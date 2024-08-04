Master of the House

Unlocked every trophy in The Mortuary Assistant.

No Way Out

Try to leave the mortuary.

I Survived

Beat the game once.

I Know You

Beat the game without embalming all bodies.

Just Give In

Become possessed for the first time.

Let Me In

Fail to banish the demon.

The Phone’s Dead!

Try to use the phone during the start of the game.

Speed Run

Beat the game in under 45 minutes

All The Pieces

Experience all major story events.

Flying Solo

Complete your first body in the main game.

Well Preserved

Embalm 100 bodies

Light Em UP!

Burn 50 bodies in the retort.

Breaking and Entering

Open the second basement door.