کارت گرافیک

-NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later (Turing or later architecture is required)-NVIDIA RTX series-AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later / AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later

(For the best performance, we recommend that you use an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or later or AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or latergraphics card)