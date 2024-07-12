مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی The First Descendant منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۶ تروفی برونز، ۱۲ تروفی نقرهای و ۶ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: The True DescendantObtain every trophy in The First Descendant Ready to Move On?Complete Retrieve the Ironheart operation and return to Albion First Sweep OperationComplete […]
فهرست تروفیهای بازی The First Descendant
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی The First Descendant منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۶ تروفی برونز، ۱۲ تروفی نقرهای و ۶ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|The True Descendant
Obtain every trophy in The First Descendant
|Ready to Move On?
Complete Retrieve the Ironheart operation and return to Albion
|First Sweep Operation
Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Kingston
|Hope Within the Dust
Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in The Sterile Land
|Knock, Knock! Who is it?
Complete all available missions and Descendant duties in Vespers
|Pre-emptive Strike for the Future
Complete a Void Intercept Battle for the first time
|I Can See the Future of the Colossi
Complete 10 Void Intercept Battles
|Power! O, Infinite Power!
Reach Mastery Rank Level 10
|Is This How You Insert it?
Equip a module for the first time
|This Is Great, Sevenfold
Enhance any module to +7
|And Combining, to Boot
Combine modules 7 times
|Execute Order 77
Dismantle modules 77 times
|Slot Maketh Module
Assign module socket types 10 times
|Place for Something Special
Expand the module capacity of a weapon that uses Special Rounds
|Modules Maketh Descendant
Expand a Descendant’s Module Capacity
|Ready, Extract, Complete
Level up a weapon through Weapon Transmission
|Growing Possibility
Enhance a weapon’s Unique Ability for the first time
|Out of Weapons
Dismantle weapons 50 times
|This Reaction’s a First
Enhance a Reactor for the first time
|The Sensible Life of Research
Complete research for the first time
|No Hope for the Vulgus
Obtain an Ultimate tier weapon
|Descendants, Assemble
Own 5 Descendants
|What Was Always Expected
Reach Level 40 with any Descendant
|Special Operation Task Squad
Clear up to Wave 7 in the Kingston Albion Resource Defense mission
|Good Things Happen Twice
Successfully remove Colossi parts 2 times (excluding Retrieve the Ironheart operation)
منبع متن: gamefa