تمام محتویات رایگان پلی استیشن پلاس [۱۸ جولای ۲۰۲۴]

بازی‌های PS Plus Essential جولای ۲۰۲۴ بازی‌های PS Plus Premium & Extra جولای ۲۰۲۴ PS Plus Extra PS Plus Premium/Classics

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۲:۰۷ ۱۴۰۳/۰۴/۲۸
در این پست قصد داریم محتویات رایگان سرویس پلی استیشن پلاس برای سطوح مختلف را برای شما در قالب یک لیست جمع‌آوری کنیم. این فهرست شامل آواتارها، عناوین جدید، دموها و تم‌های رایگان می‌شود.

بازی‌های PS Plus Essential جولای ۲۰۲۴

  • Borderlands 3 (PS5, PS4)
  • NHL 24 (PS5, PS4)
  • Among Us (PS5, PS4)

بازی‌های PS Plus Premium & Extra جولای ۲۰۲۴

PS Plus Extra

  • Remnant II
  • Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 9
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • No More Heroes 3
  • Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition
  • Deadcraft
  • Steep

PS Plus Premium/Classics

  • Job Simulator PSVR2
  • Summoner (PS2)
  • Ratchet and Clank Size Matters (PSP)
  • Jeanne d’Arc (PSP)

محتویات رایگان پلاس برای PS4 (برای حساب‌های UK)

  • Fortnite Celebration Pack
  • World of Warships: Legends – Jump Start
  • Sky forge: PlayStation Plus exclusive pack 3.0
  • Warface Galaxy PS Plus Pack
  • Genesis PS Plus Pack
  • Path of Exile PlayStation Plus Bundle
  • TERA: PlayStation Plus Summer Pack
  • H1Z1: Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack
  • DQB2 – Legendary Line Art Recipe
  • DQB2 – Lo-Res Luminary Recipes
  • Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two
  • PlayStation Plus IT-1 Pack
  • Sky forge: Playstation Plus Exclusive Gift Pack
  • Mirror of Discovery: Verdant Terran Sword Pack
  • H1Z1: Bandit Pack
  • Gems of War PlayStation Plus Bundle
  • TERA: Valkyrie PS Plus Pack
  • Easier Axe (Dragon Quest XII)
  • Realm Royale Sprocket Warrior Classi Skin
  • Trove – Bloky Bonus: Bounding Bundt Cake
  • Crosscut – Plus Free Starter Pack
  • War Thunder – Plus Free Starter Pack
  • DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack
  • Four Kings Casino: Plus Free Starter Pack
  • Dungeon Defenders II – PS Plus Pack
  • Fallout Shelter: PlayStation Plus Pack
  • Armoured Warfare – PlayStation Plus Shark Pack
  • HAWKEN Exclusive PlayStation Plus Free Bundle
  • Neverwinter Onyx Fashion Pack
  • Fortnite Paladins Viktor Soldier & Skin Collection
  • Star Trek Online: The Wrath of Khan Movie Uniforms
  • Let It Die PlayStation Plus Free Exclusive Pack
  • Smite KuKu4 Character Pack
  • Battle Islands Commanders Bonus Supply Drop
  • Dreadnought Maverick Bundle
  • Rogue Company PlayStation Plus Pack

تم‌های رایگان PS3/PS4 (برای حساب‌های UK)

  • Bearnard’s Season Tour Theme
  • Street Fighter V Theme
  • Grim Fandango Theme
  • Gauntlet: Slayer Edition Theme
  • Bloodborne City of Yharnam Theme
  • Batman Arkham Knight Theme
  • Paper Sculpture Theme
  • Festive Theme
  • Toy Robot Dynamic Theme
  • Skaters Dynamic Theme
  • Grid Dynamic Theme
  • Fish Tank 2 Dynamic Theme
  • The Traveller Dynamic Theme
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – Oliver Theme
  • Chroma Dynamic Theme
  • Winter Journey Dynamic Theme
  • Jet Set Radio Dynamic Theme
  • Hell Yeah! Dynamic Theme
  • House of the Dead 4 Dynamic Theme
  • Jan and Daxter Sketchbook Dynamic Theme
  • Athletics Dynamic Theme
  • Beach Dynamic Theme
  • City Drive Dynamic Theme
  • Dragon 2 Dynamic Theme
  • Journey Dynamic Theme
  • Mad Riders Dynamic Theme
  • Mesh Dynamic Theme
  • PlayStation Plus 1st Anniversary Dynamic Theme
  • PlayStation Plus 2nd Anniversary Dynamic Theme
  • PolyWave Blue Dynamic Theme
  • PolyWave Red Dynamic Theme
  • Samurai Dynamic Theme

آواتارهای رایگان PS Plus (برای حساب‌های UK)

  • Kratos Paint Avatar
  • Eye Avatar
  • Beat (Jet Set Radio)
  • Corn (Jet Set Radio)
  • DJ (Jet Set Radio)
  • Gum (Jet Set Radio)
  • Loading Dude (Jet Set Radio)
  • Logo (Jet Set Radio)
  • Pots (Jet Set Radio)
  • Bomber Bee
  • Pogorilla
  • Ash 1
  • Mickey Coral 2

دموهای کامل رایگان

  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations
  • Borderlands 3
  • Dante’s Inferno
  • Darksiders
  • EA Sports MMA
  • Grand Theft Auto IV
  • GTA Episodes From Liberty City
  • The House of the Dead: Overkill Extended Cut
  • inFAMOUS
  • Mass Effect 3
  • Medieval Moves
  • Need for Speed Pursuit
  • PlayStation Move Heroes
  • Prototype
  • Rayman Origins
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Red Faction Armageddon
  • Sonic Generations
  • Tomb Raider Underworld

محتویات رایگان پلاس برای PS4 (برای حساب‌های US)

  • Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack
  • War Theatre: Blood of Winter – Aged and Endless
  • Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack
  • Path of Exile PlayStation Plus Bundle Five
  • Warface Bionic PS Plus Pack
  • Star Trek Legacy Exclusive Cobalt Pack
  • Dogfighter WWII
  • TERA: Sports PS Plus Pack
  • World of Warships Legends Jump Start
  • World of Warships Legends – Aurora Borealis
  • Dauntless Cold Archonite Weapon Pack
  • Path of Exile PlayStation Plus Bundle Four
  • Warfare PlayStation Plus Booster Pack IV
  • Paraiso Island Carnivale Pack
  • Sky forge PlayStation Plus Exclusive Pack 3.0
  • Warface Galaxy PS Plus Pack
  • TERA PlayStation Plus Summer Pack
  • Genesis PS Plus Pack
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 Lo-Res Luminary
  • Path of Exile PlayStation Plus Bundle Two
  • Skyforge PlayStation Plus Exclusive Gift Pack
  • TERA Valkyrie PS Plus Pack
  • Dragon Quest XI Kaiser Axe
  • Big City Stories PlayStation Plus Exclusive Pack
  • Realm Royale Sprocket Warrior Class Skin
  • Switchblade PlayStation Plus VIP Pack 1
  • Warface PlayStation Plus VIP Booster
  • Terra Tech Venture Cobalt Pack
  • Trove Blocky Bonus Bounding Bundt Cake
  • MLB: The Show 18 10 Standard Packs
  • Fallout Shelter PlayStation Plus Pack
  • TERA Playstation Plus Pack
  • Armoured Warfare PlayStation Plus Fox Pack
  • Dungeon Defends II PS Plus Pack
  • Let It Die PlayStation Plus Free Exclusive Pack
  • Paladins Viktor Soldier+ Skin Collection
  • Battle Islands Commanders Bonus Supply Drop
  • Blacklight Retribution Playstation Plus Pack
  • DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack
  • Dragon Quest Heroes Fandangoos
  • Farming Simulator 17 Massay Ferguson 8737
  • Four Kings Casino PS Plus Free Starter Pack
  • Hawken Exclusive PlayStation Plus Free Bundle
  • War Thunder PS Plus Free Pack

تم‌های رایگان PS3/PS4 (برای حساب‌های US)

  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake Cloud Theme
  • Persona 3 dancing in the Moonlight Theme
  • Persona 5 Dancing in Starlight Theme
  • Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise Jagi Theme
  • Serial Cleaner Dynamic Theme
  • Nioh Yokai Static Theme
  • The Tomorrow Children PlayStation Plus Theme

آواتارهای رایگان PS Plus (برای حساب‌های US)

  • Shining Resonance Refrain Theme and Avatar Set
  • World of Tanks T7 Combat Car Kraken Avatar
  • The Tomorrow Children PS Plus Avatar Bundle
