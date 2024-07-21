مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۵ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقرهای و ۴ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: Hero of the CoalitionObtain all other trophies پلتینیوم God KillerDefeat Rammuha. برنز Truth HurtsDefeat Dukmar. برنز A Life Left BehindDefeat Inaya. نقره […]
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۵ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقرهای و ۴ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|Hero of the Coalition
Obtain all other trophies
|پلتینیوم
|God Killer
Defeat Rammuha.
|برنز
|Truth Hurts
Defeat Dukmar.
|برنز
|A Life Left Behind
Defeat Inaya.
|نقره
|Free At Last
Defeat Uru.
|طلا
|Full Metal
Find all three pieces of a single armor set.
|برنز
|Thicker than Blood
Complete the Cerith family saga.
|برنز
|Headhunter
Kill 20 enemies with a headshot.
|برنز
|Malediction
Apply three different status effects onto a single enemy at the same time.
|برنز
|Top of the Class
Purchase a skill from the top row of the skill tree.
|نقره
|Rift Finder
Activate 20 skulls.
|برنز
|Sure Beats Walking
Activate 50 skulls.
|طلا
|Cataclysm Averted
Defeat all Revenants.
|نقره
|A Place to Call Home
Free all Hamlets.
|برنز
|Leadership Vacuum
Defeat all Bandit leaders.
|نقره
|Fully Furnished
Fully upgrade your Campsite.
|نقره
|Impostor Syndrome
Defeat the dark version of you.
|برنز
|Rift Rider
Maintain Rift travel without entering a rift for 60 secs.
|برنز
|Massacre
Kill 5 enemies within 2 seconds.
|برنز
|Ruffled
Find all Enki feathers.
|نقره
|Axe to a Gun Fight
Deflect ten bullets back at enemies.
|برنز
|A Shot of Espresso
Shoot your gun in a Coffee Shop.
|برنز
|Good Things Come in Threes
Win three games of Sebo in a row against different opponents.
|برنز
|Mistakes Were Made
Die ten times.
|برنز
|Small Mercies
Find all Shrines of Inaya.
|نقره
|Cutting Edge
Fully upgrade a sharp melee weapon.
|برنز
|Blunt Instrument
Fully upgrade a blunt melee weapon.
|برنز
|Full Arsenal
Collect all firearms.
|نقره
|Never Outgunned
Fully upgrade a primary firearm.
|برنز
|Forgemaster’s Favor
Fully upgrade a helmet.
|برنز
|Let Them Cook
Fully upgrade one of your grenades.
|برنز
|Land Surfer
Slide down a hill for 5 seconds.
|برنز
|Red Flag
Shoot down all enemy banners.
|برنز
|A Name for Yourself
With a single claim convert at least 1,000 battle experience into Reputation.
|برنز
|A Battle to Remember
With a single claim convert at least 15,000 battle experience into Reputation.
|نقره
|War Hero
With a single claim convert at least 50,000 battle experience into Reputation.
|طلا
|Ahead Of Its Time
Fully upgrade a secondary firearm.
|برنز
|Kit Inspection
Change your trousers and jacket.
|برنز
|The Home Front
Complete all side quests.
|طلا
