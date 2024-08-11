۹ روز پیش از عرضۀ بازی نقشآفرینی اکشن Black Myth: Wukong، فهرست اچیومنتهای آن فاش شده است. این عنوان ۸۱ اچیومنت/تروفی خواهد داشت. در ادامه، فهرست اچیومنتهای بازی را مطالعه میکنید: Black Myth: Wukong در تاریخ ۲۰ آگوست ۲۰۲۴ (۳۰ مرداد ۱۴۰۳) برای PS5 و PC منتشر خواهد شد. نسخۀ Xbox Series X/S بازی نیز در […]
فهرست اچیومنتهای Black Myth: Wukong لو رفت
۹ روز پیش از عرضۀ بازی نقشآفرینی اکشن Black Myth: Wukong، فهرست اچیومنتهای آن فاش شده است. این عنوان ۸۱ اچیومنت/تروفی خواهد داشت.
در ادامه، فهرست اچیومنتهای بازی را مطالعه میکنید:
- A Curious Collection – Every rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept.
- A Duel of Destiny – Two minds’ long fray leaves but one to stay.
- A Family Finished – Together at last, the scorpions united.
- A Great Gust – There will be more sages if their maker still engages.
- A Willing Warrior – “I’ll live to serve him who brought my liege here.”
- Absorb and Cultivate – Consume those who had consumed.
- Always Accompanied – How odd to encounter this old man at every corner!
- Behold the Betrayal – More eyes do not see more than mortal trifles.
- Blazing Black Wind – Of all things to learn, you chose to play with fire?
- Boundless Bitterness – Evening light on snow, rigidity ends in woe.
- Brew of Bravery – Fresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task!
- Brewer’s Bounty – A blend for every brew to bring out its best.
- Brews and Barrels – Now you can sate yourself with all the drinks.
- Buried in the Sand – The tiger, the child, both loat in the wild.
- Cage of Claws – Smoke rises high, his doom shall arrive.
- Corrupted Captains – How mighty would those four spirits be if I could harness their power
- Creative Concoction – Tonics are well and good, but not be wolfed like food!
- Cursed Clan – A whole nest of rats scatters and falls.
- Death in Despair – Resonant waves profound, he is now buried in the ground.
- Devoted Disciples – Such a waste for those four grand titles.
- Enduring Echoes – Three bells sound, lost souls bound.
- Final Fulfillment – Each ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be.
- Flaming Fury – The golden child brought fire and smoke: when they cleared, the family broke.
- Frost and Flame – The merging ice and fire, swift and severe.
- Full of Forms – Each guise grants a new horizon.
- Gleams of Gold – The drunk said there’s gold here. Do you believe him?
- Gnashing Grudge – Harsh, rash, ever unquelled. Rank, dank, muck-impelled.
- Gourds Gathered – Rare is not the gourd but the friend to drink with.
- Guardian of Gear – You are fully fitted. Now, swing that staff and fight!
- Hammer and Hew – Armed head to toe, dread not the foe.
- Handy and Hardy – A good match calls for a good weapon.
- Happy Harvest – Fields kept him leave him to skim.
- Home is Behind – The old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go.
- Karma of Kang-Jin – Now one less dwells in the dome stars.
- Lust and Dust – Each and every one holds their own truth.
- Mantled with Might – Shoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe-free as can be, doing as you please!
- Marvelous Melon – A quirky man, a vanished melon patch, a marvelous spell, and an unexpected meeting.
- Master of Magic – All spells we know are derived from the same source.
- Matches with the Macaque – You don’t need to wait for the perfect moment to soar to greater heights.
- Medicine Meal – “Here, have it, have it all.”
- Meet the Match – “Let go of him, and you let go of all.”
- Mei of Memory – Bonds from bygone days still pull at the heart.
- Misfit with Merit – Never will she see with him the world beyond.
- Mud on his face – An odd yaoguai killed, an odd mirror earned.
- Nifty Nonsense – The fat monkey failed, for he spoke too much.
- Om Many Padme Hûm – Search each Buddha’s head, in his perilous land, stones reside.
- Page Preserver – “All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full”.
- Portraits Perfected – Humans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodisattvas, All recorded and noted.
- Pound and Perfect – “Through fire, armor is refined; through trials, strength is defined.”
- Precious Pills – In furnace there is fire, and in fire there are pills.
- Scenic Seeker – The most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze.
- Secret in Purple Cloud – “What use are eight arms against twenty strikes with my staff?”
- Secret in the Scroll – Near the hut the crops thrive: in the Painted Palm, their hearts lie.
- Seeds to Sow – Take more as fruit as your plants take root.
- Shell and Scales – To die is as woeful as to live alone.
- Shifting Sands – The beetle came with dumbreats’ call, and left with waves’ gentle fall.
- Six Senses Secured – After all that strife and struggle, what’s truly been gained?
- Slithering Snake – The white-clad one pled his case. Spare him some days of grace.
- Souls in the Stalks – You’ve picked them all, the easy ones and the hard ones.
- Sound in Stone – No words of kind. Pay them no mind.
- Staffs and Spears – A walking vault of arms you have become!
- Temple of Taint – Now at the end is the elder’s long wait for the journeyed.
- The Clamor of Frogs – Six frogs, six skills-how intriguing!
- The Cloud Claimed – Wings alone pale beside his greater gift!
- The Cockerel Crowed – Long and short, far and near, and span has its year.
- The Five Skandhas – The powerful pill still carries her caring wish.
- The Furnace Boy – Ha! A devoted Daoist should not be so polished!
- The Loong Pattern – In the air they swing, yet it’s already ending.
- The Passion Passes – Not even one of them looked back.
- The Soaring Slash – A mere test of skill turned into a fight for the kill.
- The Stone’s Secret – The odd boulder has something curious inside.
- The Tiger Family – The brothers and their father. You’ve met them all.
- The Wayward Ways – “Is that ugliness a promise of immortality? Better leave it.”
- Thousand-Mile Quest – Oh woe, oh woe, long trails they did go.
- Three Treams of Two – The six valiant captains who only fight in number.
- Threaded Tracls – “Call of the chase! You’ve crushed every yaogua here…”
- Treasure Trove – “All the four vessels now belong to me!”
- Urge Unfulfilled – “With my life I’ll repay this title he gave me!”
- Voice Vanquished – Red eyes mark wrong charts. The scripture needs amends.
- Warring with Wolves – False is his name. Slay him all the same!
- With Full Spirit – Their mighty Spirits are no gathered within you.
Black Myth: Wukong در تاریخ ۲۰ آگوست ۲۰۲۴ (۳۰ مرداد ۱۴۰۳) برای PS5 و PC منتشر خواهد شد. نسخۀ Xbox Series X/S بازی نیز در دست ساخت قرار دارد، اما مدتی پیش تاخیر خورد و هنوز تاریخ مشخصی برای آن در نظر گرفته نشده است.
PC ، PlayStation 5 ، Xbox Series X/S ، اخبار بازی ، بازی ویدیویی ، فهرست تروفی و اچیومنت
منبع متن: gamefa
-
- دسته: اخبار دنیای بازی
-
- بازدید: 5