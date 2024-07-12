فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی The First Descendant

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۴:۵۳ ۱۴۰۳/۰۴/۲۲
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی The First Descendant منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۶ تروفی برونز، ۱۲ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۶ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

The True Descendant
Obtain every trophy in The First Descendant
Ready to Move On?
Complete Retrieve the Ironheart operation and return to Albion
First Sweep Operation
Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Kingston
Hope Within the Dust
Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in The Sterile Land
Knock, Knock! Who is it? 
Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Vespers
Pre-emptive Strike for the Future
Complete a Void Intercept Battle for the first time
I Can See the Future of the Colossi
Complete 10 Void Intercept Battles
Power! O, Infinite Power!
Reach Mastery Rank Level 10
Is This How You Insert it?
Equip a module for the first time
This Is Great, Sevenfold
Enhance any module to +7
And Combining, to Boot
Combine modules 7 times
Execute Order 77
Dismantle modules 77 times
Slot Maketh Module
Assign module socket types 10 times
Place for Something Special
Expand the module capacity of a weapon that uses Special Rounds
Modules Maketh Descendant
Expand a Descendant’s Module Capacity
Ready, Extract, Complete
Level up a weapon through Weapon Transmission
Growing Possibility
Enhance a weapon’s Unique Ability for the first time
Out of Weapons
Dismantle weapons 50 times
This Reaction’s a First
Enhance a Reactor for the first time
The Sensible Life of Research
Complete research for the first time
No Hope for the Vulgus
Obtain an Ultimate tier weapon
Descendants, Assemble
Own 5 Descendants
What Was Always Expected
Reach Level 40 with any Descendant
Special Operation Task Squad
Clear up to Wave 7 in the Kingston Albion Resource Defense mission
Good Things Happen Twice
Successfully remove Colossi parts 2 times (excluding Retrieve the Ironheart operation)
