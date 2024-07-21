مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۷ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقرهای و ۳ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: Kunitsu-GamiObtain all trophies. پلتینیوم Embark on the PathEscape from the Seethe with the Maiden. برنز Purify Myoko PassPurge the defilement and recover […]
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۷ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقرهای و ۳ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|Kunitsu-Gami
Obtain all trophies.
|پلتینیوم
|Embark on the Path
Escape from the Seethe with the Maiden.
|برنز
|Purify Myoko Pass
Purge the defilement and recover Myoko Pass.
|برنز
|Purify Kakeashi Grove
Purge the defilement and recover Kakeashi Grove.
|برنز
|Purify Yuan Cavern
Purge the defilement and recover Yuan Cavern.
|برنز
|Purify Enri Village
Purge the defilement and recover Enri Village.
|برنز
|Purify Okumiyama Passage
Purge the defilement and recover Okumiyama Passage.
|برنز
|Purify Moegi Ridge
Purge the defilement and recover Moegi Ridge.
|برنز
|Purify Yuminari Lake
Purge the defilement and recover Yuminari Lake.
|برنز
|Purify Adashino Village
Purge the defilement and recover Adashino Village.
|برنز
|Purify Muenzuka Burial Grounds
Purge the defilement and recover Muenzuka Burial Grounds.
|برنز
|Purify Renge Marsh
Purge the defilement and recover Renge Marsh.
|برنز
|Purify Kamukura Shrine
Purge the defilement and recover Kamukura Shrine.
|برنز
|Purify the Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara
Purge the defilement and recover the Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.
|برنز
|Purify Korai Valley
Purge the defilement and recover Korai Valley.
|برنز
|Purify Kiritake Village
Purge the defilement and recover Kiritake Village.
|برنز
|Purify Narusawa Wind Caves
Purge the defilement and recover the Narusawa Wind Caves.
|برنز
|Purify Yamasuso Lodging
Purge the defilement and recover Yamasuso Lodging.
|برنز
|Purify the Great Shrine Passage
Purge the defilement and recover the Great Shrine Passage.
|برنز
|Defeat Gakinyudo
Defeat Gakinyudo.
|برنز
|Defeat Kamaitachi
Defeat Kamaitachi.
|برنز
|Defeat Mukadejoro
Defeat Mukadejoro.
|برنز
|Defeat Tsurube-otoshi
Defeat Tsurube-otoshi.
|برنز
|Defeat Batsu
Defeat Batsu.
|برنز
|Defeat Bupposo
Defeat Bupposo.
|برنز
|Defeat Notsugo
Defeat Notsugo.
|برنز
|Defeat Raikobo
Defeat Raikobo.
|برنز
|Defeat Yatsukahagi
Defeat Yatsukahagi.
|برنز
|Becoming the Spirit Stone Maiden
Defeat Nanamagari.
|نقره
|Repeating History
Begin New Game+.
|برنز
|The End
Defeat Cursed Soh.
|طلا
|Come on in!
Enter a tent for the first time.
|برنز
|Expert’s Compilation
Fully upgrade all roles.
|نقره
|The True Soh
Fully upgrade Soh’s abilities.
|نقره
|When You Wish Upon an Ema
Obtain all Ema Plaques.
|برنز
|Mountain Goddess Folklore
Obtain all Emaki Scrolls and view them from the tent.
|نقره
|A Blessing and a Curse
Complete a stage with 5 Mazo Talismans equipped.
|برنز
|Multitasker
Complete a stage with 3 Tsuba Guards equipped.
|برنز
|Sweet Shop
Obtain all sweets.
|برنز
|Employment Agency
Assign every role to the villagers.
|برنز
|Family Dis-Function
Defeat 100 Seethe by using other Seethe attacks against them.
|برنز
|Rags to Riches
Defeat Kagokaburi.
|برنز
|Mountain Watch
Complete all objectives in every stage, including those in New Game+.
|طلا
|The Little Giant
Defeat all types of Seethe.
|نقره
|Wisdom and Courage
Finish all boss fights up to the Great Shrine Passage within a total of 20 mins in one playthrough.
|طلا
|Bit by Bit
Consume a total of 100,000 crystals.
|نقره
|Return to Nature
Purge 200 wild animals of the defilement.
|نقره
|Compassion for Living Things
Interact with animals in the bases 20 times.
|برنز
منبع متن: gamefa