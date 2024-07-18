در این پست قصد داریم محتویات رایگان سرویس پلی استیشن پلاس برای سطوح مختلف را برای شما در قالب یک لیست جمعآوری کنیم. این فهرست شامل آواتارها، عناوین جدید، دموها و تمهای رایگان میشود. بازیهای PS Plus Essential جولای ۲۰۲۴ بازیهای PS Plus Premium & Extra جولای ۲۰۲۴ PS Plus Extra PS Plus Premium/Classics محتویات […]
تمام محتویات رایگان پلی استیشن پلاس [۱۸ جولای ۲۰۲۴]
در این پست قصد داریم محتویات رایگان سرویس پلی استیشن پلاس برای سطوح مختلف را برای شما در قالب یک لیست جمعآوری کنیم. این فهرست شامل آواتارها، عناوین جدید، دموها و تمهای رایگان میشود.
بازیهای PS Plus Essential جولای ۲۰۲۴
- Borderlands 3 (PS5, PS4)
- NHL 24 (PS5, PS4)
- Among Us (PS5, PS4)
بازیهای PS Plus Premium & Extra جولای ۲۰۲۴
PS Plus Extra
- Remnant II
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- No More Heroes 3
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition
- Deadcraft
- Steep
PS Plus Premium/Classics
- Job Simulator PSVR2
- Summoner (PS2)
- Ratchet and Clank Size Matters (PSP)
- Jeanne d’Arc (PSP)
محتویات رایگان پلاس برای PS4 (برای حسابهای UK)
- Fortnite Celebration Pack
- World of Warships: Legends – Jump Start
- Sky forge: PlayStation Plus exclusive pack 3.0
- Warface Galaxy PS Plus Pack
- Genesis PS Plus Pack
- Path of Exile PlayStation Plus Bundle
- TERA: PlayStation Plus Summer Pack
- H1Z1: Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack
- DQB2 – Legendary Line Art Recipe
- DQB2 – Lo-Res Luminary Recipes
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two
- PlayStation Plus IT-1 Pack
- Sky forge: Playstation Plus Exclusive Gift Pack
- Mirror of Discovery: Verdant Terran Sword Pack
- H1Z1: Bandit Pack
- Gems of War PlayStation Plus Bundle
- TERA: Valkyrie PS Plus Pack
- Easier Axe (Dragon Quest XII)
- Realm Royale Sprocket Warrior Classi Skin
- Trove – Bloky Bonus: Bounding Bundt Cake
- Crosscut – Plus Free Starter Pack
- War Thunder – Plus Free Starter Pack
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack
- Four Kings Casino: Plus Free Starter Pack
- Dungeon Defenders II – PS Plus Pack
- Fallout Shelter: PlayStation Plus Pack
- Armoured Warfare – PlayStation Plus Shark Pack
- HAWKEN Exclusive PlayStation Plus Free Bundle
- Neverwinter Onyx Fashion Pack
- Fortnite Paladins Viktor Soldier & Skin Collection
- Star Trek Online: The Wrath of Khan Movie Uniforms
- Let It Die PlayStation Plus Free Exclusive Pack
- Smite KuKu4 Character Pack
- Battle Islands Commanders Bonus Supply Drop
- Dreadnought Maverick Bundle
- Rogue Company PlayStation Plus Pack
تمهای رایگان PS3/PS4 (برای حسابهای UK)
- Bearnard’s Season Tour Theme
- Street Fighter V Theme
- Grim Fandango Theme
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition Theme
- Bloodborne City of Yharnam Theme
- Batman Arkham Knight Theme
- Paper Sculpture Theme
- Festive Theme
- Toy Robot Dynamic Theme
- Skaters Dynamic Theme
- Grid Dynamic Theme
- Fish Tank 2 Dynamic Theme
- The Traveller Dynamic Theme
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – Oliver Theme
- Chroma Dynamic Theme
- Winter Journey Dynamic Theme
- Jet Set Radio Dynamic Theme
- Hell Yeah! Dynamic Theme
- House of the Dead 4 Dynamic Theme
- Jan and Daxter Sketchbook Dynamic Theme
- Athletics Dynamic Theme
- Beach Dynamic Theme
- City Drive Dynamic Theme
- Dragon 2 Dynamic Theme
- Journey Dynamic Theme
- Mad Riders Dynamic Theme
- Mesh Dynamic Theme
- PlayStation Plus 1st Anniversary Dynamic Theme
- PlayStation Plus 2nd Anniversary Dynamic Theme
- PolyWave Blue Dynamic Theme
- PolyWave Red Dynamic Theme
- Samurai Dynamic Theme
آواتارهای رایگان PS Plus (برای حسابهای UK)
- Kratos Paint Avatar
- Eye Avatar
- Beat (Jet Set Radio)
- Corn (Jet Set Radio)
- DJ (Jet Set Radio)
- Gum (Jet Set Radio)
- Loading Dude (Jet Set Radio)
- Logo (Jet Set Radio)
- Pots (Jet Set Radio)
- Bomber Bee
- Pogorilla
- Ash 1
- Mickey Coral 2
دموهای کامل رایگان
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations
- Borderlands 3
- Dante’s Inferno
- Darksiders
- EA Sports MMA
- Grand Theft Auto IV
- GTA Episodes From Liberty City
- The House of the Dead: Overkill Extended Cut
- inFAMOUS
- Mass Effect 3
- Medieval Moves
- Need for Speed Pursuit
- PlayStation Move Heroes
- Prototype
- Rayman Origins
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Faction Armageddon
- Sonic Generations
- Tomb Raider Underworld
محتویات رایگان پلاس برای PS4 (برای حسابهای US)
- Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack
- War Theatre: Blood of Winter – Aged and Endless
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack
- Path of Exile PlayStation Plus Bundle Five
- Warface Bionic PS Plus Pack
- Star Trek Legacy Exclusive Cobalt Pack
- Dogfighter WWII
- TERA: Sports PS Plus Pack
- World of Warships Legends Jump Start
- World of Warships Legends – Aurora Borealis
- Dauntless Cold Archonite Weapon Pack
- Path of Exile PlayStation Plus Bundle Four
- Warfare PlayStation Plus Booster Pack IV
- Paraiso Island Carnivale Pack
- Sky forge PlayStation Plus Exclusive Pack 3.0
- Warface Galaxy PS Plus Pack
- TERA PlayStation Plus Summer Pack
- Genesis PS Plus Pack
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 Lo-Res Luminary
- Path of Exile PlayStation Plus Bundle Two
- Skyforge PlayStation Plus Exclusive Gift Pack
- TERA Valkyrie PS Plus Pack
- Dragon Quest XI Kaiser Axe
- Big City Stories PlayStation Plus Exclusive Pack
- Realm Royale Sprocket Warrior Class Skin
- Switchblade PlayStation Plus VIP Pack 1
- Warface PlayStation Plus VIP Booster
- Terra Tech Venture Cobalt Pack
- Trove Blocky Bonus Bounding Bundt Cake
- MLB: The Show 18 10 Standard Packs
- Fallout Shelter PlayStation Plus Pack
- TERA Playstation Plus Pack
- Armoured Warfare PlayStation Plus Fox Pack
- Dungeon Defends II PS Plus Pack
- Let It Die PlayStation Plus Free Exclusive Pack
- Paladins Viktor Soldier+ Skin Collection
- Battle Islands Commanders Bonus Supply Drop
- Blacklight Retribution Playstation Plus Pack
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack
- Dragon Quest Heroes Fandangoos
- Farming Simulator 17 Massay Ferguson 8737
- Four Kings Casino PS Plus Free Starter Pack
- Hawken Exclusive PlayStation Plus Free Bundle
- War Thunder PS Plus Free Pack
تمهای رایگان PS3/PS4 (برای حسابهای US)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Cloud Theme
- Persona 3 dancing in the Moonlight Theme
- Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight Theme
- Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise Jagi Theme
- Serial Cleaner Dynamic Theme
- Nioh Yokai Static Theme
- The Tomorrow Children PlayStation Plus Theme
آواتارهای رایگان PS Plus (برای حسابهای US)
- Shining Resonance Refrain Theme and Avatar Set
- World of Tanks T7 Combat Car Kraken Avatar
- The Tomorrow Children PS Plus Avatar Bundle
منبع متن: gamefa
