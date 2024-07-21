فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۴:۰۰ ۱۴۰۳/۰۴/۳۰
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۳۷ تروفی برونز، ۷ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۳ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Kunitsu-Gami
Obtain all trophies.		پلتینیوم
Embark on the Path
Escape from the Seethe with the Maiden.		برنز
Purify Myoko Pass
Purge the defilement and recover Myoko Pass.		برنز
Purify Kakeashi Grove
Purge the defilement and recover Kakeashi Grove.		برنز
Purify Yuan Cavern
Purge the defilement and recover Yuan Cavern.		برنز
Purify Enri Village
Purge the defilement and recover Enri Village.		برنز
Purify Okumiyama Passage
Purge the defilement and recover Okumiyama Passage.		برنز
Purify Moegi Ridge
Purge the defilement and recover Moegi Ridge.		برنز
Purify Yuminari Lake
Purge the defilement and recover Yuminari Lake.		برنز
Purify Adashino Village
Purge the defilement and recover Adashino Village.		برنز
Purify Muenzuka Burial Grounds
Purge the defilement and recover Muenzuka Burial Grounds.		برنز
Purify Renge Marsh
Purge the defilement and recover Renge Marsh.		برنز
Purify Kamukura Shrine
Purge the defilement and recover Kamukura Shrine.		برنز
Purify the Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara
Purge the defilement and recover the Great Cherry Tree of Nakahara.		برنز
Purify Korai Valley
Purge the defilement and recover Korai Valley.		برنز
Purify Kiritake Village
Purge the defilement and recover Kiritake Village.		برنز
Purify Narusawa Wind Caves
Purge the defilement and recover the Narusawa Wind Caves.		برنز
Purify Yamasuso Lodging
Purge the defilement and recover Yamasuso Lodging.		برنز
Purify the Great Shrine Passage
Purge the defilement and recover the Great Shrine Passage.		برنز
Defeat Gakinyudo
Defeat Gakinyudo.		برنز
Defeat Kamaitachi
Defeat Kamaitachi.		برنز
Defeat Mukadejoro
Defeat Mukadejoro.		برنز
Defeat Tsurube-otoshi
Defeat Tsurube-otoshi.		برنز
Defeat Batsu
Defeat Batsu.		برنز
Defeat Bupposo
Defeat Bupposo.		برنز
Defeat Notsugo
Defeat Notsugo.		برنز
Defeat Raikobo
Defeat Raikobo.		برنز
Defeat Yatsukahagi
Defeat Yatsukahagi.		برنز
Becoming the Spirit Stone Maiden
Defeat Nanamagari.		نقره
Repeating History
Begin New Game+.		برنز
The End
Defeat Cursed Soh.		طلا
Come on in!
Enter a tent for the first time.		برنز
Expert’s Compilation
Fully upgrade all roles.		نقره
The True Soh
Fully upgrade Soh’s abilities.		نقره
When You Wish Upon an Ema
Obtain all Ema Plaques.		برنز
Mountain Goddess Folklore
Obtain all Emaki Scrolls and view them from the tent.		نقره
A Blessing and a Curse
Complete a stage with 5 Mazo Talismans equipped.		برنز
Multitasker
Complete a stage with 3 Tsuba Guards equipped.		برنز
Sweet Shop
Obtain all sweets.		برنز
Employment Agency
Assign every role to the villagers.		برنز
Family Dis-Function
Defeat 100 Seethe by using other Seethe attacks against them.		برنز
Rags to Riches
Defeat Kagokaburi.		برنز
Mountain Watch
Complete all objectives in every stage, including those in New Game+.		طلا
The Little Giant
Defeat all types of Seethe.		نقره
Wisdom and Courage
Finish all boss fights up to the Great Shrine Passage within a total of 20 mins in one playthrough.		طلا
Bit by Bit
Consume a total of 100,000 crystals.		نقره
Return to Nature
Purge 200 wild animals of the defilement.		نقره
Compassion for Living Things
Interact with animals in the bases 20 times.		برنز
