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection
|WWE 2K24
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Grand Theft Auto V
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection
|Rise of the Ronin
|FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
|NBA 2K24
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
|It Takes Two
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|The Outlast Trials
|Grand Theft Auto V
|NBA 2K24
|The Outlast Trials
|Assassin’s Creed Mirage
|SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
|Planet Zoo
|Baldur’s Gate 3
|Gran Turismo 7
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|UFC 5
|Mortal Kombat 1
|Hogwarts Legacy
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
|UFC 5
|SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!
بازیهای پلی استیشن ۴
|آمریکا/کانادا
|اروپا
|Minecraft
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Minecraft
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|MLB The Show 24
|Need for Speed Heat
|Need for Speed Heat
|The Forest
|Madden NFL 24
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|NBA 2K24
|Need for Speed Rivals
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|Grand Theft Auto V
|The Forest
|A Way Out
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Unravel Two
|WWE 2K24
|Need for Speed
|STAR WARS Battlefront II
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
|Need for Speed Rivals
|Titanfall 2
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Need for Speed Payback
|STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection
|S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Mortal Kombat X
|Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|Titanfall 2
|TEKKEN 7
|Need for Speed Payback
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
بازیهای PSVR 2
|آمریکا/کانادا
|اروپا
|cyubeVR
|cyubeVR
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|Pavlov
|Pavlov
|Among Us VR
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Among Us VR
|Job Simulator
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Arizona Sunshine 2
|Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
|Horizon Call of the Mountain
|Job Simulator
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
|Kayak VR: Mirage
|Legendary Tales
|Crossfire: Sierra Squad
بازیهای PS VR
|آمریکا/کانادا
|اروپا
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Sniper Elite VR
|Creed Rise to Glory
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Sniper Elite VR
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|Goalkeeper VR Challenge
|Beat Saber
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Beat Saber
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
|Horror Adventure : Zombie Edition (VR)
|Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
بازیهای رایگان
|آمریکا/کانادا
|اروپا
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|Roblox
|Roblox
|Fortnite Battle Royale
|Fortnite Battle Royale
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Fall Guys
|Rocket League
|Apex Legends
|Fall Guys
|THE FINALS
|eFootball 2024
|Rocket League
|Apex Legends
|Destiny 2
|THE FINALS
|The Sims 4
|The Sims 4
منبع متن: gamefa
دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 5