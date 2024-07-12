The True Descendant

Obtain every trophy in The First Descendant

Ready to Move On?

Complete Retrieve the Ironheart operation and return to Albion

First Sweep Operation

Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Kingston

Hope Within the Dust

Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in The Sterile Land

Knock, Knock! Who is it?

Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Vespers

Pre-emptive Strike for the Future

Complete a Void Intercept Battle for the first time

Execute Order 77

Dismantle modules 77 times

Slot Maketh Module

Assign module socket types 10 times

Place for Something Special

Expand the module capacity of a weapon that uses Special Rounds

Modules Maketh Descendant

Expand a Descendant’s Module Capacity

Ready, Extract, Complete

Level up a weapon through Weapon Transmission

Growing Possibility

Enhance a weapon’s Unique Ability for the first time

Out of Weapons

Dismantle weapons 50 times

This Reaction’s a First

Enhance a Reactor for the first time

The Sensible Life of Research

Complete research for the first time

What Was Always Expected

Reach Level 40 with any Descendant

Special Operation Task Squad

Clear up to Wave 7 in the Kingston Albion Resource Defense mission