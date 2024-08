Living Legend

Obtain all other trophies

Jabali: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Jabali

Star Child: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Star Child

Haymar: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Haymar

Vale: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Vale

Lark: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Lark

Roka: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Roka

Bazz: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Bazz

Daw: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Daw

Emari: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Emari

Duchess: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Duchess

DaVeers: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as DaVeers

Teo: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Teo

Lennox: 50 Eliminations

Eliminate 50 enemies as Lennox

Buddy Up

Play with a friend

Freegunner Frequency

Reach Freegunner Reputation Level 10

Name Recognition

Reach Freegunner Reputation Level 50

Experienced Freegunner

Reach Freegunner Reputation Level 100

Seasoned Crew

Get 16 different characters to level 10

Star Child: Level 10

Get Star Child to level 10

DaVeers: Level 10

Get DaVeers to level 10

Trash Collector

Destroy 3 deployables in one match

Daw: Level 10

Get Daw to level 10

First Takedown

Get your first elimination

Lark: Level 10

Get Lark to level 10

Lennox: Level 10

Get Lennox to level 10

Trained Healer

Heal 5000 damage

Day by Day

Complete 10 daily jobs

Week by Week

Complete 10 weekly jobs

Duchess: Level 10

Get Duchess to level 10

Special Skills

Eliminate 3 enemies with your abilities

Knock ‘Em Down

Eliminate 5 enemies in a single match

Double Dip

Eliminate 2 enemies in a row without dying

Line ‘Em Up

Eliminate 5 enemies in a row

Bazz: Level 10

Get Bazz to level 10

Jabali: Level 10

Get Jabali to level 10

Kyps: Level 10

Get Kyps to level 10

Crew Complement

Play at least 1 round each with 16 different characters

Haymar: Level 10

Get Haymar to level 10

Teo: Level 10

Get Teo to level 10

Roka: Level 10

Get Roka to level 10

Emari: Level 10

Get Emari to level 10

Get It Done

Capture 3 zones in any zone-capture mode

Vale: Level 10

Get Vale to level 10

Win Big

Win 100 games