برندگان بخش بازی بفتا ۲۰۲۴ اعلام شد؛ پیشتازی بالدورز گیت ۳

در ادامه لیست کامل برندگان این مراسم آمده است.

بهترین بازی

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

بالدورز گیت 3

بهترین انیمیشن

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

بهترین دستاورد هنری

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Diablo 4
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hi-Fi Rush

بهترین دستاورد صوتی

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

به روزرسانی بازی الن ویک 2

بهترین بازی بریتانیایی

  • Cassette Beasts
  • Dead Island 2
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Football Manager 2024
  • Viewfinder
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

بهترین بازی اول یک استودیوی مستقل

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

بهترین بازی در حال پیشرفت

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Genshin Impact
  • No Man’s Sky

ماریو واندر

بهترین بازی خانوادگی

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

بهترین بازی فراتر از سرگرمی

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

بهترین طراحی

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Viewfinder

بهترین بازی چند نفره

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  • Diablo 4
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Party Animals
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

بهترین موسیقی

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

بهترین روایت

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dredge
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

بهترین آی‌پی جدید

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Jusant
  • Viewfinder

Tears of the Kingdom

بهترین دستاورد فنی

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Starfield

بهترین اجرا در نقش اصلی

  • آملیا تایلر (Amelia Tyler) در نقش روایتگر برای بازی Baldur’s Gate 3
  • کامرون موناگان (Cameron Monaghan) در نقش کال کستیس برای بازی Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • ناجی جتر (Nadji Jeter) در نقش مایلز مورالس برای بازی Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • نیل نیوبون (Neil Newbon) در نقش استاریون برای بازی Baldur’s Gate 3
  • سامانتا بیارت (Samantha Béart) در نقش کارلاخ برای بازی Baldur’s Gate 3
  • یوری لوونتال (Yuri Lowenthal) در نقش پیتر پارکر برای بازی Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

بهترین اجرا در نقش مکمل

  • اندرو وینکات (Andrew Wincott) در نقش رافائل برای بازی Baldur’s Gate 3
  • دبرا ویلسون (Debra Wilson) در نقش سر جوندا برای بازی Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • رالف اینسون (Ralph Ineson) در نقش سید برای بازی Final Fantasy 16
  • سم لیک (Sam Lake) در نقش الکس کیسی برای بازی Alan Wake 2
  • تونی تاد (Tony Todd) در نقش ونوم برای بازی Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • تریسی وایلز (Tracy Wiles) در نقش جاهیرا برای بازی Baldur’s Gate 3

بهترین بازی براساس رای مردم

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fortnite
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Lethal Company
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

منبع: Game Informer

