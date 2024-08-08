فهرست اچیومنت‌های Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 لو رفت

دو ماه پیش از عرضه، فهرست کامل اچیومنت‌های عنوان شوتر اول شخص مورد انتظار Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 لو رفته است. البته، به یاد داشته باشید که باید منتظر تایید اکتیویژن باشیم. در ادامه، فهرست اچیومنت‌های Black Ops 6 را مطالعه می‌کنید:

فهرست اچیومنت‌های Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 لو رفت

محمد حسین کریمی
۲۳:۱۹ ۱۴۰۳/۰۵/۱۷
فهرست اچیومنت‌های Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 لو رفت - گیمفا

دو ماه پیش از عرضه، فهرست کامل اچیومنت‌های عنوان شوتر اول شخص مورد انتظار Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 لو رفته است. البته، به یاد داشته باشید که باید منتظر تایید اکتیویژن باشیم.

تبلیغات

در ادامه، فهرست اچیومنت‌های Black Ops 6 را مطالعه می‌کنید:

  • Betrayal – Kill an enemy from behind while disguised by the Spy Kit
  • Camos Are Forever – Unlock any Diamond Camo in Multiplayer or Zombies
  • Doing Your Part – Complete the Training Course in Multiplayer
  • Heavy Ordinance Specialist – Destroy 50 Aerial Scorestreaks with Launchers in Multiplayer
  • Movie Night – Save a match to Theater
  • The Pale Horse Arrives – Get 500 Eliminations in Multiplayer
  • Podium Finish – Win (?) Multiplayer Matches
  • Red Carpet – Get featured in the Best Play 3 times in Multiplayer
  • Rush Hour – Get a Double Kill with the RC-XD in Multiplayer
  • Show Off – Earn a Mastery Badge with any Primary Weapon in Multiplayer or Zombies
  • Stylish Kill – Get 75 Eliminations while having an active Playstyle Bonus Perk in Multiplayer
  • Rapid Reflexes – Get 5 Headshot Kills during a single use of the Adrenaline Stim in Campaign
  • Complete Campaign – Complete the Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Vet – Complete the Campaign on Veteran difficulty
  • Covert Agent – In Contract, reach the Guild meeting without ever breaking stealth
  • Destructive Wake – Get 5 or more Kills with a single Scorestreak in Campaign
  • Complete Contract – Complete Contract in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Heist – Complete Heist in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Interrogation – Complete Interrogation in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Intro – Complete Intro in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Redacted – Complete Redacted in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Sabotage – Complete Sabotage in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Sandbox – Complete Sandbox in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Safehouse – Complete Safehouse Defend in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Storm – Complete Storm in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Complete Union – Complete Union in Campaign on any difficulty
  • Seek & Destroy – Get 2 Kills with a single remote controlled Throwing Knife from at least 50 meters away in Campaign
  • Skewer the Winged Beast – In Sabotage, have the SAM target itself and the helicopter
  • David vs Goliath – In Defend, destroy the APC using an RC-XD
  • Dipped in Gold – Purchase all Safehouse and Player Upgrades in Campaign
  • The Puzzles, Mason – Complete all Safehouse Puzzles in Campaign
  • Full Clear – In Sandbox, complete every POI on the Tac Map
  • Bulldozed – In Storm, crush 5 enemies while driving the tank
  • CQC MVP – Perform 10 takedowns in Campaign
  • Party’s Over – In Capitol Station, perform 5 takedowns on guards in the gala without being spotted
  • Annihilation – Get 66,666 Eliminations in Zombies
  • Complete Liberty Falls Quest
  • Complete Terminus Quest
  • Culinary Delight – In Terminus, consume a fish cooked with a special ingredient
  • Cyberized – Unlock 50 Augments in Zombies
  • Know Your Enemy – Get 100 Kills while using Mutant Injections in Zombies
  • Treasure Hunter – In Terminus, find the final Talisman
  • World Domination – In Liberty Falls, tap into your Supervillain side

اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
Activision, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Treyarch

منبع متن: gamefa

دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
بازدید: 4

Main Menu