مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی Nobody Wants to Die منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۰ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقرهای و ۷ تروفی طلایی میشود. در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید: Nobody Wants To DieCollect all trophies پلتینیوم Dark CityCome back to life نقره Who’s Afraid of GreenCheck if it was an accident نقره […]
فهرست تروفیهای بازی Nobody Wants to Die
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی Nobody Wants to Die منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۰ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقرهای و ۷ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|Nobody Wants To Die
Collect all trophies
|پلتینیوم
|Dark City
Come back to life
|نقره
|Who’s Afraid of Green
Check if it was an accident
|نقره
|Tenant
Find the connection
|نقره
|I as in Icarus
Discover the truth
|نقره
|Altered States
Get to know each other better
|نقره
|In the Mouth of Madness
Don’t fall into madness
|نقره
|Deep Red
Go back to where it all started
|طلا
|The Last House on the Right
Find Sara’s location
|نقره
|Darkness Under the Stairs
Follow the lead
|نقره
|James’ Ladder
Look for what is not visible
|طلا
|What Ever Happened to Jane Salma?
Find Salma before the murderer
|طلا
|Fire Walk with Me
Find solace… or not
|طلا
|Anguish
Return to darkness
|طلا
|End of Deadly Dreams
Find peace
|طلا
|One Missed Call
Listen to the audio recording from Sara
|طلا
|Restless Hands
Interact with all objects in the car
|برنز
|Scent of Mistery
Describe the smell of chocolate to Sara
|برنز
|Firestarter
Burn the documents
|برنز
|Cold Case
Leave the documents
|برنز
|The Game
Win the Decontamination Game
|برنز
|Old Bastard
Listen to a message from your boss
|برنز
|Old Fashioned
Drink the Scotch you took from Icarus
|برنز
|You’ve Got Mail
Catch the message in the air
|برنز
|Ray of Light
Save the tree
|نقره
|“Chicken of Justice”
Solve the puzzle
|برنز
|Nothing But the Truth
Complete all boards
|برنز
اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
منبع متن: gamefa
-
- دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
-
- بازدید: 5