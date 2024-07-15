فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Darkest Dungeon II

مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Darkest Dungeon II منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۴۶ تروفی برونز، ۶ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲ تروفی طلایی می‌شود. در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌های بازی پایه را مطالعه می‌کنید: Faced Your FailuresObtain all trophies for Darkest Dungeon II. Don’t Make Me Turn This Coach AroundHave a hero meltdown Serenity Now!Have a […]

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Darkest Dungeon II

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۰:۵۸ ۱۴۰۳/۰۴/۲۵
darkest dungeon 2

مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Darkest Dungeon II منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۴۶ تروفی برونز، ۶ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۲ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

تبلیغات

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌های بازی پایه را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Faced Your Failures
Obtain all trophies for Darkest Dungeon II.
Don’t Make Me Turn This Coach Around
Have a hero meltdown
Serenity Now!
Have a hero become resolute
It Rings a Bell
Apply a memory onto a hero
A Life Well Lived
Apply 5 memories onto a single hero
Resurrection
Unlock the Flagellant
Unleash Hell
Unlock the Hellion
Funny Guy
Unlock the Jester
Long Live the King
Unlock the Leper
Wyrdly Reconstructed
Unlock the Occultist
Boxcar Kid
Unlock the Runaway
Unfulfilled Desires
Unlock the Vestal
The World As It Was
Unlock 100% of the Altar of Hope
This Looks Familiar
Unlock 50% of the Altar of Hope
Hope Rekindled
Unlock 25% of the Altar of Hope
This Belongs in a Museum
Defeat the Antiquarian
Not Today!
Defeat Death
Creep and Sleep
Defeat the lair boss found in the Tangle
Now Stay Dead
Kill 100 Gaunt
Meat and Greet
Defeat the lair boss found in the Foetor
Clearing the Ledger
Land the killing blow on a lair boss from the Bounty Hunter
Catch and Decease
Defeat the lair boss found in the Shroud
Overdue Notice
Defeat the lair boss found in the Sprawl
Escape from the Black Hole
Defeat a Shambler
Circle of Life
Defeat a Shambler with Shambler’s Spawn equipped
No Gravestone Left Unturned
Party wipe against each Confession endboss
It Happens
Party wipe against any Confession endboss
Hat Trick
Defeat 3 lair bosses in a single expedition
Spelunker
Clear the Sluice
Rush Hour
Clear the Sprawl
Merry Time
Clear the Shroud
Harvest Festival
Clear the Foetor
To Grandmother’s House
Clear the Tangle
Autodidact
Master 5 skills on a single hero during an expedition
Shrine of Reflection
Complete all heroes’ entire backstory
A Clear Conscience
Complete any hero’s entire backstory
Whale
Purchase an indelible trinket from the Hoarder
Triage
Treat a disease, remove a negative quirk, and lock-in a positive quirk at a single Field Hospital
A Place to Lay Your Head
Reach the first Inn
When You Want Something Done Right
Hire the Bounty Hunter
FNG
Find a replacement for a fallen hero
The Clash
Enter the Mountain with a full party and all negative relationships
Utopia
Enter the Mountain with a full party and all positive relationships
Eidetic
Have a full roster of heroes with at least one memory each
Nope
Abandon an expedition
Unshackled
Complete Denial
Hot Air
Complete Resentment
Eyes Up
Complete Obsession
Handled
Complete Ambition
Body of Work
Complete Cowardice
Grand Slam
Defeat all 5 Confessions with the same four heroes without any of them dying
Hard Mode
Defeat the final boss with the Stygian Blaze equipped
Road Trip
Have a trophy, pet, and four stagecoach items equipped all at once
This guy… again?
Defeat the Collector
Malpractice Assurance
Defeat the Chirurgeon

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌های DLC بازی را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Et Tu, Riposte?
Land a Riposte with Man-at-Arms, Highwayman, and Duelist in a single fight
These Boots Are Made For Kickin’
Land the killing blow on a lair boss with The Boot from the Duelist
Slap on the Wrist
Deal 20 damage with a Riposte skill from the Duelist
Bloody Graduation
Complete the Duelist’s backstory
Maître De La Lame
Apply 5 memories onto the Duelist
Battle Hardened
Apply 5 memories onto the Crusader
Ploughshares to Swords
Complete the Crusader’s backstory
On This Long Road, We Found Redemption
Complete Cowardice with the Highwayman and Crusader in your party
No Mercy
Land the killing blow on the Warlord from the Crusader
Lost and Found
Complete The Lost Crusade
Friends ‘Til the End
Have the Highwayman and the Crusader form a positive relationship
For Old Time’ Sake
Complete an expedition with The Usual Suspects
اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Darkest Dungeon 2, Red Hook Studios

منبع متن: gamefa

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 3

Main Menu