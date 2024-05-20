فهرست اچیومنت‌های Hellblade 2 منتشر شد

فهرست اچیومنت‌های بازی Hellblade 2 منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۱ اچیومنت می‌شود. در ادامه فهرست اچیومنت‌های بازی را مطالعه می‌کنید: A Guiding LightGuide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavirki End the TyrannyExpose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny Glimpses of the GodsReveal secret paths behind hidden faces Returned to the EarthSpeak […]

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۲:۳۹ ۱۴۰۳/۰۲/۳۰
فهرست اچیومنت‌های بازی Hellblade 2 منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۱ اچیومنت می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست اچیومنت‌های بازی را مطالعه می‌کنید:

A Guiding Light
Guide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavirki

End the Tyranny
Expose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny

Glimpses of the Gods
Reveal secret paths behind hidden faces

Returned to the Earth
Speak Ingunn’s name, and release Illtauga from her rage

Seeing Things Differently
Launch any chapter with an alternate narrator

Tales of Midgard
Collect all the Lorestangir

The Hidden World
Find the entrance to the realm of the Hiddenfolk

The Man in the Middle
Rescue the stranger from the draugar ritual

The Next Sign
Survive the shipwreck and capture the Bjarg slavemaster

The Storm Calmed
Speak Seageirr’s name, and end Sjávarrisi’s isolation

Worth a Thousand Words
Open photo mode

بازی Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 در تاریخ ۲۱ مه ۲۰۲۴ (۱ خرداد ۱۴۰۳) برای ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس و PC عرضه خواهد شد. این عنوان در زمان عرضه، روی سرویس گیم پس نیز قرار می‌گیرد. استودیوی Ninja Theory مدتی پیش از مشخصات حداقل سیستم مورد نیاز این بازی رونمایی کرد.

