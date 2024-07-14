فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Graven

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۱:۱۳ ۱۴۰۳/۰۴/۲۴
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Graven منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۲ تروفی برونز، ۱۱ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۴ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Ascendant
Earn all other Trophies
Elgan’s Domain
Enter Cruxfirth.
Beacon in the Fog
Illuminate the lighthouse.
A Plague Repelled
Destroy the flesh tree.
Sail North
Depart to seek Grimwine’s knowledge.
Home Again
Push the Rebirthed out of the village.
Grimwine’s Gate
Pass through the Cursed Barrier to enter the castle.
Ephemeral Ontology
Pursue the strange person into the horizon.
Tried, Found Justified
Receive absolution from the bishop.
Causation Restored
Defeat all forms of the Created.
Vagabond
Use a fast travel stone to return to a previous region.
Bend the Knee
Prevent falling damage by crouching on impact.
Powder Kick
Kick an explosive container into an enemy.
Vase Maneuvers
Kill an enemy by hitting them with a decoration.
Mind Your Footing
Kill an enemy with falling damage.
Icebreaker
Kill a chilled enemy with a critical hit.
Wet Feet
Kill an enemy stunned by shocked water.
Breakthrough
Kill 10 enemies with penetrating projectiles.
Short Fuse
Kill a skeleton sapper by igniting their pack.
Putrefaction
Learn about the Undecaying Cult.
Frozen in Rage
Uncover the origins of the Shivering Dead.
The Cloth
Discover the history of the Orthogonal Order.
The Flagellant Path
Complete the story on the highest difficulty.
The Parallel Path
Find every Orthogonal shrine.
Craftsman
Upgrade a weapon.
Sommelier
Quaff every potion.
Warrior in the Garden
Find every weapon.
Finery
Find every ring.
Lithophile
Find every staff stone.
Anagogic
Fully upgrade every spell.
Tomb of Tomes
Kill Gravick.
Burning Reentry
Kill an enemy with a peat-stuck Skitterfly.
Liminal Rite
Survive a song against a full choir.
Illumined Sky
Destroy 10 projectiles using the Crystal Candelabra.
My Walking Stick
Kill 10 enemies with the fully upgraded staff.
Heretics
Kill 100 Dihedral with spells.
Sight Reading
Kill a Dihedral Chanter with the Orthogonal Hymnal.
Clerical Error
Recover 200 health from Cleric healing potion spills.
Nintendo Switch ، PC ، PlayStation 4 ، PlayStation 5 ، Xbox One X/S ، Xbox Series X/S
3D realms, GRAVEN, Slipgate Ironworks

منبع متن: gamefa

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 7

