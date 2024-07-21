Hero of the Coalition

Obtain all other trophies پلتینیوم

Full Metal

Find all three pieces of a single armor set. برنز

Thicker than Blood

Complete the Cerith family saga. برنز

Headhunter

Kill 20 enemies with a headshot. برنز

Malediction

Apply three different status effects onto a single enemy at the same time. برنز

Top of the Class

Purchase a skill from the top row of the skill tree. نقره

Rift Finder

Activate 20 skulls. برنز

Cataclysm Averted

Defeat all Revenants. نقره

Leadership Vacuum

Defeat all Bandit leaders. نقره

Fully Furnished

Fully upgrade your Campsite. نقره

Impostor Syndrome

Defeat the dark version of you. برنز

Rift Rider

Maintain Rift travel without entering a rift for 60 secs. برنز

Massacre

Kill 5 enemies within 2 seconds. برنز

Ruffled

Find all Enki feathers. نقره

Axe to a Gun Fight

Deflect ten bullets back at enemies. برنز

A Shot of Espresso

Shoot your gun in a Coffee Shop. برنز

Good Things Come in Threes

Win three games of Sebo in a row against different opponents. برنز

Small Mercies

Find all Shrines of Inaya. نقره

Cutting Edge

Fully upgrade a sharp melee weapon. برنز

Blunt Instrument

Fully upgrade a blunt melee weapon. برنز

Full Arsenal

Collect all firearms. نقره

Never Outgunned

Fully upgrade a primary firearm. برنز

Forgemaster’s Favor

Fully upgrade a helmet. برنز

Let Them Cook

Fully upgrade one of your grenades. برنز

Land Surfer

Slide down a hill for 5 seconds. برنز

Red Flag

Shoot down all enemy banners. برنز

A Name for Yourself

With a single claim convert at least 1,000 battle experience into Reputation. برنز

A Battle to Remember

With a single claim convert at least 15,000 battle experience into Reputation. نقره

War Hero

With a single claim convert at least 50,000 battle experience into Reputation. طلا

Ahead Of Its Time

Fully upgrade a secondary firearm. برنز

Kit Inspection

Change your trousers and jacket. برنز