فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۶:۰۴ ۱۴۰۳/۰۴/۳۰
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۲۵ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۴ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Hero of the Coalition
Obtain all other trophies		پلتینیوم
God Killer
Defeat Rammuha.		برنز
Truth Hurts
Defeat Dukmar.		برنز
A Life Left Behind
Defeat Inaya.		نقره
Free At Last
Defeat Uru.		طلا
Full Metal
Find all three pieces of a single armor set.		برنز
Thicker than Blood
Complete the Cerith family saga.		برنز
Headhunter
Kill 20 enemies with a headshot.		برنز
Malediction
Apply three different status effects onto a single enemy at the same time.		برنز
Top of the Class
Purchase a skill from the top row of the skill tree.		نقره
Rift Finder
Activate 20 skulls.		برنز
Sure Beats Walking
Activate 50 skulls.		طلا
Cataclysm Averted
Defeat all Revenants.		نقره
A Place to Call Home
Free all Hamlets.		برنز
Leadership Vacuum
Defeat all Bandit leaders.		نقره
Fully Furnished
Fully upgrade your Campsite.		نقره
Impostor Syndrome
Defeat the dark version of you.		برنز
Rift Rider
Maintain Rift travel without entering a rift for 60 secs.		برنز
Massacre
Kill 5 enemies within 2 seconds.		برنز
Ruffled
Find all Enki feathers.		نقره
Axe to a Gun Fight
Deflect ten bullets back at enemies.		برنز
A Shot of Espresso
Shoot your gun in a Coffee Shop.		برنز
Good Things Come in Threes
Win three games of Sebo in a row against different opponents.		برنز
Mistakes Were Made
Die ten times.		برنز
Small Mercies
Find all Shrines of Inaya.		نقره
Cutting Edge
Fully upgrade a sharp melee weapon.		برنز
Blunt Instrument
Fully upgrade a blunt melee weapon.		برنز
Full Arsenal
Collect all firearms.		نقره
Never Outgunned
Fully upgrade a primary firearm.		برنز
Forgemaster’s Favor
Fully upgrade a helmet.		برنز
Let Them Cook
Fully upgrade one of your grenades.		برنز
Land Surfer
Slide down a hill for 5 seconds.		برنز
Red Flag
Shoot down all enemy banners.		برنز
A Name for Yourself
With a single claim convert at least 1,000 battle experience into Reputation.		برنز
A Battle to Remember
With a single claim convert at least 15,000 battle experience into Reputation.		نقره
War Hero
With a single claim convert at least 50,000 battle experience into Reputation.		طلا
Ahead Of Its Time
Fully upgrade a secondary firearm.		برنز
Kit Inspection
Change your trousers and jacket.		برنز
The Home Front
Complete all side quests.		طلا
