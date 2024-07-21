Dark City

Come back to life نقره

Who’s Afraid of Green

Check if it was an accident نقره

Tenant

Find the connection نقره

Altered States

Get to know each other better نقره

Deep Red

Go back to where it all started طلا

James’ Ladder

Look for what is not visible طلا

Anguish

Return to darkness طلا

One Missed Call

Listen to the audio recording from Sara طلا

Restless Hands

Interact with all objects in the car برنز

Scent of Mistery

Describe the smell of chocolate to Sara برنز

Firestarter

Burn the documents برنز

Cold Case

Leave the documents برنز

The Game

Win the Decontamination Game برنز

Old Bastard

Listen to a message from your boss برنز

Old Fashioned

Drink the Scotch you took from Icarus برنز

You’ve Got Mail

Catch the message in the air برنز