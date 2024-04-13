بیشترین بازی‌های دانلود شده پلی استیشن در ماه مارس ۲۰۲۴

سونی مدتی پیش فهرست بیشترین بازی‌های دانلود شدۀ پلتفرم‌های پلی استیشن را به اشتراک گذاشت که موفقیت قابل پیش‌بینی Helldivers 2 را نشان می‌دهد. بازی‌های پلی استیشن ۵ آمریکا/کانادا اروپا HELLDIVERS 2 HELLDIVERS 2 MLB The Show 24 EA SPORTS FC 24 Dragon’s Dogma 2 Dragon’s Dogma 2 WWE 2K24 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege […]

محمد حسین کریمی
۲۰:۳۸ ۱۴۰۳/۰۱/۲۴
سونی مدتی پیش فهرست بیشترین بازی‌های دانلود شدۀ پلتفرم‌های پلی استیشن را به اشتراک گذاشت که موفقیت قابل پیش‌بینی Helldivers 2 را نشان می‌دهد.

بازی‌های پلی استیشن ۵

آمریکا/کانادااروپا
HELLDIVERS 2HELLDIVERS 2
MLB The Show 24EA SPORTS FC 24
Dragon’s Dogma 2Dragon’s Dogma 2
WWE 2K24Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Madden NFL 24Rise of the Ronin
STAR WARS Battlefront Classic CollectionWWE 2K24
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeGrand Theft Auto V
EA SPORTS FC 24STAR WARS Battlefront Classic Collection
Rise of the RoninFINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
NBA 2K24Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTHIt Takes Two
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIThe Outlast Trials
Grand Theft Auto VNBA 2K24
The Outlast TrialsAssassin’s Creed Mirage
SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!Planet Zoo
Baldur’s Gate 3Gran Turismo 7
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2UFC 5
Mortal Kombat 1Hogwarts Legacy
STAR WARS Jedi: SurvivorSTAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
UFC 5SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY!

بازی‌های پلی استیشن ۴

آمریکا/کانادااروپا
MinecraftEA SPORTS FC 24
Red Dead Redemption 2Minecraft
Batman: Arkham KnightRed Dead Redemption 2
MLB The Show 24Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed HeatThe Forest
Madden NFL 24Batman: Arkham Knight
EA SPORTS FC 24STAR WARS Battlefront II
NBA 2K24Need for Speed Rivals
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare IIIGrand Theft Auto V
The ForestA Way Out
Grand Theft Auto VUnravel Two
WWE 2K24Need for Speed
STAR WARS Battlefront IISniper Elite V2 Remastered
Need for Speed RivalsTitanfall 2
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeNeed for Speed Payback
STAR WARS Battlefront Classic CollectionS.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Prypiat
Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIKingdom Come: Deliverance
Mortal Kombat XAssassin’s Creed Odyssey
Titanfall 2TEKKEN 7
Need for Speed PaybackTom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

بازی‎‌های PSVR 2

آمریکا/کانادااروپا
cyubeVRcyubeVR
Beat SaberBeat Saber
PavlovPavlov
Among Us VRArizona Sunshine 2
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship EditionAmong Us VR
Job SimulatorHorizon Call of the Mountain
Arizona Sunshine 2Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Horizon Call of the MountainJob Simulator
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: RetributionKayak VR: Mirage
Legendary TalesCrossfire: Sierra Squad

بازی‌های PS VR

آمریکا/کانادااروپا
ASTRO BOT Rescue MissionSniper Elite VR
Creed Rise to GloryBatman: Arkham VR
Sniper Elite VRCreed: Rise to Glory
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VRGoalkeeper VR Challenge
Beat SaberJob Simulator
Job SimulatorASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
Batman: Arkham VRBeat Saber
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: RetributionHorror Adventure : Zombie Edition (VR)
Paranormal Activity: The Lost SoulThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
SUPERHOT VRThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

بازی‌های رایگان

آمریکا/کانادااروپا
FortniteFortnite
RobloxRoblox
Fortnite Battle RoyaleFortnite Battle Royale
Call of Duty: WarzoneCall of Duty: Warzone
Fall GuysRocket League
Apex LegendsFall Guys
THE FINALSeFootball 2024
Rocket LeagueApex Legends
Destiny 2THE FINALS
The Sims 4The Sims 4
