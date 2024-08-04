تخفیفات این هفته ایکس باکس را از دست ندهید [۱ تا ۶ آگوست ۲۰۲۴]

محمد حسین کریمی
۱۳:۲۰ ۱۴۰۳/۰۵/۱۴
آثار جذاب متعددی این هفته روی فروشگاه ایکس باکس با تخفیف ۹۰ درصدی مواجه شده‌اند که ممکن است برخی از آن‌ها نظر شما را به خود جلب کنند.

تخفیفات ۹۰ درصدی این هفته فروشگاه ایکس باکس

Ary and the Secret of Seasons£۳.۴۹$۳.۹۹۹۰%
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection£۱.۱۹$۱.۴۹۹۰%
Conga Master£۰.۷۹$۰.۹۹۹۰%
Cris Tales£۳.۴۹$۳.۹۹۹۰%
Curved Space£۱.۴۹$۱.۹۹۹۰%
Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds£۱.۶۷$۱.۹۹۹۰%
Lost Words: Beyond The Page£۱.۱۹$۱.۴۹۹۰%
Outbuddies DX£۱.۴۹$۱.۷۹۹۰%
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic£۰.۷۹$۰.۹۹۹۰%
Pumped BMX+£۰.۷۹$۰.۹۹۹۰%
Remothered: Broken Porcelain£۲.۴۹$۲.۹۹۹۰%
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break£۲.۴۹$۲.۹۹۹۰%
Rustler£۲.۴۹$۲.۹۹۹۰%
Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle£۸.۸۸$۹.۹۹۹۰%
Smoke and Sacrifice£۱.۵۹$۱.۹۹۹۰%
Sparkle 4 Tales£۰.۸۳$۰.۹۹۹۰%
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet£۳.۴۹$۳.۹۹۹۰%
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing£۱.۱۹$۱.۴۹۹۰%
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing ۲£۱.۱۹$۱.۴۹۹۰%
The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing ۳£۱.۱۹$۱.۴۹۹۰%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood£۵.۴۹$۵.۹۹۹۰%
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+£۱.۰۷$۱.۲۹۹۰%
World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap£۱.۵۹$۱.۹۹۹۰%
XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition£۵.۶۹$۷.۴۹۹۰%

تخفیفات ۸۵ درصدی این هفته فروشگاه ایکس باکس

تخفیفات ۸۰ درصدی این هفته فروشگاه ایکس باکس

