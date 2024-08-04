آثار جذاب متعددی این هفته روی فروشگاه ایکس باکس با تخفیف ۹۰ درصدی مواجه شدهاند که ممکن است برخی از آنها نظر شما را به خود جلب کنند. تخفیفات ۹۰ درصدی این هفته فروشگاه ایکس باکس Ary and the Secret of Seasons £۳.۴۹ $۳.۹۹ ۹۰% Bear With Me: The Complete Collection £۱.۱۹ $۱.۴۹ ۹۰% Conga […]
تخفیفات این هفته ایکس باکس را از دست ندهید [۱ تا ۶ آگوست ۲۰۲۴]
آثار جذاب متعددی این هفته روی فروشگاه ایکس باکس با تخفیف ۹۰ درصدی مواجه شدهاند که ممکن است برخی از آنها نظر شما را به خود جلب کنند.
تخفیفات ۹۰ درصدی این هفته فروشگاه ایکس باکس
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|£۳.۴۹
|$۳.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
|£۱.۱۹
|$۱.۴۹
|۹۰%
|Conga Master
|£۰.۷۹
|$۰.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Cris Tales
|£۳.۴۹
|$۳.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Curved Space
|£۱.۴۹
|$۱.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds
|£۱.۶۷
|$۱.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Lost Words: Beyond The Page
|£۱.۱۹
|$۱.۴۹
|۹۰%
|Outbuddies DX
|£۱.۴۹
|$۱.۷۹
|۹۰%
|Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
|£۰.۷۹
|$۰.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Pumped BMX+
|£۰.۷۹
|$۰.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Remothered: Broken Porcelain
|£۲.۴۹
|$۲.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
|£۲.۴۹
|$۲.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Rustler
|£۲.۴۹
|$۲.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle
|£۸.۸۸
|$۹.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Smoke and Sacrifice
|£۱.۵۹
|$۱.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Sparkle 4 Tales
|£۰.۸۳
|$۰.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
|£۳.۴۹
|$۳.۹۹
|۹۰%
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing
|£۱.۱۹
|$۱.۴۹
|۹۰%
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing ۲
|£۱.۱۹
|$۱.۴۹
|۹۰%
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing ۳
|£۱.۱۹
|$۱.۴۹
|۹۰%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
|£۵.۴۹
|$۵.۹۹
|۹۰%
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
|£۱.۰۷
|$۱.۲۹
|۹۰%
|World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap
|£۱.۵۹
|$۱.۹۹
|۹۰%
|XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition
|£۵.۶۹
|$۷.۴۹
|۹۰%
تخفیفات ۸۵ درصدی این هفته فروشگاه ایکس باکس
- Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gold Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Far Cry 5 Gold & New Dawn Deluxe Bundle
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Saints Row 4 & Gat Out Of Hell Bundle
- The Sinking City for Xbox Series X/S
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition
تخفیفات ۸۰ درصدی این هفته فروشگاه ایکس باکس
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition
- Killing Floor 2
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Steelrising – Bastille Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition
