برندگان بخش بازی بفتا ۲۰۲۴ اعلام شد؛ پیشتازی بالدورز گیت ۳

در ادامه لیست کامل برندگان این مراسم آمده است.
بهترین بازی
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dave the Diver
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
بهترین انیمیشن
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
بهترین دستاورد هنری
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cocoon
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi Rush
بهترین دستاورد صوتی
- Alan Wake 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
بهترین بازی بریتانیایی
- Cassette Beasts
- Dead Island 2
- Disney Illusion Island
- Football Manager 2024
- Viewfinder
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
بهترین بازی اول یک استودیوی مستقل
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Venba
- Viewfinder
بهترین بازی در حال پیشرفت
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- Forza Horizon 5
- Genshin Impact
- No Man’s Sky
بهترین بازی خانوادگی
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Disney Illusion Island
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
بهترین بازی فراتر از سرگرمی
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
بهترین طراحی
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Viewfinder
بهترین بازی چند نفره
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
- Diablo 4
- Forza Motorsport
- Party Animals
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
بهترین موسیقی
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
بهترین روایت
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Dredge
- Final Fantasy 16
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
بهترین آیپی جدید
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dave the Diver
- Dredge
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Jusant
- Viewfinder
بهترین دستاورد فنی
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy 16
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
بهترین اجرا در نقش اصلی
- آملیا تایلر (Amelia Tyler) در نقش روایتگر برای بازی Baldur’s Gate 3
- کامرون موناگان (Cameron Monaghan) در نقش کال کستیس برای بازی Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- ناجی جتر (Nadji Jeter) در نقش مایلز مورالس برای بازی Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- نیل نیوبون (Neil Newbon) در نقش استاریون برای بازی Baldur’s Gate 3
- سامانتا بیارت (Samantha Béart) در نقش کارلاخ برای بازی Baldur’s Gate 3
- یوری لوونتال (Yuri Lowenthal) در نقش پیتر پارکر برای بازی Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
بهترین اجرا در نقش مکمل
- اندرو وینکات (Andrew Wincott) در نقش رافائل برای بازی Baldur’s Gate 3
- دبرا ویلسون (Debra Wilson) در نقش سر جوندا برای بازی Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- رالف اینسون (Ralph Ineson) در نقش سید برای بازی Final Fantasy 16
- سم لیک (Sam Lake) در نقش الکس کیسی برای بازی Alan Wake 2
- تونی تاد (Tony Todd) در نقش ونوم برای بازی Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- تریسی وایلز (Tracy Wiles) در نقش جاهیرا برای بازی Baldur’s Gate 3
بهترین بازی براساس رای مردم
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Fortnite
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Lethal Company
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
منبع: Game Informer
منبع متن: digikala