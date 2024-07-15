Faced Your Failures

Obtain all trophies for Darkest Dungeon II.

Serenity Now!

Have a hero become resolute

It Rings a Bell

Apply a memory onto a hero

A Life Well Lived

Apply 5 memories onto a single hero

Resurrection

Unlock the Flagellant

Unleash Hell

Unlock the Hellion

Funny Guy

Unlock the Jester

Wyrdly Reconstructed

Unlock the Occultist

Boxcar Kid

Unlock the Runaway

Unfulfilled Desires

Unlock the Vestal

The World As It Was

Unlock 100% of the Altar of Hope

This Looks Familiar

Unlock 50% of the Altar of Hope

Hope Rekindled

Unlock 25% of the Altar of Hope

Creep and Sleep

Defeat the lair boss found in the Tangle

Meat and Greet

Defeat the lair boss found in the Foetor

Clearing the Ledger

Land the killing blow on a lair boss from the Bounty Hunter

Catch and Decease

Defeat the lair boss found in the Shroud

Overdue Notice

Defeat the lair boss found in the Sprawl

Circle of Life

Defeat a Shambler with Shambler’s Spawn equipped

No Gravestone Left Unturned

Party wipe against each Confession endboss

It Happens

Party wipe against any Confession endboss

Hat Trick

Defeat 3 lair bosses in a single expedition

Spelunker

Clear the Sluice

Rush Hour

Clear the Sprawl

Merry Time

Clear the Shroud

Harvest Festival

Clear the Foetor

Autodidact

Master 5 skills on a single hero during an expedition

Shrine of Reflection

Complete all heroes’ entire backstory

A Clear Conscience

Complete any hero’s entire backstory

Whale

Purchase an indelible trinket from the Hoarder

Triage

Treat a disease, remove a negative quirk, and lock-in a positive quirk at a single Field Hospital

FNG

Find a replacement for a fallen hero

The Clash

Enter the Mountain with a full party and all negative relationships

Utopia

Enter the Mountain with a full party and all positive relationships

Eidetic

Have a full roster of heroes with at least one memory each

Nope

Abandon an expedition

Unshackled

Complete Denial

Handled

Complete Ambition

Grand Slam

Defeat all 5 Confessions with the same four heroes without any of them dying

Hard Mode

Defeat the final boss with the Stygian Blaze equipped

Road Trip

Have a trophy, pet, and four stagecoach items equipped all at once