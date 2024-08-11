فهرست اچیومنت‌های Black Myth: Wukong لو رفت

محمد حسین کریمی
۰۸:۵۸ ۱۴۰۳/۰۵/۲۱
۹ روز پیش از عرضۀ بازی نقش‌آفرینی اکشن Black Myth: Wukong، فهرست اچیومنت‌های آن فاش شده است. این عنوان ۸۱ اچیومنت/تروفی خواهد داشت.

در ادامه، فهرست اچیومنت‌های بازی را مطالعه می‌کنید:

  1. A Curious Collection – Every rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept.
  2. A Duel of Destiny – Two minds’ long fray leaves but one to stay. 
  3. A Family Finished – Together at last, the scorpions united. 
  4. A Great Gust – There will be more sages if their maker still engages. 
  5. A Willing Warrior – “I’ll live to serve him who brought my liege here.” 
  6. Absorb and Cultivate – Consume those who had consumed. 
  7. Always Accompanied – How odd to encounter this old man at every corner! 
  8. Behold the Betrayal – More eyes do not see more than mortal trifles. 
  9. Blazing Black Wind – Of all things to learn, you chose to play with fire? 
  10. Boundless Bitterness – Evening light on snow, rigidity ends in woe. 
  11. Brew of Bravery – Fresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task! 
  12. Brewer’s Bounty – A blend for every brew to bring out its best.
  13. Brews and Barrels – Now you can sate yourself with all the drinks.
  14. Buried in the Sand – The tiger, the child, both loat in the wild. 
  15. Cage of Claws – Smoke rises high, his doom shall arrive. 
  16. Corrupted Captains – How mighty would those four spirits be if I could harness their power
  17. Creative Concoction – Tonics are well and good, but not be wolfed like food! 
  18. Cursed Clan – A whole nest of rats scatters and falls. 
  19. Death in Despair – Resonant waves profound, he is now buried in the ground.
  20. Devoted Disciples – Such a waste for those four grand titles.
  21. Enduring Echoes – Three bells sound, lost souls bound. 
  22. Final Fulfillment – Each ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be. 
  23. Flaming Fury – The golden child brought fire and smoke: when they cleared, the family broke.
  24. Frost and Flame – The merging ice and fire, swift and severe. 
  25. Full of Forms – Each guise grants a new horizon. 
  26. Gleams of Gold – The drunk said there’s gold here. Do you believe him? 
  27. Gnashing Grudge – Harsh, rash, ever unquelled. Rank, dank, muck-impelled. 
  28. Gourds Gathered – Rare is not the gourd but the friend to drink with. 
  29. Guardian of Gear – You are fully fitted. Now, swing that staff and fight! 
  30. Hammer and Hew – Armed head to toe, dread not the foe. 
  31. Handy and Hardy – A good match calls for a good weapon. 
  32. Happy Harvest – Fields kept him leave him to skim. 
  33. Home is Behind – The old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go. 
  34. Karma of Kang-Jin – Now one less dwells in the dome stars. 
  35. Lust and Dust – Each and every one holds their own truth. 
  36. Mantled with Might – Shoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe-free as can be, doing as you please! 
  37. Marvelous Melon – A quirky man, a vanished melon patch, a marvelous spell, and an unexpected meeting. 
  38. Master of Magic – All spells we know are derived from the same source. 
  39. Matches with the Macaque – You don’t need to wait for the perfect moment to soar to greater heights.
  40. Medicine Meal – “Here, have it, have it all.”
  41. Meet the Match – “Let go of him, and you let go of all.” 
  42. Mei of Memory – Bonds from bygone days still pull at the heart. 
  43. Misfit with Merit – Never will she see with him the world beyond. 
  44. Mud on his face – An odd yaoguai killed, an odd mirror earned. 
  45. Nifty Nonsense – The fat monkey failed, for he spoke too much. 
  46. Om Many Padme Hûm – Search each Buddha’s head, in his perilous land, stones reside.
  47. Page Preserver – “All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full”. 
  48. Portraits Perfected – Humans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodisattvas, All recorded and noted.
  49. Pound and Perfect – “Through fire, armor is refined; through trials, strength is defined.”
  50. Precious Pills – In furnace there is fire, and in fire there are pills. 
  51. Scenic Seeker – The most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze.
  52. Secret in Purple Cloud – “What use are eight arms against twenty strikes with my staff?”
  53. Secret in the Scroll – Near the hut the crops thrive: in the Painted Palm, their hearts lie.
  54. Seeds to Sow – Take more as fruit as your plants take root. 
  55. Shell and Scales – To die is as woeful as to live alone. 
  56. Shifting Sands – The beetle came with dumbreats’ call, and left with waves’ gentle fall.
  57. Six Senses Secured – After all that strife and struggle, what’s truly been gained?
  58. Slithering Snake – The white-clad one pled his case. Spare him some days of grace.
  59. Souls in the Stalks – You’ve picked them all, the easy ones and the hard ones.
  60. Sound in Stone – No words of kind. Pay them no mind. 
  61. Staffs and Spears – A walking vault of arms you have become!
  62. Temple of Taint – Now at the end is the elder’s long wait for the journeyed.
  63. The Clamor of Frogs – Six frogs, six skills-how intriguing! 
  64. The Cloud Claimed – Wings alone pale beside his greater gift! 
  65. The Cockerel Crowed – Long and short, far and near, and span has its year.
  66. The Five Skandhas – The powerful pill still carries her caring wish. 
  67. The Furnace Boy – Ha! A devoted Daoist should not be so polished!
  68. The Loong Pattern – In the air they swing, yet it’s already ending. 
  69. The Passion Passes – Not even one of them looked back. 
  70. The Soaring Slash – A mere test of skill turned into a fight for the kill.
  71. The Stone’s Secret – The odd boulder has something curious inside.
  72. The Tiger Family – The brothers and their father. You’ve met them all.
  73. The Wayward Ways – “Is that ugliness a promise of immortality? Better leave it.”
  74. Thousand-Mile Quest – Oh woe, oh woe, long trails they did go. 
  75. Three Treams of Two – The six valiant captains who only fight in number.
  76. Threaded Tracls – “Call of the chase! You’ve crushed every yaogua here…”
  77. Treasure Trove – “All the four vessels now belong to me!” 
  78. Urge Unfulfilled – “With my life I’ll repay this title he gave me!” 
  79. Voice Vanquished – Red eyes mark wrong charts. The scripture needs amends.
  80. Warring with Wolves – False is his name. Slay him all the same! 
  81. With Full Spirit – Their mighty Spirits are no gathered within you.

Black Myth: Wukong در تاریخ ۲۰ آگوست ۲۰۲۴ (۳۰ مرداد ۱۴۰۳) برای PS5 و PC منتشر خواهد شد. نسخۀ Xbox Series X/S بازی نیز در دست ساخت قرار دارد، اما مدتی پیش تاخیر خورد و هنوز تاریخ مشخصی برای آن در نظر گرفته نشده است.

