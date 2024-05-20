فهرست اچیومنت‌های بازی Hellblade 2 منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۱ اچیومنت می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست اچیومنت‌های بازی را مطالعه می‌کنید:

A Guiding Light

Guide your followers through the forest to reach Borgavirki

End the Tyranny

Expose the Godi’s lies and end the tyranny

Glimpses of the Gods

Reveal secret paths behind hidden faces

Returned to the Earth

Speak Ingunn’s name, and release Illtauga from her rage

Seeing Things Differently

Launch any chapter with an alternate narrator

Tales of Midgard

Collect all the Lorestangir

The Hidden World

Find the entrance to the realm of the Hiddenfolk

The Man in the Middle

Rescue the stranger from the draugar ritual

The Next Sign

Survive the shipwreck and capture the Bjarg slavemaster

The Storm Calmed

Speak Seageirr’s name, and end Sjávarrisi’s isolation

Worth a Thousand Words

Open photo mode

بازی Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 در تاریخ ۲۱ مه ۲۰۲۴ (۱ خرداد ۱۴۰۳) برای ایکس باکس سری ایکس/اس و PC عرضه خواهد شد. این عنوان در زمان عرضه، روی سرویس گیم پس نیز قرار می‌گیرد. استودیوی Ninja Theory مدتی پیش از مشخصات حداقل سیستم مورد نیاز این بازی رونمایی کرد.