Ascendant

Earn all other Trophies

Sail North

Depart to seek Grimwine’s knowledge.

Home Again

Push the Rebirthed out of the village.

Grimwine’s Gate

Pass through the Cursed Barrier to enter the castle.

Ephemeral Ontology

Pursue the strange person into the horizon.

Causation Restored

Defeat all forms of the Created.

Vagabond

Use a fast travel stone to return to a previous region.

Bend the Knee

Prevent falling damage by crouching on impact.

Powder Kick

Kick an explosive container into an enemy.

Vase Maneuvers

Kill an enemy by hitting them with a decoration.

Mind Your Footing

Kill an enemy with falling damage.

Icebreaker

Kill a chilled enemy with a critical hit.

Wet Feet

Kill an enemy stunned by shocked water.

Breakthrough

Kill 10 enemies with penetrating projectiles.

Short Fuse

Kill a skeleton sapper by igniting their pack.

Putrefaction

Learn about the Undecaying Cult.

Frozen in Rage

Uncover the origins of the Shivering Dead.

The Cloth

Discover the history of the Orthogonal Order.

The Flagellant Path

Complete the story on the highest difficulty.

Craftsman

Upgrade a weapon.

Sommelier

Quaff every potion.

Finery

Find every ring.

Lithophile

Find every staff stone.

Anagogic

Fully upgrade every spell.

Burning Reentry

Kill an enemy with a peat-stuck Skitterfly.

Liminal Rite

Survive a song against a full choir.

Illumined Sky

Destroy 10 projectiles using the Crystal Candelabra.

My Walking Stick

Kill 10 enemies with the fully upgraded staff.

Heretics

Kill 100 Dihedral with spells.

Sight Reading

Kill a Dihedral Chanter with the Orthogonal Hymnal.