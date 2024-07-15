مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی Darkest Dungeon II منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۴۶ تروفی برونز، ۶ تروفی نقرهای و ۲ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیهای بازی پایه را مطالعه میکنید: Faced Your FailuresObtain all trophies for Darkest Dungeon II. Don’t Make Me Turn This Coach AroundHave a hero meltdown Serenity Now!Have a […]
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Darkest Dungeon II
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی Darkest Dungeon II منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۴۶ تروفی برونز، ۶ تروفی نقرهای و ۲ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیهای بازی پایه را مطالعه میکنید:
|Faced Your Failures
Obtain all trophies for Darkest Dungeon II.
|Don’t Make Me Turn This Coach Around
Have a hero meltdown
|Serenity Now!
Have a hero become resolute
|It Rings a Bell
Apply a memory onto a hero
|A Life Well Lived
Apply 5 memories onto a single hero
|Resurrection
Unlock the Flagellant
|Unleash Hell
Unlock the Hellion
|Funny Guy
Unlock the Jester
|Long Live the King
Unlock the Leper
|Wyrdly Reconstructed
Unlock the Occultist
|Boxcar Kid
Unlock the Runaway
|Unfulfilled Desires
Unlock the Vestal
|The World As It Was
Unlock 100% of the Altar of Hope
|This Looks Familiar
Unlock 50% of the Altar of Hope
|Hope Rekindled
Unlock 25% of the Altar of Hope
|This Belongs in a Museum
Defeat the Antiquarian
|Not Today!
Defeat Death
|Creep and Sleep
Defeat the lair boss found in the Tangle
|Now Stay Dead
Kill 100 Gaunt
|Meat and Greet
Defeat the lair boss found in the Foetor
|Clearing the Ledger
Land the killing blow on a lair boss from the Bounty Hunter
|Catch and Decease
Defeat the lair boss found in the Shroud
|Overdue Notice
Defeat the lair boss found in the Sprawl
|Escape from the Black Hole
Defeat a Shambler
|Circle of Life
Defeat a Shambler with Shambler’s Spawn equipped
|No Gravestone Left Unturned
Party wipe against each Confession endboss
|It Happens
Party wipe against any Confession endboss
|Hat Trick
Defeat 3 lair bosses in a single expedition
|Spelunker
Clear the Sluice
|Rush Hour
Clear the Sprawl
|Merry Time
Clear the Shroud
|Harvest Festival
Clear the Foetor
|To Grandmother’s House
Clear the Tangle
|Autodidact
Master 5 skills on a single hero during an expedition
|Shrine of Reflection
Complete all heroes’ entire backstory
|A Clear Conscience
Complete any hero’s entire backstory
|Whale
Purchase an indelible trinket from the Hoarder
|Triage
Treat a disease, remove a negative quirk, and lock-in a positive quirk at a single Field Hospital
|A Place to Lay Your Head
Reach the first Inn
|When You Want Something Done Right
Hire the Bounty Hunter
|FNG
Find a replacement for a fallen hero
|The Clash
Enter the Mountain with a full party and all negative relationships
|Utopia
Enter the Mountain with a full party and all positive relationships
|Eidetic
Have a full roster of heroes with at least one memory each
|Nope
Abandon an expedition
|Unshackled
Complete Denial
|Hot Air
Complete Resentment
|Eyes Up
Complete Obsession
|Handled
Complete Ambition
|Body of Work
Complete Cowardice
|Grand Slam
Defeat all 5 Confessions with the same four heroes without any of them dying
|Hard Mode
Defeat the final boss with the Stygian Blaze equipped
|Road Trip
Have a trophy, pet, and four stagecoach items equipped all at once
|This guy… again?
Defeat the Collector
|Malpractice Assurance
Defeat the Chirurgeon
در ادامه فهرست تروفیهای DLC بازی را مطالعه میکنید:
|Et Tu, Riposte?
Land a Riposte with Man-at-Arms, Highwayman, and Duelist in a single fight
|These Boots Are Made For Kickin’
Land the killing blow on a lair boss with The Boot from the Duelist
|Slap on the Wrist
Deal 20 damage with a Riposte skill from the Duelist
|Bloody Graduation
Complete the Duelist’s backstory
|Maître De La Lame
Apply 5 memories onto the Duelist
|Battle Hardened
Apply 5 memories onto the Crusader
|Ploughshares to Swords
Complete the Crusader’s backstory
|On This Long Road, We Found Redemption
Complete Cowardice with the Highwayman and Crusader in your party
|No Mercy
Land the killing blow on the Warlord from the Crusader
|Lost and Found
Complete The Lost Crusade
|Friends ‘Til the End
Have the Highwayman and the Crusader form a positive relationship
|For Old Time’ Sake
Complete an expedition with The Usual Suspects
منبع متن: gamefa