فهرست اچیومنتهای Hellblade 2 منتشر شد
فهرست اچیومنتهای بازی Hellblade 2 منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۱ اچیومنت میشود.
در ادامه فهرست اچیومنتهای بازی را مطالعه میکنید:
A Guiding Light
Guide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavirki
End the Tyranny
Expose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny
Glimpses of the Gods
Reveal secret paths behind hidden faces
Returned to the Earth
Speak Ingunn’s name, and release Illtauga from her rage
Seeing Things Differently
Launch any chapter with an alternate narrator
Tales of Midgard
Collect all the Lorestangir
The Hidden World
Find the entrance to the realm of the Hiddenfolk
The Man in the Middle
Rescue the stranger from the draugar ritual
The Next Sign
Survive the shipwreck and capture the Bjarg slavemaster
The Storm Calmed
Speak Seageirr’s name, and end Sjávarrisi’s isolation
Worth a Thousand Words
Open photo mode
بازی Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 در تاریخ ۲۱ مه ۲۰۲۴ (۱ خرداد ۱۴۰۳) برای ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس و PC عرضه خواهد شد. این عنوان در زمان عرضه، روی سرویس گیم پس نیز قرار میگیرد. استودیوی Ninja Theory مدتی پیش از مشخصات حداقل سیستم مورد نیاز این بازی رونمایی کرد.
