فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Nobody Wants to Die

مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Nobody Wants to Die منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۰ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۷ تروفی طلایی می‌شود. در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید: Nobody Wants To DieCollect all trophies پلتینیوم Dark CityCome back to life نقره Who’s Afraid of GreenCheck if it was an accident نقره […]

فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Nobody Wants to Die

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۴:۰۰ ۱۴۰۳/۰۴/۳۱
فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Nobody Wants to Die - گیمفا

مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی Nobody Wants to Die منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۱۰ تروفی برونز، ۹ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۷ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

تبلیغات

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Nobody Wants To Die
Collect all trophies		پلتینیوم
Dark City
Come back to life		نقره
Who’s Afraid of Green
Check if it was an accident		نقره
Tenant
Find the connection		نقره
I as in Icarus
Discover the truth		نقره
Altered States
Get to know each other better		نقره
In the Mouth of Madness
Don’t fall into madness		نقره
Deep Red
Go back to where it all started		طلا
The Last House on the Right
Find Sara’s location		نقره
Darkness Under the Stairs
Follow the lead		نقره
James’ Ladder
Look for what is not visible		طلا
What Ever Happened to Jane Salma?
Find Salma before the murderer		طلا
Fire Walk with Me
Find solace… or not		طلا
Anguish
Return to darkness		طلا
End of Deadly Dreams
Find peace		طلا
One Missed Call
Listen to the audio recording from Sara		طلا
Restless Hands
Interact with all objects in the car		برنز
Scent of Mistery
Describe the smell of chocolate to Sara		برنز
Firestarter
Burn the documents		برنز
Cold Case
Leave the documents		برنز
The Game
Win the Decontamination Game		برنز
Old Bastard
Listen to a message from your boss		برنز
Old Fashioned
Drink the Scotch you took from Icarus		برنز
You’ve Got Mail
Catch the message in the air		برنز
Ray of Light
Save the tree		نقره
“Chicken of Justice”
Solve the puzzle		برنز
Nothing But the Truth
Complete all boards		برنز
اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Critical Hit Games, Nobody Wants to Die, PLAION

منبع متن: gamefa

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 5

Main Menu