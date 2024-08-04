فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی The Mortuary Assistant

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۷:۲۲ ۱۴۰۳/۰۵/۱۳
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفی‌‌های بازی The Mortuary Assistant منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۹ تروفی برونز، ۱۰ تروفی نقره‌ای و ۶ تروفی طلایی می‌شود.

در ادامه فهرست تروفی‌ها را مطالعه می‌کنید:

Master of the House
Unlocked every trophy in The Mortuary Assistant.
My First Body
Complete the tutorial.
No Way Out
Try to leave the mortuary.
The Mortician
Get all endings.
I Survived
Beat the game once.
TURBO!
It does nothing…
Our Secret Below
Enter the storage room.
Six Feet Under
Open the outside hatch.
I Know You
Beat the game without embalming all bodies.
۱۰/۱۰ Immersion
Would immerse again.
Closure
Get Rebecca’s ending.
Just Give In
Become possessed for the first time.
Let Me In
Fail to banish the demon.
The Phone’s Dead!
Try to use the phone during the start of the game.
Speed Run
Beat the game in under 45 minutes
All The Pieces
Experience all major story events.
Throw The Vase
Throw the red vase.
Flying Solo
Complete your first body in the main game.
Well Preserved
Embalm 100 bodies
Light Em UP!
Burn 50 bodies in the retort.
I’m DJ Two-Shades
Listen to all DJ Two-shades clips.
I ain’t afraid of no ghost
Get right back to work.
The House of Delver
Complete ending 6.
Breaking and Entering
Open the second basement door.
The Unforgiven
Read the letter from Raymond.
Do the dead comfort you?
Embalm a body in embalming only mode.
بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
DarkStone Digital, Dread XP, The Mortuary Assistant

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 1

