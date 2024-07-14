مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی Graven منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۲ تروفی برونز، ۱۱ تروفی نقرهای و ۴ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: AscendantEarn all other Trophies Elgan’s DomainEnter Cruxfirth. Beacon in the FogIlluminate the lighthouse. A Plague RepelledDestroy the flesh tree. Sail NorthDepart to seek Grimwine’s knowledge. Home […]
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Graven
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی Graven منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۲ تروفی برونز، ۱۱ تروفی نقرهای و ۴ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|Ascendant
Earn all other Trophies
|Elgan’s Domain
Enter Cruxfirth.
|Beacon in the Fog
Illuminate the lighthouse.
|A Plague Repelled
Destroy the flesh tree.
|Sail North
Depart to seek Grimwine’s knowledge.
|Home Again
Push the Rebirthed out of the village.
|Grimwine’s Gate
Pass through the Cursed Barrier to enter the castle.
|Ephemeral Ontology
Pursue the strange person into the horizon.
|Tried, Found Justified
Receive absolution from the bishop.
|Causation Restored
Defeat all forms of the Created.
|Vagabond
Use a fast travel stone to return to a previous region.
|Bend the Knee
Prevent falling damage by crouching on impact.
|Powder Kick
Kick an explosive container into an enemy.
|Vase Maneuvers
Kill an enemy by hitting them with a decoration.
|Mind Your Footing
Kill an enemy with falling damage.
|Icebreaker
Kill a chilled enemy with a critical hit.
|Wet Feet
Kill an enemy stunned by shocked water.
|Breakthrough
Kill 10 enemies with penetrating projectiles.
|Short Fuse
Kill a skeleton sapper by igniting their pack.
|Putrefaction
Learn about the Undecaying Cult.
|Frozen in Rage
Uncover the origins of the Shivering Dead.
|The Cloth
Discover the history of the Orthogonal Order.
|The Flagellant Path
Complete the story on the highest difficulty.
|The Parallel Path
Find every Orthogonal shrine.
|Craftsman
Upgrade a weapon.
|Sommelier
Quaff every potion.
|Warrior in the Garden
Find every weapon.
|Finery
Find every ring.
|Lithophile
Find every staff stone.
|Anagogic
Fully upgrade every spell.
|Tomb of Tomes
Kill Gravick.
|Burning Reentry
Kill an enemy with a peat-stuck Skitterfly.
|Liminal Rite
Survive a song against a full choir.
|Illumined Sky
Destroy 10 projectiles using the Crystal Candelabra.
|My Walking Stick
Kill 10 enemies with the fully upgraded staff.
|Heretics
Kill 100 Dihedral with spells.
|Sight Reading
Kill a Dihedral Chanter with the Orthogonal Hymnal.
|Clerical Error
Recover 200 health from Cleric healing potion spills.
منبع متن: gamefa