فهرست تروفیهای بازی The Mortuary Assistant
مدتی پیش، فهرست تروفیهای بازی The Mortuary Assistant منتشر شد. این عنوان شامل ۹ تروفی برونز، ۱۰ تروفی نقرهای و ۶ تروفی طلایی میشود.
در ادامه فهرست تروفیها را مطالعه میکنید:
|Master of the House
Unlocked every trophy in The Mortuary Assistant.
|My First Body
Complete the tutorial.
|No Way Out
Try to leave the mortuary.
|The Mortician
Get all endings.
|I Survived
Beat the game once.
|TURBO!
It does nothing…
|Our Secret Below
Enter the storage room.
|Six Feet Under
Open the outside hatch.
|I Know You
Beat the game without embalming all bodies.
|۱۰/۱۰ Immersion
Would immerse again.
|Closure
Get Rebecca’s ending.
|Just Give In
Become possessed for the first time.
|Let Me In
Fail to banish the demon.
|The Phone’s Dead!
Try to use the phone during the start of the game.
|Speed Run
Beat the game in under 45 minutes
|All The Pieces
Experience all major story events.
|Throw The Vase
Throw the red vase.
|Flying Solo
Complete your first body in the main game.
|Well Preserved
Embalm 100 bodies
|Light Em UP!
Burn 50 bodies in the retort.
|I’m DJ Two-Shades
Listen to all DJ Two-shades clips.
|I ain’t afraid of no ghost
Get right back to work.
|The House of Delver
Complete ending 6.
|Breaking and Entering
Open the second basement door.
|The Unforgiven
Read the letter from Raymond.
|Do the dead comfort you?
Embalm a body in embalming only mode.
منبع متن: gamefa